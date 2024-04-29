IRL (Ireland Women) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe Women) Match Prediction IRL 85 % Chance of Winning ZIM 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women and Zimbabwe Women are set to take on each other in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on April 29, 2024. They will meet at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and the action is going to kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women bested the United Arab Emirates of home soil in their first match of the season. The latter batted first and posted a total of 105 runs on the board. Ireland Women made light work of this and chased it down with ample time left. During their chase, the Laura Delany-led side were handy with the bat, especially the top order who did much of the scoring and relieved the pressure. Eventually, they came out on top by a margin of six wickets.

Zimbabwe Women bounced back from their loss against Vanuatu Women in the first game as they registered a victory over the United Arab Emirates in their previous outing. The latter added 105 runs to the scoreboard but it was not enough to keep Zimbabwe Women at bay. The latter’s top and middle order worked well to complete the chase and emerged as the victors by eight wickets.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 85%

Zimbabwe Women chance of winning - 15%

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Tips

Zimbabwe Women to score low before first dismissal

Zimbabwe's openers, Sharne Mayers and Modester Mupachikwa, face an uphill battle to get a strong start against Ireland's bowlers. Their recent outings haven't been promising, with scores of only 10 and 22 runs against Vanuatu Women and UAE Women, respectively. Their struggles against Ireland Women in their T20I series prior to this have also been somewhat unimpressive. Their opening partnerships were inconsistent, ranging from a lowly 7 runs to a highest of 77. This lack of consistency suggests Ireland's bowlers could put them under pressure early on, and Zimbabwe might be looking at a low score before they lose their first wicket.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction

There has been a 100% success rate for the chasing side at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the tournament this season. The average first innings total has only been a paltry 93 runs and the teams batting first have not stood a chance in the slightest. The victories have all been achieved by substantial margins and there is no way the toss winning side would risk setting a target when they could enjoy a surefire victory by fielding first instead.

Weather Report

The temperature at Abu Dhabi is projected to reach 34 degrees Celsius and there is absolutely no possibility of precipitation. It is expected to be quite sunny on match day.

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany (C) All-rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Eimear Richardson All-rounder Leah Paul Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Alana Dalzell Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

To give credit where it is due, Ireland Women’s bowling attack was highly balanced against UAE Women and aided greatly in the team’s victory. They will be the key to the team’s victory. Their batting order is also quite strong but both departments would have to work in unison to increase their chances of winning.

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicket-keeper Sharne Mayers Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Mary-Anne Musonda (C) Batter Kelis Ndhlovu All-rounder Josephine Nkomo Bowler Pellagia Mujaji Batter Audrey Mazvishaya Bowler Precious Marange Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have shown contrasting form so far with a victory and a defeat in two matches. They could give Ireland Women a good fight but whether they will be able to overcome their opposition remains under question.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women have been exceptionally dominant in the last five matches that they played against Zimbabwe Women, having won all five of them.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Ireland Women - 5

Zimbabwe Women - 0

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa and Sharne Mayers have been the mainstays for Zimbabwe Women on the opening front but they have not been very impactful in the two matches they have played so far. They started their campaign by adding ten runs to the scoreboard together against Vanuatu Women and only performed slightly better against United Arab Emirates Women where they put on a score of 22 runs. Ireland Women’s openers have proven to be quite a dangerous pairing and their partnership of 52 runs against UAE Women is testament to their strength. Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis also share a brilliant track record against Zimbabwe Women in their T20I series prior to this. There is no doubt that the duo will outperform Zimbabwe Women’s opening order in the upcoming match.

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Amy Hunter showed good promise in the first match against United Arab Emirates Women where she scored 25 runs and achieved a strike rate of 131.57. After the form she displayed against Zimbabwe Women in their T20I series where she scored 240 runs in five innings, she will be expected to come good against Zimbabwe Women this time as well.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Batter

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the leading batter for Zimbabwe Women in their last match as she scored an unbeaten 36 runs, striking at 138.46. The asking rate was rather low and given the opportunity, she had it in her to contribute more. She leads the teams run charts with 47 runs in two innings, making her a dependable choice for the next match, too.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Bowlers

Eimear Richardson to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Eimear Richardson was tied as the top bowler for Ireland Women in their previous match against United Arab Emirates Women. She delivered four overs, including a maiden, and conceded 15 runs which earned her an economy rate of 3.75. With a bowling average of 7.50 so far, she will be anticipated to be their premier bowler again.

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Bowler

Josephine Nkomo delivered a brilliant spell against United Arab Emirates in their last outing, wherein she bagged four wickets in her four-over spell. She was also quite economical during the match as she gave away just 11 runs and achieved an economy rate of 2.75. She is the top choice to be their leading bowler in the upcoming fixture.