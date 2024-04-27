SCO (Scotland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction SCO 13 % Chance of Winning SRI 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 5.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.137 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On April 27, 2024, Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women are going to lock horns in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Meeting at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the sides will begin their clash at 9:00 P.M IST.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Scotland Women had an incredibly successful outing against Uganda Women in their previous outing. The latter made the mistake of opting to field first and handed over the victory to their opponents. Scotland Women did well on the batting front with a competitive total of 161 runs on the board. They also kept the damage to a minimum, having lost just three overs in the process. They absolutely annihilated Uganda Women and curtailed the chase rather well. Uganda Women could only edge out 52 runs from Scotland’s bowling before they were bowled out. In the end, Scotland Women achieved a 109-run victory.

Sri Lanka Women also had a similar encounter against Thailand Women in their first match of the season. Hasini Perera and Nilakshika Silva made decent contributions of 29 runs each which took the team to a total of 122 runs. There was pure carnage in Sri Lanka’s attempt to defend the total and Thailand Women had to face the brunt of it. The latter managed to amass 55 runs but an already inadequate effort was halted by Sri Lanka Women who boasted a victory by 67 runs.

Scotland Women chance of winning - 13%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 87%

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Scotland Women to score high before first dismissal

Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter opened the innings for Scotland Women in their two-match T20I series against Ireland Women. The duo could not find their rhythm and the former in particular did not last long enough to make an impact. They scored four runs and eight runs together. In the previous match against Uganda Women, they experimented by replacing Priyanaz Chatterji with Saskia Horley and it made a noticeable difference. Saskia Horley and Darcey Carter accumulated 36 runs for the opening wicket and the former was unbeaten throughout the innings. It is safe to say that Scotland Women will be on course to score well before their first loss.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

Chasing appears to be a better option at this surface since it benefitted the fielding side in both matches held here so far. The totals set by United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe Women in the previous two matches were relatively low and the scores were chased down with time left on the clock. Fielding will definitely be the optimum strategy in the next match.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi is anticipated to experience sunny conditions on match day with no likelihood of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Darcey Carter All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Lorna Jack Batter Katherine Fraser Batter Rachel Slater Bowler Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women had a dream start to the season but their cloud of comfort will be threatened by Sri Lanka Women in their next outing. For now, they can take solace in the fact that their batting and bowling has been solid so far.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Hansima Karunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are highly experienced and despite having shown marginally worse form than Scotland Women, they cannot be ruled out so early. This team gave South Africa Women a run for their money as the visiting team and they will only get better with the passage of time.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women engaged in one match in the history of the tournament where the latter reigned supreme with by sizable margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Scotland Women - 0

Sri Lanka Women - 1

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Scotland Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu kept their partnership alive long enough to pile on 24 runs for Sri Lanka Women. They achieved individual scores of 13 runs and 16 runs, respectively, but they will have to buck up as they take on Scotland Women in the next match. Darcey Carter and Saskia Horley have the potential to be destructive as they added 36 runs to the first wicket in their first outing against Uganda Women. The latter is going to be the one to watch out for and if both openers can hang on to their wickets against Sri Lanka Women, the Scots are endorsed to notch up a competitive opening stand.

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Saskia Horley to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley was of big help to the team in their match against Uganda Women since she racked up a total of 61 runs with an excellent strike rate of 117.00. She was invincible during the innings and remained not out. The opener is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Hasini Perera to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Hasini Perera performed decently for Sri Lanka in the previous encounter versus Thailand Women, having garnered 29 runs. She did not do particularly well in the team’s T20I series against South Africa Women wherein she scored a mere 41 runs in three innings. She will be expected to come out on top once again.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Rachel Slater was beyond sensational against Uganda Women considering she picked up a fifer in four overs. She was also rather conservative in allowing runs as she conceded 17 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.25. She will be the leading pick for the next game as well.

Inoshi Priyadharshani to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Inoshi Priyadharshani led Sri Lanka Women’s bowling attack against Thailand Women. In four overs, she gave away 14 runs which earned her an economy rate of 3.50. She also claimed three wickets in the process. She was quite mindful in her approach and it is expected to be that way in the upcoming fixture, too.