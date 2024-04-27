NED (Netherlands Women) vs VANT (Vanuatu Women) Match Prediction NED 94 % Chance of Winning VANT 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.092 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands Women and Vanuatu Women will face each other on April 27, 2024, as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Their encounter is slated to take place at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, and the action will kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Chances of Winning

Netherlands Women are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament as they take on Vanuatu Women in their first match this season. Having played in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023, the Dutch side fell short of a flawless run with five wins in six matches. Their only defeat was at the hands of Scotland Women whom they beat in their first encounter during the tournament. They have not been weak in any aspect of the game and it would be difficult for the opposition to exploit Netherlands Women’s shortcomings.

Vanuatu Women kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a victory over Zimbabwe Women. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first but it was a disaster from start to finish as they were restricted to a total of just 61 runs. This was by no means a defendable total and Vanuatu Women had it in them to reach the target dispute having lost four wickets along the way. Although it took some time for them to cross the finish line, they tasted victory in the 17th over by a margin of six wickets.

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 94%

Vanuatu Women chance of winning - 6%

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Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Tips

Vanuatu Women to score low before first dismissal

Vanuatu Women depends largely on the performance of Rachel Andrew and the opening wicket has remained quite unsteady in the last few matches they played. The first game against Zimbabwe Women saw her face an early dismissal for just six runs which put an end to her partnership with Valenta Langiatu for 16 runs. To crush their spirits further, Netherlands Women employ a formidable unit which includes players like Iris Zwilling and Robine Rijke among others. With the vigor they have on their side, it will be difficult for Vanuatu Women’s openers to survive for long.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Toss Prediction

Both matches played at Tolerance Oval on day one of the tournament saw the teams batting first emerge victorious. They were also able to play their strokes freely and set up decent targets in their respective matches. Sri Lanka Women chose to field first at the venue while Uganda Women decided to field first, leading to their folly. The toss winner of the next match will not want to repeat Uganda Women’s mistake and end up chasing a target.

Weather Report

Rain or overcast conditions are not going to play a part in the result of the match as there is no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands Women Player List

Heather Siegers (c), Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Iris Zwilling All-rounder Heather Siegers (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Landheer Batter Robine Rijke All-rounder Carlijn van Koolwijk Batter Eva Lynch All-rounder Merel Dekeling Bowler Caroline de Lange Bowler Isabel van der Woning All-rounder Mikkie Zwilling Bowler Myrthe van den Raad Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women appear to be bringing their A-game after their performance in the tournaments prior to this. Their batting and bowling alike seems quite convincing at present.

Vanuatu Women Player List

Selina Solman (c), Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Andrew All-rounder Valenta Langiatu Batter Nasimana Navaika All-rounder Selina Solman (C) All-rounder Alvina Chilia Batter Maiyllise Carlot Batter Leimauri Chilia Batter Gillian Chilia Batter Vicky Mansale Bowler Mahina Tarimiala Wicket-keeper Vanessa Vira Bowler

Vanuatu Women Team Form

Vanuatu Women had enough firepower in their arsenal to beat Zimbabwe Women but it may not help their cause against Netherlands Women who present a much more daunting challenge.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Head-to-Head

Netherlands Women and Vanuatu Women will clash for the first time in the tournament and, thus, no head-to-head record exists between the sides. Rachel Andrew

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than Vanuatu Women

Vanuatu Women kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a score of 16 runs before their first wicket was taken. Valenta Langiatu and Rachel Andrew were going at a good pace considering there was no pressure of a big chase but the latter was the first to bid adieu to her wicket. Iris Zwilling and Heather Siegers opened the innings for Netherlands Women in two out of their last three matches during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier and when they did, they secured decent partnerships of 65 runs and 32 runs. The team will be expected to pile on a competitive opening partnership against Vanuatu Women.

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Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Batters

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Iris Zwilling led Netherland’s run charts in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, having amassed 102 runs in six innings. During the last game versus Italy Women, she opened the innings with a knock of 31 runs, making her the second highest run scorer of the match. She will be expected to perform just as well against Vanuatu Women.

Nasimana Navaika to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Batter

Nasimana Navaika emerged as Vanuatu Women’s top run-getter in their first match against Zimbabwe Women. She scored 21 runs before her dismissal and will be the top pick for the next game as well. The asking rate in the previous game was quite low but she may get a chance to unleash her potential.

Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Bowlers

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Robine Rijke was the top wicket-taker for Netherlands Women during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where she picked 11 wickets in six innings. She was the leading bowler against Italy Women, too, in their final match, having claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 3.50. She is the leading choice for the next match.

Vanessa Vira to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Bowler

Vanessa Vira was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their first game against Zimbabwe Women where she bagged three wickets during a 3.3-over spell and also achieved an impressive economy rate of 4.00. She is the top pick for the upcoming match.