NED (Netherlands Women) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe Women) Match Prediction NED 54 % Chance of Winning ZIM 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.879 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands Women and Zimbabwe Women are poised to clash on Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Scheduled to play on May 1, 2024, the sides will meet at 4:30 P.M IST.

Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Netherlands Women made their presence felt after an exhilarating start to their campaign but their promise was temporary as they ended up undoing their hard work with an unseemly defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates Women, who have been surprisingly out of form in the tournament. This set Netherlands Women back and casts doubts on their form going into the next game. They lost nine wickets in the previous game and posted 101 runs on the board with great difficulty, owing to Robine Rijke who scored 44 runs and kept the team afloat. The following innings was a cake walk for the UAE Women who finally made use of their home soil advantage with a ten-wicket victory.

On the flip side, Zimbabwe Women did exactly what was expected of them against Ireland Women as the former fielded first and allowed the Irish side to rack up 176 runs, having lost three wickets along the way. Zimbabwe Women did not have an answer to this and apart from Mary-Anne Musonda’s contribution of 48 runs, the remaining batters were dismissed in clumsy manner. This allowed Ireland Women to register another win, this time by a margin of 56 runs.

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 54%

Zimbabwe Women chance of winning - 46%

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Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Tips

Zimbabwe Women to score low before first dismissal

Zimbabwe Women’s openers have struggled to stick around for the early part of the innings where they are expected to lay down the groundwork for the team. On two out of three occasions, Sharne Mayers was the first to depart after having scored 14, 22 and 10 runs alongside Modester Mupachikwa. This has been a problem area for the team and there is undoubtedly room for improvement since they have more potential than they have shown so far. Unless they are able to find a quick fix for the next match, their chances of setting up a decent total seem a tad beyond their reach.

Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction

Tolerance Oval has seen the teams batting first come out on top in four out of six matches until now. The average first innings total in the tournament is 126 at the moment and strong teams have not been strangers to a decent score on the board. With the exception of Uganda Women who scored just 62 runs in the first innings against Thailand Women, the rest of the matches have attested to the fact that the surface is effective for the batters. The toss winner will want to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny conditions are projected on match day with the temperature touching 33 degrees Celsius. Rain is not likely to be a deciding factor in the game.

Netherlands Women Player List

Heather Siegers (c), Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (C) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk Batter Eva Lynch All-rounder Hannah Landheer Batter Caroline de Lange Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Merel Dekeling Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have some reflecting to do after their last outing but they have it in them to come out on top this time around. Their batters, especially, have to build on their form after their terrible display against the UAE Women.

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicket-keeper Sharne Mayers Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Mary-Anne Musonda (C) Batter Kelis Ndhlovu All-rounder Pellagia Mujaji Batter Ashley Ndiraya Batter Josephine Nkomo Bowler Audrey Mazvishaya Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women edged out a lucky victory against the home side but they have not been able to deliver against other teams.

Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head-to-Head

Netherlands Women and Zimbabwe Women are yet to face each other in the tournament. As it stands, there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Zimbabwe Women to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands Women

Netherlands Women’s openers have taken turns to face early dismissals in the two matches they have played so far. In the first game against Vanuatu Women, Heather Siegers was the first to have been sent packing and her partnership with Sterre Kalis ended with just ten runs on the scoreboard. After the latter’s brilliant innings of 70 runs in the first match, Kalis’ luck ran out as she faced a rather humiliating golden duck against the UAE Women. In comparison, Modester Mupachikwa and Sharne Mayers added 14, 22 and 10 runs to the first wicket in their three fixtures to date. Although their contributions have not been particularly boastworthy, the duo still maintain a leg up on their Dutch counterparts.

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Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Batters

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis did not have much to show for herself against United Arab Emirates Women, having faced a golden duck dismissal. She excelled against Vanuatu Women with a knock of 70 runs but did not come even remotely close in the next game. However, She continues to be the team’s leading run scorer and will be expected to put on a better performance against Zimbabwe Women.

Mary-Anne Musonda to be Zimbabwe Women’’s Best Batter

Mary-Anne Musonda was the sole contributor for ZImbabwe Women against Ireland Women, wherein she scored 48 runs and missed out on a half-century. She currently leads the team’s run charts with 74 runs in three innings and remains the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Bowlers

Caroline de Lange to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

No bowler from the team was able to break up UAE Women’s opening partnership and all of them ended up wicket-less. Despite this, Caroline de Lange was able to salvage a decent spell as she allowed just 22 runs to be scored off of her in four overs, giving her an economy rate of 5.50. She has been quite consistent with the ball and will be anticipated to do well again.

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Bowler

Josephine Nkomo has been the only consistent wicket-taker for Zimbabwe Women, having captured six wickets in three innings. She picked up an important wicket against Ireland Women in the last match, where she gave away 36 runs in four overs. She continues to be the leading choice for the next game, too.