NED (Netherlands Women) vs VANT (Vanuatu Women) Match Prediction

NED

94%

Chance of Winning

VANT

6%

Parimatch

1.06
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.1
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.092
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Netherlands Women and Vanuatu Women will face each other on April 27, 2024, as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Their encounter is slated to take place at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, and the action will kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Nasimana Navaika was the player of the match for Vanuatu Women against Zimbabwe Women as she scored 21 runs and bagged four wickets.
  • Netherlands Women’s Robine Rijke was the top wicket-taker of the tournament in the Europe Qualifier 2023 with 11 wickets in six innings.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Chances of Winning

Netherlands Women are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament as they take on Vanuatu Women in their first match this season. Having played in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023, the Dutch side fell short of a flawless run with five wins in six matches. Their only defeat was at the hands of Scotland Women whom they beat in their first encounter during the tournament. They have not been weak in any aspect of the game and it would be difficult for the opposition to exploit Netherlands Women’s shortcomings.

Vanuatu Women kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a victory over Zimbabwe Women. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first but it was a disaster from start to finish as they were restricted to a total of just 61 runs. This was by no means a defendable total and Vanuatu Women had it in them to reach the target dispute having lost four wickets along the way. Although it took some time for them to cross the finish line, they tasted victory in the 17th over by a margin of six wickets.

  • Netherlands Women chance of winning - 94%
  • Vanuatu Women chance of winning - 6%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Tips

Vanuatu Women to score low before first dismissal

Vanuatu Women depends largely on the performance of Rachel Andrew and the opening wicket has remained quite unsteady in the last few matches they played. The first game against Zimbabwe Women saw her face an early dismissal for just six runs which put an end to her partnership with Valenta Langiatu for 16 runs. To crush their spirits further, Netherlands Women employ a formidable unit which includes players like Iris Zwilling and Robine Rijke among others. With the vigor they have on their side, it will be difficult for Vanuatu Women’s openers to survive for long.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Toss Prediction

Both matches played at Tolerance Oval on day one of the tournament saw the teams batting first emerge victorious. They were also able to play their strokes freely and set up decent targets in their respective matches. Sri Lanka Women chose to field first at the venue while Uganda Women decided to field first, leading to their folly. The toss winner of the next match will not want to repeat Uganda Women’s mistake and end up chasing a target.

Weather Report

Rain or overcast conditions are not going to play a part in the result of the match as there is no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands Women Player List

Heather Siegers (c), Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Iris Zwilling

All-rounder

Heather Siegers (C)

Wicket-keeper

Hannah Landheer

Batter

Robine Rijke

All-rounder

Carlijn van Koolwijk

Batter

Eva Lynch

All-rounder

Merel Dekeling

Bowler

Caroline de Lange

Bowler

Isabel van der Woning

All-rounder

Mikkie Zwilling

Bowler

Myrthe van den Raad

Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women appear to be bringing their A-game after their performance in the tournaments prior to this. Their batting and bowling alike seems quite convincing at present.

Vanuatu Women Player List

Selina Solman (c), Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Andrew

All-rounder

Valenta Langiatu

Batter

Nasimana Navaika

All-rounder

Selina Solman (C)

All-rounder

Alvina Chilia

Batter

Maiyllise Carlot

Batter

Leimauri Chilia

Batter

Gillian Chilia

Batter

Vicky Mansale

Bowler

Mahina Tarimiala

Wicket-keeper

Vanessa Vira

Bowler

Vanuatu Women Team Form

Vanuatu Women had enough firepower in their arsenal to beat Zimbabwe Women but it may not help their cause against Netherlands Women who present a much more daunting challenge.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Head-to-Head

Netherlands Women and Vanuatu Women will clash for the first time in the tournament and, thus, no head-to-head record exists between the sides. Rachel Andrew

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than Vanuatu Women

Vanuatu Women kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a score of 16 runs before their first wicket was taken. Valenta Langiatu and Rachel Andrew were going at a good pace considering there was no pressure of a big chase but the latter was the first to bid adieu to her wicket. Iris Zwilling and Heather Siegers opened the innings for Netherlands Women in two out of their last three matches during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier and when they did, they secured decent partnerships of 65 runs and 32 runs. The team will be expected to pile on a competitive opening partnership against Vanuatu Women.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Icon

Netherlands

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.06
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.1
Bet Now!
Icon

Vanuatu

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

7.05
Bet Now!

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Batters

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Iris Zwilling led Netherland’s run charts in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, having amassed 102 runs in six innings. During the last game versus Italy Women, she opened the innings with a knock of 31 runs, making her the second highest run scorer of the match. She will be expected to perform just as well against Vanuatu Women.

Nasimana Navaika to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Batter

Nasimana Navaika emerged as Vanuatu Women’s top run-getter in their first match against Zimbabwe Women. She scored 21 runs before her dismissal and will be the top pick for the next game as well. The asking rate in the previous game was quite low but she may get a chance to unleash her potential.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Bowlers

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Robine Rijke was the top wicket-taker for Netherlands Women during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where she picked 11 wickets in six innings. She was the leading bowler against Italy Women, too, in their final match, having claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50. She is the leading choice for the next match.

Vanessa Vira to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Bowler

Vanessa Vira was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their first game against Zimbabwe Women where she bagged three wickets during a 3.3-over spell and also achieved an impressive economy rate of 4.00. She is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Netherlands Women

Netherlands Women had immense success in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 and ended up on par with Scotland Women. The former had to settle for second place as they had a net run rate of 2.377 which was marginally lower than that of the table toppers. Vanuatu Women may have had a positive start to the tournament but the arrival of Netherlands Women is bound to change the equation.
  • Netherlands Women to win @ 1.06 (Parimatch)
  • Vanuatu Women to win @ 8.40 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!