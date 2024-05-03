SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs USA (USA Women) Match Prediction SRI 98 % Chance of Winning USA 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and USA Women will clash in the 19th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. The game will take place on May 3, 2024. Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi will host this game and it will commence from 9:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women are probably the strongest side in the competition. Sri Lanka Women may well be the leading side in Group A and one of only two sides across both groups to have a 100% record. They are placed atop the group A table with three wins. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 3.462. The team is definitely going through the play-offs but will look to maintain a clean sheet by beating USA Women in the next game.

The USA Women are an inexperienced side in this tournament. They have lost all three games in the competition and lie at the bottom of the Group A points table. They have a net run rate of -2.146. USA lacks a stable batting order and could not raise a respectable total in the previous fixture against Thailand Women. This will probably be their last game of the tournament and the team will look to end it on a good note.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 98%

USA Women chance of winning - 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

USA Women to score under 8.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The USA Women are not doing very well in the tournament. Their opening order has not been very efficient in the competition. The team posted scores of 25, 0 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games. Disha Dhingra and Anika Kolan opened for the team in the three games. Dhingra and Kolan average at 17.26 & 15.26 respectively in the tournament. The openers dismissed out pretty early in the majority of their games. Moreover, Sri Lanka Women have been very efficient with the ball. They picked their first wicket at 5, 0 & 16 runs in the last three outings. That said, the USA Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SL-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch USA-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 8.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.27 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Toss Prediction

This is a good batting wicket and both of these teams have players who can post a high total. Whichever side bats first will be looking to post a total of at least 175-180 to be competitive in this match. The last two matches in the tournament have been won by the team chasing so we predict that both skippers will go out to the middle looking to bowl first ahead of this match.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 31 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Hansima Karunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a force to be reckoned with in this competition. They have a very strong squad and have every intention of winning this tournament.

USA Women Player List

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani, Saanvi Immadi.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Gargi Bhogle Batter Anika Kolan Batter Sindhu Sriharsha (C) Wicket-keeper Aditiba Chudasama Bowler Jessica Willathgamuwa Bowler Geetika Kodali All-rounder Isani Vaghela Bowler Jivana Aras Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

USA Women Team Form

The United States of America Women have been weak on all fronts so far as their batters are unable to settle into their rhythm and the bowlers have not inflicted the damage that was expected of them. It goes without saying that there are a lot of factors working against them.

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and USA Women have never met in the format. They will clash for the first time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

USA Women - 0

Sri Lanka Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women went against Uganda Women in the last game. It was a one-sided affair. SL-W scored 154/4 in the game. Vishmi Gunaratne scored an unbeaten 73 whereas Hasini Perera scored 30 runs in the game. Uganda Women were overwhelmed and were all out at 87 runs. Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhari and Kavisha Dilhari picked 2 wickets each in the game. Sri Lanka Women won the game by 67 runs.

The USA Women faced Thailand Women in the last game. USA Women displayed poor form with their batters and were bowled out at 54 runs. Isani Vaghela was the top scorer in the game from the side with an unbeaten 15. It was an easy target for THAI-W who surpassed the target with 9 wickets and 64 balls remaining. Geetika Kodali picked the only wicket in the game for USA Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women T20i Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! USA Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 15.00 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Best Batters

Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Vishmi Gunaratne is the best batter from Sri Lanka. She has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 110.00. She scored an unbeaten 73 off 64 balls in the last game. She will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Isani Vaghela to be USA Women’s Best Batter

Isani Vaghela, predominantly a bowler, has scored most runs for her team in the competition. She has secured 50 runs in 3 innings. She remained unbeaten at 15 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from her side.

Sri Lanka Women vs USA Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the best bowler from the side. She has taken 7 wickets in the tournament. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and bowled pretty economical spells in the competition.

Geetika Kodali to be USA Women’s Best Bowler

USA’s bowling has been underwhelming in the competition. Geetika Kodali stood out with 3 wickets in 3 games for the team. She picked a single wicket in the last game.