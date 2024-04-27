SCO (Scotland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
SCO
13%
Chance of Winning
SRI
87%
T20i
Tolerance Oval
Facts:
- Scotland Women’s Saskia Horley stands as the leading batter of the tournament with 61 runs in one innings.
- Inoshi Priyadharshani emerged as the top wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women, having claimed three wickets in the first match.
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
Scotland Women had an incredibly successful outing against Uganda Women in their previous outing. The latter made the mistake of opting to field first and handed over the victory to their opponents. Scotland Women did well on the batting front with a competitive total of 161 runs on the board. They also kept the damage to a minimum, having lost just three overs in the process. They absolutely annihilated Uganda Women and curtailed the chase rather well. Uganda Women could only edge out 52 runs from Scotland’s bowling before they were bowled out. In the end, Scotland Women achieved a 109-run victory.
Sri Lanka Women also had a similar encounter against Thailand Women in their first match of the season. Hasini Perera and Nilakshika Silva made decent contributions of 29 runs each which took the team to a total of 122 runs. There was pure carnage in Sri Lanka’s attempt to defend the total and Thailand Women had to face the brunt of it. The latter managed to amass 55 runs but an already inadequate effort was halted by Sri Lanka Women who boasted a victory by 67 runs.
- Scotland Women chance of winning - 13%
- Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 87%
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips
Scotland Women to score high before first dismissal
Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter opened the innings for Scotland Women in their two-match T20I series against Ireland Women. The duo could not find their rhythm and the former in particular did not last long enough to make an impact. They scored four runs and eight runs together. In the previous match against Uganda Women, they experimented by replacing Priyanaz Chatterji with Saskia Horley and it made a noticeable difference. Saskia Horley and Darcey Carter accumulated 36 runs for the opening wicket and the former was unbeaten throughout the innings. It is safe to say that Scotland Women will be on course to score well before their first loss.
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction
Chasing appears to be a better option at this surface since it benefitted the fielding side in both matches held here so far. The totals set by United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe Women in the previous two matches were relatively low and the scores were chased down with time left on the clock. Fielding will definitely be the optimum strategy in the next match.
Weather Report
Abu Dhabi is anticipated to experience sunny conditions on match day with no likelihood of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
Scotland Women Player List
Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Darcey Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Saskia Horley
|
Batter
|
Kathryn Bryce (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ailsa Lister
|
All-rounder
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
All-rounder
|
Lorna Jack
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
Batter
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Abel
|
Bowler
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women had a dream start to the season but their cloud of comfort will be threatened by Sri Lanka Women in their next outing. For now, they can take solace in the fact that their batting and bowling has been solid so far.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Hansima Karunaratne
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women are highly experienced and despite having shown marginally worse form than Scotland Women, they cannot be ruled out so early. This team gave South Africa Women a run for their money as the visiting team and they will only get better with the passage of time.
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women engaged in one match in the history of the tournament where the latter reigned supreme with by sizable margin.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Scotland Women - 0
Sri Lanka Women - 1
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Scotland Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women
Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu kept their partnership alive long enough to pile on 24 runs for Sri Lanka Women. They achieved individual scores of 13 runs and 16 runs, respectively, but they will have to buck up as they take on Scotland Women in the next match. Darcey Carter and Saskia Horley have the potential to be destructive as they added 36 runs to the first wicket in their first outing against Uganda Women. The latter is going to be the one to watch out for and if both openers can hang on to their wickets against Sri Lanka Women, the Scots are endorsed to notch up a competitive opening stand.
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women
T20i
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters
Saskia Horley to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter
Saskia Horley was of big help to the team in their match against Uganda Women since she racked up a total of 61 runs with an excellent strike rate of 117.00. She was invincible during the innings and remained not out. The opener is the top choice for the upcoming match.
Hasini Perera to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Hasini Perera performed decently for Sri Lanka in the previous encounter versus Thailand Women, having garnered 29 runs. She did not do particularly well in the team’s T20I series against South Africa Women wherein she scored a mere 41 runs in three innings. She will be expected to come out on top once again.
Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers
Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler
Rachel Slater was beyond sensational against Uganda Women considering she picked up a fifer in four overs. She was also rather conservative in allowing runs as she conceded 17 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.25. She will be the leading pick for the next game as well.
Inoshi Priyadharshani to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Inoshi Priyadharshani led Sri Lanka Women’s bowling attack against Thailand Women. In four overs, she gave away 14 runs which earned her an economy rate of 3.50. She also claimed three wickets in the process. She was quite mindful in her approach and it is expected to be that way in the upcoming fixture, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Scotland Women to win @ 1.15 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 5.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch