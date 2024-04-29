SCO (Scotland Women) vs USA (United States of America) Women Match Prediction SCO 91 % Chance of Winning USA 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland Women and the United States of America Women will meet in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on April 29, 2024. The sides are going to clash at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, with the match scheduled to start at 4:30 P.M IST.

Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Chances of Winning

The promise that Scotland Women showed in the first match of the tournament did not carry forward into their match against Sri Lanka Women. Undoubtedly, Scotland Women are superior in strength to Vanuatu Women and the former absolutely wiped the floor with the opposition in the first game, winning by 109 runs. Although Sri Lanka Women were favored to beat Scotland Women in their last outing, the latter were languishing and lost by a whopping ten wickets which is rather uncharacteristic of them.

That was not the only surprise of the day since the United States of America Women faced an unusual defeat at the hands of Uganda Women. Batting first, the former were relegated to a score of 110 runs. The USA Women’s bowling attack had a monumental task to achieve but, naturally, they could not defend the total. The team lost by eight wickets.

Scotland Women chance of winning - 91%

United States of America chance of winning - 9%

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Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Betting Tips

Scotland Women to score low before first dismissal

Darcey Carter and Saskia Horley have taken on opening duty in the tournament but there has been a world of difference in their performances in both matches so far. They were able to set up a total of 36 runs against Uganda Women but Sri Lanka Women broke up the partnership before they could even score a run. In their previous T20I series against Ireland Women, Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter opened the innings for the team but that did not work either since they ended up with partnerships of four runs and eight runs in the two matches they played. They will be expected to encounter a similar fate this time around, as well.

Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction

In the four matches played at Tolerance Oval so far, the results have been more or less consistent. Three matches have ended in victory for the teams batting first with the exception of the encounter between United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women, where the latter won while chasing. The average first innings score at the venue in the last four matches stands at 136. Three out of four fixtures have seen the toss winner opt to bat first and with a high success rate here, it is expected that the toss winning skipper will go with the same decision.

Weather Report

The weather is not expected to play a role in the match as sunny skies are anticipated and there is no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Darcey Carter All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Lorna Jack Batter Katherine Fraser Batter Rachel Slater Bowler Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women were bested by Sri Lanka Women in the last game but they are unquestionably in a better position than the USA Women. The team’s batters, specifically, will be likely to make up some ground in the next game.

United States of America Women Player List

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Anika Kolan Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Sindhu Sriharsha (C) Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Geetika Kodali All-rounder Isani Vaghela Bowler Jessica Willathgamuwa Bowler Aditiba Chudasama Bowler Jivana Aras Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America Women started their campaign on a poor note and their woes will be likely to follow them into the team’s second match as well.

Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Head-to-Head

In the three matches where Scotland Women and United States of America have faced each other, the former has won on two occasions. Their previous encounter was abandoned without a ball bowled.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Scotland Women - 2

United States of America Women - 0

Abandoned - 1

Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Betting Odds

United States of America Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women

Scotland Women’s openers made a solid start to the tournament where they set up an opening stand of 36 runs. Saskia Horley and Darcey Carter made great individual contributions of 24 and 61 runs against Uganda Women. However, when faced with a comparable rival, they did not last as the latter’s wicket fell in the first over of the innings against Sri Lanka Women. Not a single run was scored between the pair. The United States of America Women entered the tournament in their previous match against Uganda Women, where openers Disha Dhingra and Anika Kolan added 25 runs to the first wicket. The latter faced an early dismissal, getting out on eight runs while the former stayed on and scored 25 runs. Seeing as Scotland Women’s openers could not withstand Sri Lanka Women’s bowling attack, the USA Women’s opening duo are expected to outscore them.

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Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Best Batters

Saskia Horley to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley’s performance against Sri Lanka Women was quite the opposite of the promise she showed against Uganda Women in the first game. After a brilliant score of 61 runs in the first match, she departed for just seven runs in the previous game. Nonetheless, she is tied as the team’s leading batter with 68 runs in two innings. The opener will be backed to recoup in the next game.

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra was the second highest run scorer for the USA Women in their first match of the tournament, having scored 25 runs with a strike rate of 104.16. She is still in top form after her run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023 where she amassed 158 runs in six innings. She will be expected to be their leading batter in the next match.

Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Best Bowlers

Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

None of Scotland’s bowlers were able to dismiss the Sri Lankan batters in the last game and Rachel Slater was no exception. However, she still remains their top wicket-taker since she picked five wickets against Uganda Women in the first match. With a bowling average of 5.80, she will be the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Geetika Kodali to be United States of America’s Best Bowler

Geetika Kodali was the only bowler from the team who managed to give Uganda Women a tough time in their previous encounter. In 3.2 overs, she allowed just nine runs to be scored off of her and captured a wicket early in the innings. She is the top pick for the match against Scotland Women.