SCO (Scotland Women) vs UGA (Uganda Women) Match Prediction SCO 85 % Chance of Winning UGA 15 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland Women and Uganda Women will square off in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on April 25, 2024. Their match is scheduled to be played at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, at 9:00 P.M IST.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Chances of Winning

Scotland Women were level pegging against Ireland Women in their two-match T20I series after conceding defeat in the first match. However, they managed to draw the series after they limited Ireland Women to a subpar total and chased it down in the second match. Prior to their international series, the team took part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 where they enjoyed the top spot on the points table with five victories in six matches, losing only to Netherlands Women in the tournament. In the matches where Scotland Women batted first, they were able to secure commanding totals with the help of Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister and Kathryn Bryce.

Uganda Women participated in the Women’s African Games 2024 where they emerged victorious in two out of three matches. Their wins against Rwanda Women and Kenya Women earned them a spot in the playoffs but they fumbled the opportunity, having lost to South Africa Emerging Women and Nigeria Women. Previously, they also took part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 where they ended their three-match campaign with a clean sweep.

Scotland Women chance of winning - 85%

Uganda Women chance of winning - 15%

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Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Betting Tips

Immaculate Nakisuuyi to score big for Uganda Women

Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the only major contributor for Uganda Women on the batting front during the Women’s African Games 2024. She scored a total of 95 runs in four innings of the tournament and scored a half-century in the process. The final match of the group stage saw her bolster her team into the semi-final with a brilliant score of 57 runs. She will be expected to pile on a big total for the team this time around, too.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Toss Prediction

Chasing is known to be a good strategy at Tolerance Oval given the fact that six out of ten WT20 matches held here have gone in favor of the chasing team. The average first innings total stands at 172 at the venue and the toss winning skipper will look to maximize their advantage by opting to field first.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no possibility of rainfall in Abu Dhabi and the skies are expected to be sunny while the temperature touches 32 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Darcey Carter All-rounder Kathryn Bryce (C) All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Ellen Watson Batter Hannah Rainey Bowler Lorna Jack Batter Megan McColl Batter Rachel Slater Bowler Ailsa Lister Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women were able to secure wins against teams that offered a challenge and fought tooth and nail. They are, without a doubt, in convincing form the way they currently stand.

Uganda Women Player List

Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Malisa Ariokot, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Gloria Obukor Batter Immaculate Nakisuuyi All-rounder Esther Iloku Batter Janet Mbabazi (C) All-rounder Stephanie Nampiina Batter Rita Musamali All-rounder Kevin Awino Wicket-keeper Phiona Kulume Batter Sarah Walaza Bowler Lorna Anyait Bowler Concy Aweko Bowler

Uganda Women Team Form

To give them credit where it is due, Uganda Women rarely made mistakes against the opponents they have faced in the tournaments leading up to this fixture. However, their capability to overcome a strong team like Scotland Women remains under question.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Head-to-Head

On the one occasion that Scotland Women and Uganda Women faced each other in the tournament, Scotland Women clinched victory by nine wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Scotland Women - 1

Uganda Women - 0

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Betting Odds

Uganda Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women

Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter struggled in opening the innings for Scotland Women in their series against Ireland Women. In both matches, the Scottish openers scored single digit runs before their partnerships came to an end as they scored four and eight runs in the first and second match, respectively. Zimbabwe Women’s opening duo was also rather disappointing in two out of their last three matches of the Women’s African Games 2024 as Gloria Obukor and Immaculate Nakisuuyi scored 7, 1 and 60 runs together. However, the opening order has been a major achilles heel for Scotland Women and it is expected that Uganda Women will outperform their upcoming rivals on the opening front.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women T20i Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi Scotland Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.14 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! Uganda Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.78 Bet Now!

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Best Batters

Sarah Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Sarah Bryce was Scotland Women’s leading run scorer in their T20I series against Ireland Women. In two innings, she amassed 60 runs owing to her performance in the second match of the series where she scored a half-century with 57 runs. She will be the top pick for the next match.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi to be Uganda Women’s Best Batter

Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the top run-getter for Uganda Women in the Women’s African Games 2024 with 95 runs in four innings. She scored an unbeaten half-century against Rwanda Women in the final match of the group stage, having amassed 57 runs. She will be anticipated to be their standout batter once more.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Best Bowlers

Priyanaz Chatterji to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Priyanaz Chatterji emerged as Scotland Women’s top wicket-taker against Ireland Women in their T20I series wherein she picked three wickets in two innings. She was tied as the leading wicket-taker in the second match of the series where she claimed two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.50.

Concy Aweko to be Uganda Women’s Best Bowler

Concy Aweko bagged seven wickets in five innings during the Women’s African Games 2024, making her the joint second highest wicket-taker. In the last match against Rwanda Women, she brought home a three-wicket haul in her four-over spell with an economy rate of 5.00. She will be expected to be their premier bowler.