IRL (Ireland Women) vs SCO (Scotland Women) Match Prediction IRL 69 % Chance of Winning SCO 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women and Scotland Women will cross swords in the 1st semi-final game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. The game will take place on May 5, 2024. Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi will host this affair and it will begin from 4:30 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women won all their games in the group stage. They topped the standings of their group with 8 points and currently possess a net run rate of 2.463. The team is coming from an easy win against Netherlands Women and will be confident going into the next game as well. The team has a stellar batting and bowling unit and should be able to win the next affair.

Scotland Women have won three games in the competition and lost a fixture in their four outings. They sealed their place in the semi-finals by defeating Thailand Women in the last group game. They finished second in their group table with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.473. The team has shown immense form and talent in the competition and will now face Ireland Women in their next outing.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 69%

Scotland Women chance of winning - 31%

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Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Ireland Women have presented the best opening partnerships in the competition so far. They have posted the scores of 52, 130, 82 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in four games. They have Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis opening for the side who have been excellent in the competition so far. Hunter (43.66) and Lewis (37.75) have impressive averages in the competition and will lead a successful opening partnership in the next game as well. With that being stated, you should put your money on Ireland Women to score high before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SCO-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch IRE-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Ireland Women 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction

The Zayed Cricket Stadium has played host to many top international games and typically there is something for the batters and bowlers here. We expect a par score to be around 150 in this match. Both teams will be comfortable either batting or bowling first in this match. However, we expect both sides to want to chase so we are expecting the captains to want to bowl first.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Laura Delany (C) All-rounder Eimear Richardson All-rounder Leah Paul Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women are having an unbeatable campaign this season. They displayed phenomenal form with the bat and the ball in the competition. They dismissed Netherlands at 90 runs in the last game. They look terrific and will continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Darcey Carter All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Lorna Jack Batter Katherine Fraser Batter Rachel Slater Bowler Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women has a very capable batting order but an even more impressive bowling line-up and has relied upon it to win games in the competition. They restricted Thailand Women to 99 runs in the last game.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women and Scotland Women have met on 13 occasions in the WT20I format, IRE Women dominates the tally by 9-4.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Scotland Women - 4

Ireland Women - 9

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women clashed against Netherlands Women in the last game. Ireland Women managed to post 144/4 in the game. Laura Delany smashed an unbeaten 70 whereas Eimear Richardson chipped in 34 runs to the team’s score. It was enough for the team to defend as they boasted a very strong bowling order. Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany picked 3 wickets each in the game. They restricted Netherlands to 90 runs, picking all their wickets in the process. Ireland Women will be confident going into the next game.

Scotland Women played against Thailand Women in their last group game. Thailand Women posted a total of 99/5 in 20 overs. It was an extremely low total, thanks to the bowling unit of Scotland. Abtaha Maqsood and Hannah Rainey picked 2 wickets each while the other bowlers kept the ropes tight and did not concede many runs. It was an easy chase thereafter and SCO-W managed to post 100 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. SCO-W won the game by 6 wickets with 13 balls to spare. Kathryn Bryce smashed an unbeaten 63 runs in the game and led her team to the finish line.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.758 Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gabu Lewis is the top scorer from Ireland. She has reeled in 151 runs in 4 games at an average of 37.75. She scored 10 runs in the last game but will come in confident coming into the next game.

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce is the top batting figure in the team. She has raised 142 runs in 4 innings at an average of 71.00. She scored an unbeaten 63 runs in the last game. Bryce will lead her side with her bat in the next game as well.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Best Bowlers

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Laura Delany has been handy with the ball as well. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of 4.58. She picked 3 wickets for 6 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Abtaha Maqsood to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Abtaha Maqsood is the top bowler from Scotland. She has managed to pick 7 wickets in 4 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. That said, she will look to continue the same form in the next game as well.