IRL (Ireland Women) vs VANT (Vanuatu Women) Match Prediction IRL 98 % Chance of Winning VANT 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women and Vanuatu Women are scheduled to square off in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. The sides will meet on May 1, 2024, at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, with the action kicking off at 9:00 P.M IST.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women proved to be superior in every possible way against Zimbabwe Women in their previous outing. The former batted first and posted 176 runs on the scoreboard on a surface that has not benefited the batters in the slightest. This was mostly thanks to Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis who laid down an incredibly strong foundation for the team. Zimbabwe Women faced an uphill challenge and were ultimately unsuccessful in their endeavor as they barely made it to a 120 runs before they ran out of time. Ireland Women managed a 56-run victory in their second match of the season.

Vanuatu Women showed decent promise against Zimbabwe Women but it all vanished as they took on a daunting Netherlands Women squad, where the latter batted first and racked up 154 runs for the loss of six wickets. A little bit of exertion would have made Vanuatu Women’s chase a reality but the team could only muster 54 runs before they were entirely bowled out, succumbing to a 100-run defeat.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 98%

Vanuatu Women chance of winning - 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score high before first dismissal

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis have been absolutely unstoppable in the tournament thus far. In the first match against UAE Women, they scored 52 runs together while having made individual contributions of 25 and 27 runs, respectively. Their partnership reached new heights in their following encounter against Zimbabwe Women where they scored 130 runs on their own. The wicket-keeper batter added 71 runs to the tally while Lewis scored 69 runs on her own. With a destructive pairing such as theirs, the opposition will struggle to dismantle them.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Tolerance Oval is turning out to be a batting paradise as the teams are able to stack up big totals and make chasing a difficult feat. In six matches, the average first innings score stands at 126 and the teams batting first have won on four out of six occasions. The toss winner will want to capitalize on the prevailing conditions and elect to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Humidity is quite high in Abu Dhabi, standing at 58%, while the temperature remains around 33 degrees Celsius. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Laura Delany (C) All-rounder Eimear Richardson All-rounder Leah Paul Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have won two matches and their form has been rather convincing, having won by margins of six wickets and 56 runs.

Vanuatu Women Player List

Selina Solman (c), Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Andrew All-rounder Valenta Langiatu Batter Nasimana Navaika All-rounder Selina Solman (C) All-rounder Alvina Chilia Batter Maiyllise Carlot Batter Leimauri Chilia Batter Gillian Chilia Batter Vicky Mansale Bowler Mahina Tarimiala Wicket-keeper Vanessa Vira Bowler

Vanuatu Women Team Form

Vanuatu Women have bagged one win in two matches but it does not bode well for them since their upcoming rivals are leagues ahead of them. They do not have it in them to put up much of a fight.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women and Vanuatu Women have never met in the tournament before and, as a result, have not established a head-to-head record.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Vanuatu Women

Rachel Andrew and Valenta Langiatu have opened the innings for Vanuatu Women so far but their contributions to the first wicket have been lackluster. They scored 16 runs together in the first match and took a downturn as they notched up 12 runs in the second innings. Both players will have to aim for higher individual totals as well if they intend to add value to their match. Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis, on the other hand, have done exactly what was necessary for Ireland Women in both the matches. The pair scored 52 runs together during their first game and, as if that was insufficient, they added a whopping 130 runs to the first wicket against Zimbabwe Women. They have been absolutely invincible and it would take a great deal of effort from Vanuatu Women to break up their partnership.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Vanuatu Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 9.9 Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Amy Hunter was the top choice for the previous game and it panned out as predicted, considering she notched up 71 runs against Zimbabwe Women. She is tied as the leading run scorer for Ireland Women with 96 runs in two innings. She will be expected to perform just as well against Vanuatu Women.

Nasimana Navaika to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Batter

Nasimana Navaika was the top run-getter for the team in their first match against Zimbabwe Women where she scored 21 runs. However, against Netherlands Women, she scored three runs with great difficulty before she was dismissed. She still stands as their top batter with 24 runs in two innings, making her the top choice for the upcoming match.

Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Arlene Kelly is currently tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. Against Zimbabwe Women, she bagged one wicket in three overs and earned an economy rate of 6.33. With a bowling average of 10.33, she will be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Selina Solman to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Bowler

Selina Solman showed great promise before the start of the season but did not deliver in the first match against Zimbabwe Women. She showed a return to form in the previous match against Netherlands Women where she captured two wickets during her four-over spell and achieved an economy rate of 8.75. She is the leading choice for the upcoming match.