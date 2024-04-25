SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction SRI 95 % Chance of Winning THAI 5 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.064 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and Thailand Women will meet in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on April 25, 2024. Their match is going to take place at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 P.M IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women enter this fixture in good form after a 2-1 T20I series victory over South Africa Women as visitors. After losing by 79 runs in the first match, Sri Lanka Women came back much stronger and brought home a seven-wicket victory in the second game. Both sides were on par as they went into the final but Sri Lanka managed to overcome South Africa Women once more and won by four wickets. They have come into their own over time and the way they are performing at the moment proves that they have what it takes to beat Thailand Women.

Thailand Women’s form does not inspire confidence at present. Their two-match T20I series against Ireland started with the first match being abandoned without a ball bowled. In the following match, however, Thailand Women were bundled out for 79 and it took minimal effort on Ireland’s part to surpass the target. Moreover, their form in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup and Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition looked convincing on the periphery but a closer look at their performance would show that they did not stand a chance against the big leagues like United Arab Emirates Women and Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 95%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 5%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to hit more fours than Thailand Women

Sri Lanka Women looked to be quite proficient in boundary-hitting during their T20I series against South Africa Women. In the three matches that they played, Sri Lanka scored 15, 18 and 16 fours. They were able to maximize their ability to send it to the ropes as opposed to Thailand Women who were not quite as good when it came to hitting boundaries. In the team’s last three matches in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup, they scored 22, 8 and 3 fours. Their match against Singapore Women where they managed to score 22 boundaries appears to be an aberration since they were unable to do so again, which makes it likely that it was due to the weakness of the opposition. Sri Lanka Women have what it takes to take their rival’s bowling attack to the cleaners.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

Tolerance Oval has hosted ten WT20 matches in the past and the highest score in these matches stands at 172. Out of the ten matches, four were won by the teams batting first and the remaining six saw the chasing side emerge as the victors. The toss winning skipper would want to field first in the upcoming match and give themselves an advantage.

Weather Report

It is anticipated to be rather sunny on the day of the match with temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius. There is no threat of rainfall as it stands.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are exhibiting great form at the moment and their run against South Africa Women was rather impressive.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Natthakan Chantham Batter Nannapat Koncharoenka Wicket-keeper Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Suwanan Khiaoto Batter Phannita Maya Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women have their work cut out for them and their current form is not good enough to overcome a daunting team like Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

The sides have faced each other on three occasions in the past, out of which Sri Lanka Women emerged victorious twice and Thailand Women came out on top once.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Sri Lanka Women - 2

Thailand Women - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women

Thailand Women struggled to surpass single digit opening totals during the last three matches of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup. Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham opened the innings and ended up with stands of 8, 5 and 17 runs before their first dismissal. That being said, Sri Lanka Women’s opening partnerships were no great shakes either as they took on South Africa Women for a three-match T20I series and accumulated 5, 25 and 3 runs before the fall of their first wicket. However, Sri Lanka Women have the firepower to outperform Thailand Women and boast a better first wicket partnership than the latter.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama was Sri Lanka’s major contributor during their tour against South Africa Women where she emerged as their leading batter with 104 runs in three innings. In the final match of the series, she amassed a half-century with 54 runs and achieved a strike rate of 125.58. She will be expected to be their standout batter this time around as well.

Naruemol Chaiwai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Naruemol Chaiwai emerged as Thailand’s leading run scorer during the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup, wherein she scored 128 runs in five innings. She also amassed a half-century against Kuwait during the tournament, having scored 83 runs. The skipper will be the top pick for the next match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Sugandika Kumari participated in a single match from Sri Lanka Women’s tour of South Africa and ended up with a three-wicket haul, making her the second highest wicket-taker for the team during the series. Her spell was also quite economical as she achieved an economy rate of 6.00 in four overs. She will be relied upon to be their top bowler once again.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand’s Best Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong was the top wicket-taker for Thailand in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup as she picked up eight wickets in five innings. She was the top bowler for the team in their final match of the tournament against United Arab Emirates Women, where she captured two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 3.00. She will be the leading choice for the upcoming match.