SCO (Scotland Women) vs UGA (Uganda Women) Match Prediction
SCO
85%
Chance of Winning
UGA
15%
T20i
Tolerance Oval
Facts:
- Scotland Women have defeated Uganda Women once before in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.
- Scotland Women’s Sarah Bryce was the leading batter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 with 176 runs in five innings.
- Uganda Women’s Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the second highest run scorer of the Women's African Games 2024 with 95 runs in four innings.
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Chances of Winning
Scotland Women were level pegging against Ireland Women in their two-match T20I series after conceding defeat in the first match. However, they managed to draw the series after they limited Ireland Women to a subpar total and chased it down in the second match. Prior to their international series, the team took part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 where they enjoyed the top spot on the points table with five victories in six matches, losing only to Netherlands Women in the tournament. In the matches where Scotland Women batted first, they were able to secure commanding totals with the help of Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister and Kathryn Bryce.
Uganda Women participated in the Women’s African Games 2024 where they emerged victorious in two out of three matches. Their wins against Rwanda Women and Kenya Women earned them a spot in the playoffs but they fumbled the opportunity, having lost to South Africa Emerging Women and Nigeria Women. Previously, they also took part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 where they ended their three-match campaign with a clean sweep.
- Scotland Women chance of winning - 85%
- Uganda Women chance of winning - 15%
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Betting Tips
Immaculate Nakisuuyi to score big for Uganda Women
Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the only major contributor for Uganda Women on the batting front during the Women’s African Games 2024. She scored a total of 95 runs in four innings of the tournament and scored a half-century in the process. The final match of the group stage saw her bolster her team into the semi-final with a brilliant score of 57 runs. She will be expected to pile on a big total for the team this time around, too.
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Toss Prediction
Chasing is known to be a good strategy at Tolerance Oval given the fact that six out of ten WT20 matches held here have gone in favor of the chasing team. The average first innings total stands at 172 at the venue and the toss winning skipper will look to maximize their advantage by opting to field first.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no possibility of rainfall in Abu Dhabi and the skies are expected to be sunny while the temperature touches 32 degrees Celsius.
Scotland Women Player List
Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
All-rounder
|
Darcey Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
|
Ellen Watson
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rainey
|
Bowler
|
Lorna Jack
|
Batter
|
Megan McColl
|
Batter
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Ailsa Lister
|
Bowler
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women were able to secure wins against teams that offered a challenge and fought tooth and nail. They are, without a doubt, in convincing form the way they currently stand.
Uganda Women Player List
Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Malisa Ariokot, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gloria Obukor
|
Batter
|
Immaculate Nakisuuyi
|
All-rounder
|
Esther Iloku
|
Batter
|
Janet Mbabazi (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Stephanie Nampiina
|
Batter
|
Rita Musamali
|
All-rounder
|
Kevin Awino
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phiona Kulume
|
Batter
|
Sarah Walaza
|
Bowler
|
Lorna Anyait
|
Bowler
|
Concy Aweko
|
Bowler
Uganda Women Team Form
To give them credit where it is due, Uganda Women rarely made mistakes against the opponents they have faced in the tournaments leading up to this fixture. However, their capability to overcome a strong team like Scotland Women remains under question.
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Head-to-Head
On the one occasion that Scotland Women and Uganda Women faced each other in the tournament, Scotland Women clinched victory by nine wickets.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Scotland Women - 1
Uganda Women - 0
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Betting Odds
Uganda Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women
Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter struggled in opening the innings for Scotland Women in their series against Ireland Women. In both matches, the Scottish openers scored single digit runs before their partnerships came to an end as they scored four and eight runs in the first and second match, respectively. Zimbabwe Women’s opening duo was also rather disappointing in two out of their last three matches of the Women’s African Games 2024 as Gloria Obukor and Immaculate Nakisuuyi scored 7, 1 and 60 runs together. However, the opening order has been a major achilles heel for Scotland Women and it is expected that Uganda Women will outperform their upcoming rivals on the opening front.
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women
T20i
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Best Batters
Sarah Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter
Sarah Bryce was Scotland Women’s leading run scorer in their T20I series against Ireland Women. In two innings, she amassed 60 runs owing to her performance in the second match of the series where she scored a half-century with 57 runs. She will be the top pick for the next match.
Immaculate Nakisuuyi to be Uganda Women’s Best Batter
Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the top run-getter for Uganda Women in the Women’s African Games 2024 with 95 runs in four innings. She scored an unbeaten half-century against Rwanda Women in the final match of the group stage, having amassed 57 runs. She will be anticipated to be their standout batter once more.
Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Best Bowlers
Priyanaz Chatterji to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler
Priyanaz Chatterji emerged as Scotland Women’s top wicket-taker against Ireland Women in their T20I series wherein she picked three wickets in two innings. She was tied as the leading wicket-taker in the second match of the series where she claimed two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.50.
Concy Aweko to be Uganda Women’s Best Bowler
Concy Aweko bagged seven wickets in five innings during the Women’s African Games 2024, making her the joint second highest wicket-taker. In the last match against Rwanda Women, she brought home a three-wicket haul in her four-over spell with an economy rate of 5.00. She will be expected to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Scotland Women
- Scotland Women to win @ 1.14 (Dafabet)
- Uganda Women to win @ 6.00 (Dafabet)
Dafabet