SCO (Scotland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction SCO 19 % Chance of Winning SRI 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.218 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to meet in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on May 7, 2024. The tussle for the title will be hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with the match scheduled to commence at 9:00 P.M IST.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Scotland Women had to go up against Ireland Women who entered the semi-final with a flawless record of four straight victories. Scotland Women had one win less leading up to the match but their past performances did not dictate their form in this matchup. They sealed the deal after they managed to dismiss both of Ireland Women’s openers for ducks. This was key to their victory because they were able to bring down the opposition’s greatest strength and the batters could make light work of the target. Chasing down a total of 110 runs was not a particularly grand task and it bolstered the team straight to the final.

Sri Lanka Women’s unconvincing score of 149 runs was not a semi-final worthy performance, especially by their standards. The United Arab Emirates Women’s comeback was on the horizon but thanks to the former’s formidable bowling attack, Sri Lanka Women live to fight another day. The UAE Women had to be cautious in their chase but this was impossible against Chamari Athapaththu’s battalion who pulled out the big guns and restricted the opposition to 134 runs. Sri Lanka Women eked out a feeble victory by 15 runs which is quite unusual of them.

Scotland Women chance of winning - 19%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 81%

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score over 24.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Women’s openers rarely miss when it comes to delivering a big total on the scoreboard before one of them is sent packing. They have done exactly that in the tournament so far except for their outing against the USA Women where they did not quite flourish. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu have notched up scores of 52, 6, 50, 95 and 24 runs in the five matches they took part in during the tournament. The case for them strengthens since their score of 95 runs was against Scotland Women and that was the asking rate, which further solidifies the chokehold they have over the first wicket. The openers are quite reliable and it would take an army to dismantle their partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Scotland Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.49 Bet on Parimatch

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zayed Cricket Stadium was heavily in favor of the chasing side in the beginning of the season but the evolution of the surface evened out the imbalance since the teams batting first were also able to capitalize on the conditions. Seven out of 12 matches played at the venue in the tournament have gone in favor of the teams fielding first but over time, batting first has become equally lucrative. Three out of the previous five fixtures here saw the batting side emerge victorious, indicating that the toss winner would want to do the same for the final.

Weather Report

Weather is not expected to pose a threat to the match as there is no chance of precipitation in Abu Dhabi and the temperature will likely reach 36 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Saskia Horley Batter Megan McColl Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Lorna Jack Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women’s defeat in their second match of the season could have destroyed their chances of qualifying given how cutthroat and unpredictable the tournament has been so far. However, they recovered well and their bowlers are in particularly excellent form.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Hasini Perera Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are yet to make a mistake and they have proven time and again that they are superior in all aspects of the game. Their bowlers deserve special praise for their brilliant effort in the last few matches.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women have bested Scotland Women in both the matches that the sides played against each other by dominant margins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Scotland Women - 0

Sri Lanka Women - 2

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women @ 1.49 (Parimatch)

Vishmi Gunaratne has opened the innings alongside skipper Chamari Athapaththu to make for a highly successful opening pair for the Sri Lankan side in the tournament. Their previous three matches attest to the duo’s compatibility, save for the match against the USA Women where they hit a dead end. The openers scored 52, 6 and 50 runs together and much of the contribution is credited to Gunaratne’s effort. Scotland Women are a step below their contemporaries at the moment as their opening order has gone through some changes in the hopes of finding some success. Saskia Horley has been their mainstay and she was paired with Megan McColl for the last three encounters where they racked in 49, 2 and 11 runs before the first wicket fell. Despite this, they seem to be a long way off before they can catch Sri Lanka Women.

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce has been a prolific run scorer for her side as she has amassed 177 runs in five innings thus far. In the previous match, she scored 35 runs against Ireland Women but there was more where that came from since the asking rate was low and she was not out. She absolutely has it in her to be their leading batter this time around.

Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Vishmi Gunaratne has done exactly what was expected of her as an opener and currently leads the team’s run charts with 180 runs in five innings. She was inches away from her second half-century of the tournament before an unfortunate dismissal, having scored 45 runs against the United Arab Emirates Women in the semi-final. She has the potential to lead the charge once more in the final as well.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Rachel Slater stands as the joint top wicket-taker for Scotland Women with nine wickets in five innings. She was the second highest wicket-taker in their last encounter versus Ireland Women, where she picked up three wickets in three overs with an economy rate of 10.66. She will be expected to outdo the others in the next match and come out on top.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu led the bowling attack for the team in their semi-final against United Arab Emirates Women where she managed to capture two wickets in her four-over spell and earned an economy rate of 7.00. She stands tied as Sri Lanka Women’s top wicket-taker and will be anticipated to make her way up by the end of the final.