SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs UGA (Uganda Women) Match Prediction SRI 98 % Chance of Winning UGA 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women will take on Uganda Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on May 1, 2024. The teams are going to clash at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, at 4:30 P.M IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women achieved a sureshot victory against Scotland Women in their last match, where the latter did not stand the slightest chance. Scotland Women batted first and Sri Lanka Women’s bowling attack were able to pick off the opposition’s wickets one by one until they eventually succumbed to a total of 94 runs. This set up a guaranteed win for the Sri Lanka Women as Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu were good enough to finish the innings on their own. The pair scored 24 runs and 59 runs, respectively, and put a close to the game after the ten-over mark which allowed Sri Lanka Women to emerge triumphant by a whopping ten wickets.

Uganda Women went back to losing ways after they lucked out against the United States of America Women. In their previous game against Thailand Women, they did not have the same fortune as the team piled on a mere 62 runs. Thailand Women were able to chase down the score with plenty of time on their side and attained their first victory so far by a margin of nine wickets which only added to Uganda Women’s woes.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 98%

Uganda Women chance of winning - 2%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before first dismissal

Sri Lanka Women started the season with an opening stand of 24 runs between Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu. The former was the first to lose her wicket and the skipper followed suit shortly after the fact. In their next match against Scotland Women, Sri Lanka Women’s asking rate was incredibly low and the openers took it upon themselves to get past the finish line. Together, they scored 95 runs but there was, without a doubt, more where that came from because they had the potential to keep going if the situation warranted it. The way it currently stands, Sri Lanka Women are well on course to pull off something similar in the upcoming match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Toss Prediction

The chasing team continues to hold the advantage after six matches have been hosted at the venue in the tournament. Ireland Women were the only ones who achieved a miracle as they went against the odds and managed to make do with batting first and setting a competitive total. Barring that, the average first innings score stands at 107 which means that chasing will remain the preferred option on this surface.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi is going to experience a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. Sunny skies are expected to persist throughout.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Hansima Karunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a force to be reckoned with and they have reiterated that on several occasions, including their run in the tournament so far with a 67-run win and a ten-wicket victory in two matches.

Uganda Women Player List

Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Malisa Ariokot, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Prosscovia Alako Batter Immaculate Nakisuuyi All-rounder Janet Mbabazi (C) All-rounder Stephanie Nampiina Batter Rita Musamali All-rounder Kevin Awino Wicket-keeper Phiona Kulume Batter Malisa Ariokot All-rounder Sarah Walaza Bowler Concy Aweko Bowler Sarah Akiteng Bowler

Uganda Women Team Form

Uganda Women lost to Scotland Women and Thailand Women but achieved a rather dominant win against the United States of America Women, winning by eight wickets. However, they would have to multiply their effort tenfold to stand a chance against their upcoming rivals.

Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and Uganda Women will face each other for the first time in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between them.

Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Uganda Women

Uganda Women’s openers have slowly but surely shown improvement on the opening front but it does not solidify their case at all since Prosscovia Alako and Immaculate Nakisuuyi have posted combined totals of 0, 1 and 17 runs in the last three games. This is not comparable to Sri Lanka Women’s performance in the slightest, considering Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne have added 95 runs and 24 runs to the first wicket in their two fixtures thus far. After a subpar start by the Sri Lankan skipper’s standards, she proved that it would only be a matter of time before she went all out against the opposition. Sri Lanka Women’s opening pair will be anticipated to put on yet another spectacle in the next game.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

The skipper stepped up where it mattered most and was the major reason for their victory over Scotland Women. The asking rate was incredibly low but despite that, she scored 59 runs with a strike rate of 168.57. She is the leading batter for the team with 75 runs in two innings, making her the top pick for the next match.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi to be Uganda Women’s Best Batter

Immaculate Nakisuuyi was not particularly handy in the previous outing against Thailand Women where she was dismissed for just five runs. However, she continues to be Uganda Women’s top run-getter with 80 runs in three innings. She will be expected to bounce back and emerge as their standout batter.

Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari rightfully earned the title of player of the match against Scotland Women in the previous encounter, especially considering her bowling spell. She delivered 3.1 overs but this was enough for her to wreak havoc on the opposition as she took four wickets and limited the runs she conceded to a lowly 13, resulting in an economy rate of 4.10. With five wickets in two innings, she is the top choice for the upcoming game.

Sarah Akiteng to be Uganda Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time around, Sarah Akiteng was the top wicket-taker for Uganda Women against the United States of America Women. In her three-over spell, she managed to claim a wicket and maintained a decent economy rate of 6.00. She is the team’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings, making her the top choice once more.