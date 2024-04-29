THAI (Thailand Women) vs UGA (Uganda Women) Match Prediction THAI 71 % Chance of Winning UGA 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.401 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thailand Women and Uganda Women will meet at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Their clash is going to take place on April 29, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 P.M IST.

Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Chances of Winning

Thailand Women made an absolutely horrendous start to their campaign as they could not withstand the pressure against Sri Lanka Women. The former fielded first and did their best to keep Sri Lanka Women down to a relatively low total. Their strategy seemed to be working since the opposition could only pile on 122 runs. However, Thailand Women’s batters did not do justice to the team at all as they were taken out for just 55 runs, allowing Sri Lanka Women to celebrate a 67-run victory.

Uganda Women pulled an absolute shocker and managed to overcome the United States of America Women in their previous match. After a dismal start against Scotland Women where they lost by 109 runs, the squad returned in much better shape as they limited the USA Women to 110 runs. During the chase, Immaculate Nakisuuyi was responsible for much of the scoring as she added 68 runs to the tally and took the team over the line. Uganda Women registered an eight-wicket win against an equal competitor.

Thailand Women chance of winning - 71%

Uganda Women chance of winning - 29%

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Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Betting Tips

Thailand Women to score low before first dismissal

Thailand Women’s opening order did not live to put on a decent total in their match against Sri Lanka Women as Nattaya Boochatham was dismissed on just the fifth ball of the innings. To attest to their struggles with opening the innings, the team’s lead off batters collaborated for 8, 5 and 17 runs in the final three matches of the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup. It is quite evident that they have their work cut out against Uganda Women in the upcoming match.

Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Toss Prediction

Barring the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women, the remaining three matches hosted at Tolerance Oval in the tournament have ended in victories for the teams batting first. The pitch has been conducive for the batters who have had the opportunity to play their shots freely. The average first innings score stands at 136 after four matches but despite this, chasing has proven to be an uphill battle. The toss winner will want to bat first and make hay in the first innings.

Weather Report

With temperatures touching 33 degrees Celsius, Abu Dhabi is likely to experience sunny weather throughout. There is no chance of precipitation.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Natthakan Chantham Batter Nannapat Koncharoenka Wicket-keeper Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Suwanan Khiaoto Batter Phannita Maya Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women have a lot of room for improvement, especially among the batters who have made meager contributions so far. On the other hand, their bowling attack has been quite effective.

Uganda Women Player List

Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Malisa Ariokot, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Prosscovia Alako Batter Immaculate Nakisuuyi All-rounder Esther Iloku Batter Stephanie Nampiina Batter Rita Musamali All-rounder Janet Mbabazi (C) All-rounder Kevin Awino Wicket-keeper Phiona Kulume Batter Sarah Walaza Bowler Concy Aweko Bowler Sarah Akiteng Bowler

Uganda Women Team Form

Uganda Women are blowing hot and cold given their vastly different results so far. Their inconsistency makes it difficult to bank on them to clinch victory again.

Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Head-to-Head

Thailand Women and Uganda Women have one win apiece in their head-to-head encounters so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Thailand Women - 1

Uganda Women - 1

Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Betting Odds

Uganda Women to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women

Nattaya Boochatham and Natthakan Chantham did not do much to help Thailand Women’s case against Sri Lanka Women since the duo scored five runs together before the former’s wicket was taken by the end of the first over. The same could be said about Prosscovia Alako and Immaculate Nakisuuyi who scored one run for Uganda Women against the USA Women and got dismissed for none against Scotland Women. Their trajectory is not particularly inspiring either but it can be chalked up to the fact that the Prosscovia Alako was out on a duck on both occasions. If she can hang on to her wicket for a bit longer, Uganda Women’s opening order has the potential to do significantly better than Thailand Women’s openers.

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Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Best Batters

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai managed to score 18 runs for Thailand Women before her dismissal against Sri Lanka Women, making her the top run scorer for the team. She was also the team’s leading batter against Ireland Women in their T20I series, having scored 27 runs in a single innings. She will be expected to be the top batter in the next fixture as well.

Immaculate Nakisuuyi to be Uganda Women’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Immaculate Nakisuuyi was the leading batter for the team in their outing against USA Women where she scored an unbeaten 68 runs. The asking rate was low but she had the potential to stay on and inflict more damage. She leads the run charts of the team with 75 runs in two innings and will be on course to perform just as well in the upcoming match.

Thailand Women vs Uganda Women Best Bowlers

Sunida Chaturongrattana to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Sunida Chaturongrattana was one of four bowlers to capture a wicket against Sri Lanka Women in their last game. However, what sets her apart is that she delivered just two overs and conceded 15 runs which earned her an economy rate of 7.50. She was also tied as the top bowler in the team’s T20I series against Ireland Women, having captured a wicket in one innings. She remains the top pick for the next game, too.

Sarah Akiteng to be Uganda Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Akiteng stands as the top wicket-taker for Uganda Women with two wickets in two innings. Although she was tied as the leading wicket-taker in their match against USA Women, she was quite conservative in conceding runs which eventually gave her an economy rate of 4.50. She is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Thailand Women.