SCO (Scotland Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction
SCO
40%
Chance of Winning
THAI
60%
T20i
Tolerance Oval
Facts:
- SCO-W are ahead by 3-2 in the last five clashes against THAI-W.
- Thailand Women are placed 3rd in the group table whereas Scotland Women are positioned at the 2nd place.
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning
Scotland Women began their campaign on a positive note. They lost the next game against Sri Lanka Women but returned with a win against USA Women in their third outing. They are placed second in the Group A points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.710. They will have to win the next game and retain their position in order to make it to the play-offs.
Thailand Women have won two games in the competition and lost a fixture in their three outings. They are one win away from reaching the final which guarantees them a place in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Thailand Women produced a brilliant bowling display in their last game against USA Women and they will be looking to hold on to the same momentum to produce the goods once more in this match.
Scotland Women chance of winning - 40%
Thailand Women chance of winning - 60%
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips
Thailand Women to score under 11.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Thailand Women are doing very well in the tournament. However, their opening order has not been very efficient in the competition. The team posted the scores of 5, 30 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games. Nattaya Boochatham and Natthakan Chantham opened for the team in the tournament. Boochatham has been the weak link in the batting order and lost her wicket the earliest in all those three outings. This tip inclines more on the ability of Scotland Women’s bowling strength. They conceded 0, 95* & 0 before they picked their first wicket in the three games. They faced trouble with the Sri Lankans but the pacers have produced impressive results in all the other games. That said, Thailand Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
SCO-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
THAI-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 11.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Scotland Women
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction
This is a good batting wicket and both of these teams have players who can post a high total. Whichever side bats first will be looking to post a total of at least 175-180 to be competitive in this match. The last two matches in the tournament have been won by the team chasing so we predict that both skippers will go out to the middle looking to bowl first ahead of this match.
Weather Report
Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 31 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.
Scotland Women Player List
Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Darcey Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Saskia Horley
|
Batter
|
Kathryn Bryce (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ailsa Lister
|
All-rounder
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
All-rounder
|
Lorna Jack
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
Batter
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Abel
|
Bowler
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women has a very capable batting order but an even more impressive bowling line-up and has relied upon it to win games in the competition. They will come in strong in the next game against Thailand Women.
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nattaya Boochatham
|
All-rounder
|
Natthakan Chantham
|
Batter
|
Nannapat Koncharoenka
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naruemol Chaiwai (C)
|
Batter
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
All-rounder
|
Suwanan Khiaoto
|
Batter
|
Phannita Maya
|
Bowler
|
Thipatcha Putthawong
|
Bowler
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Sunida Chaturongrattana
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women lost their first game in the tournament but returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. They have a very strong bowling unit and bowled out USA Women at 54 runs in the last game.
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head
Scotland Women and Thailand Women have met on 5 occasions in the WT20I format, SCO Women won on 3 occasions while THAI Women won twice.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Thailand Women - 2
Scotland Women - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
Scotland Women went against USA Women in the last game. It was a well fought game. Scotland Women scored 149, losing 6 wickets in 20 overs. The team lost very early wickets but skipper Kathryn Bryce stood up and hit an unbeaten 57 from 51 balls. She was well backed up by Ailsa Lister (34 runs from 22 balls). USA Women scored 105/8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 44 runs. Kathryn Bryce was fantastic with the ball as well and picked 4 wickets to help the team win the game.
Thailand Women also faced USA Women in the last game. Thailand Women displayed tremendous form with their bowlers and bowled out USA Women at 54 runs. Thipatcha Putthawong picked 4 wickets in the game. It was an easy chase thereafter. THAI-W scored 56/1 to win the game by 9 wickets. Nannapat Koncharoenkai hit 31 not out from 26 balls with skipper Naruemol Chaiwai making a patient 19 not out from 30 ballsThe team will be coming in confident in the next game.
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women
T20i
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters
Ailsa Lister to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter
Ailsa Lister is the best batter in the squad. She has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.00. She scored 34 runs in the last game and will be going in as the best batter in the next game.
N Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter
N Koncharoenkai was the best batter from the side in the last game. She hit 31 not out from 26 balls in the last game to win the game for her side. She will go in as the best batter from the side.
Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers
Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler
Kathryn Bryce, the skipper, has picked 5 wickets in 3 games for the side. She picked 4 wickets for 17 runs in the last game.
Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler
Thipatcha Putthawong is the best bowler from the side. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 innings. She picked 4 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thailand Women
Scotland Women to win @ 1.32 (Parimatch)
Thailand Women to win @ 3.35 (Parimatch)
Parimatch