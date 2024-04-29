SCO (Scotland Women) vs USA (United States of America) Women Match Prediction
SCO
91%
Chance of Winning
USA
9%
T20i
Tolerance Oval
Facts:
- Scotland Women’s Saskia Horley and Ailsa Lister are tied as the top run scorers for the team with 68 runs in two innings.
- The United States of America Women’s Geetika Kodali achieved a bowling average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 2.70 after the first match.
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Chances of Winning
The promise that Scotland Women showed in the first match of the tournament did not carry forward into their match against Sri Lanka Women. Undoubtedly, Scotland Women are superior in strength to Vanuatu Women and the former absolutely wiped the floor with the opposition in the first game, winning by 109 runs. Although Sri Lanka Women were favored to beat Scotland Women in their last outing, the latter were languishing and lost by a whopping ten wickets which is rather uncharacteristic of them.
That was not the only surprise of the day since the United States of America Women faced an unusual defeat at the hands of Uganda Women. Batting first, the former were relegated to a score of 110 runs. The USA Women’s bowling attack had a monumental task to achieve but, naturally, they could not defend the total. The team lost by eight wickets.
- Scotland Women chance of winning - 91%
- United States of America chance of winning - 9%
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Betting Tips
Scotland Women to score low before first dismissal
Darcey Carter and Saskia Horley have taken on opening duty in the tournament but there has been a world of difference in their performances in both matches so far. They were able to set up a total of 36 runs against Uganda Women but Sri Lanka Women broke up the partnership before they could even score a run. In their previous T20I series against Ireland Women, Priyanaz Chatterji and Darcey Carter opened the innings for the team but that did not work either since they ended up with partnerships of four runs and eight runs in the two matches they played. They will be expected to encounter a similar fate this time around, as well.
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction
In the four matches played at Tolerance Oval so far, the results have been more or less consistent. Three matches have ended in victory for the teams batting first with the exception of the encounter between United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women, where the latter won while chasing. The average first innings score at the venue in the last four matches stands at 136. Three out of four fixtures have seen the toss winner opt to bat first and with a high success rate here, it is expected that the toss winning skipper will go with the same decision.
Weather Report
The weather is not expected to play a role in the match as sunny skies are anticipated and there is no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
Scotland Women Player List
Kathryn Bryce (c), Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater.
Predicted Playing XI
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Darcey Carter
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All-rounder
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Saskia Horley
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Batter
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Kathryn Bryce (C)
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All-rounder
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicket-keeper
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Ailsa Lister
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All-rounder
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
All-rounder
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Lorna Jack
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Batter
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Katherine Fraser
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Batter
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Rachel Slater
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Bowler
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Chloe Abel
|
Bowler
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Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women were bested by Sri Lanka Women in the last game but they are unquestionably in a better position than the USA Women. The team’s batters, specifically, will be likely to make up some ground in the next game.
United States of America Women Player List
Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Disha Dhingra
|
Batter
|
Anika Kolan
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Batter
|
Ritu Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sindhu Sriharsha (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gargi Bhogle
|
Batter
|
Geetika Kodali
|
All-rounder
|
Isani Vaghela
|
Bowler
|
Jessica Willathgamuwa
|
Bowler
|
Aditiba Chudasama
|
Bowler
|
Jivana Aras
|
Bowler
|
Suhani Thadani
|
Bowler
United States of America Women Team Form
The United States of America Women started their campaign on a poor note and their woes will be likely to follow them into the team’s second match as well.
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Head-to-Head
In the three matches where Scotland Women and United States of America have faced each other, the former has won on two occasions. Their previous encounter was abandoned without a ball bowled.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Scotland Women - 2
United States of America Women - 0
Abandoned - 1
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Betting Odds
United States of America Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women
Scotland Women’s openers made a solid start to the tournament where they set up an opening stand of 36 runs. Saskia Horley and Darcey Carter made great individual contributions of 24 and 61 runs against Uganda Women. However, when faced with a comparable rival, they did not last as the latter’s wicket fell in the first over of the innings against Sri Lanka Women. Not a single run was scored between the pair. The United States of America Women entered the tournament in their previous match against Uganda Women, where openers Disha Dhingra and Anika Kolan added 25 runs to the first wicket. The latter faced an early dismissal, getting out on eight runs while the former stayed on and scored 25 runs. Seeing as Scotland Women’s openers could not withstand Sri Lanka Women’s bowling attack, the USA Women’s opening duo are expected to outscore them.
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women
T20i
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Best Batters
Saskia Horley to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter
Saskia Horley’s performance against Sri Lanka Women was quite the opposite of the promise she showed against Uganda Women in the first game. After a brilliant score of 61 runs in the first match, she departed for just seven runs in the previous game. Nonetheless, she is tied as the team’s leading batter with 68 runs in two innings. The opener will be backed to recoup in the next game.
Disha Dhingra to be United States of America’s Best Batter
Disha Dhingra was the second highest run scorer for the USA Women in their first match of the tournament, having scored 25 runs with a strike rate of 104.16. She is still in top form after her run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023 where she amassed 158 runs in six innings. She will be expected to be their leading batter in the next match.
Scotland Women vs United States of America Women Best Bowlers
Rachel Slater to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler
None of Scotland’s bowlers were able to dismiss the Sri Lankan batters in the last game and Rachel Slater was no exception. However, she still remains their top wicket-taker since she picked five wickets against Uganda Women in the first match. With a bowling average of 5.80, she will be the top pick for the upcoming match as well.
Geetika Kodali to be United States of America’s Best Bowler
Geetika Kodali was the only bowler from the team who managed to give Uganda Women a tough time in their previous encounter. In 3.2 overs, she allowed just nine runs to be scored off of her and captured a wicket early in the innings. She is the top pick for the match against Scotland Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Scotland Women
- Scotland Women to win @ 1.10 (Parimatch)
- United States of America Women to win @ 6.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch