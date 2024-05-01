THAI (Thailand Women) vs USA (United States of America Women) Match Prediction THAI 75 % Chance of Winning USA 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.344 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thailand Women and the United States of America Women are going to face each other in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on May 1, 2024. Scheduled to be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the teams will commence their encounter at 9:00 P.M IST.

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Chances of Winning

Thailand Women were brilliant against Uganda Women in the last match as they did everything right and it worked in their favor. The latter batted first but Thailand Women’s bowling attack relegated the opposition to a mere 62 runs which turned out to be a cakewalk for the team. Thailand Women did not have to exert themselves much and they ended up winning by a margin of nine wickets as Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham and Nannapat Koncharoenkai finished the game with contributions of 15, 34 and 12 runs.

The United States of America Women are still in search of some respite as they have suffered two defeats in two matches in the tournament. Their second loss was at the hands of Scotland Women where the former batted first and posted 149 runs on the board. The USA Women’s top order was entirely futile and the middle order had too much pressure on their backs. Their collapse was inevitable and by the end of 20 overs, they lost by 44 runs.

Thailand Women chance of winning - 75%

United States of America chance of winning - 25%

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Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

The United States of America Women are still in search of a stable opening wicket as they have kept Disha Dhingra as the mainstay but her partner has been different in both matches so far. First, her partnership with Anika Kolan was mediocre as they managed to secure 25 runs together. However, the latter was subsequently demoted down the order in favor of Gargi Bhogle but this was much worse since neither her nor Disha Dhingra were able to score a single run before their first dismissal against Scotland Women. This puts them in a bind and it will be difficult for the openers to do anything substantial without any stability.

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction

Out of six matches held at Zayed Cricket Stadium so far in the tournament, only one match has gone in favor of the team batting first. Aside from the match between Ireland Women and Zimbabwe Women, the chasing side has edged out in every other match. The average first innings score is a lowly 107 runs which means the teams fielding first would not have much trouble getting past it. The toss winner would like to field first at the venue.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 20% chance of rainfall at Abu Dhabi but for the most part, it is likely to be sunny with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Natthakan Chantham Batter Nannapat Koncharoenka Wicket-keeper Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Suwanan Khiaoto Batter Phannita Maya Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women found themselves at the short end of the straw against a formidable team like that of Sri Lanka Women. But given an equal competitor, they have the potential to overcome their opponents and this is expected to be the case against the USA Women as well.

United States of America Women Player List

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani, Saanvi Immadi.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Gargi Bhogle Batter Anika Kolan Batter Sindhu Sriharsha (C) Wicket-keeper Aditiba Chudasama Bowler Jessica Willathgamuwa Bowler Geetika Kodali All-rounder Isani Vaghela Bowler Jivana Aras Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America Women have been weak on all fronts so far as their batters are unable to settle into their rhythm and the bowlers have not inflicted the damage that was expected of them. It goes without saying that there are a lot of factors working against them.

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Head-to-Head

Thailand Women have faced the United States of America Women once before, wherein the former won by a dominant ten-wicket margin.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Thailand Women - 1

United States of America Women - 0

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

United States of America Women have tried out different combinations to open the innings but it has not yielded the result they are looking for at the moment. When Disha Dhingra and Anika Kolan constituted the opening pair in the first match, they scored 25 runs but it was largely thanks to the former. For the next match, Disha Dhingra was paired with Gargi Bhogle but this turned out to be much more disastrous as both players collapsed in the first over and they did not put on a partnership at all. Thailand Women’s openers have also faltered since they kicked off their first game with a partnership of just five runs. Against Uganda Women, Nattaya Boochatham and Natthakan Chantham went on to score 30 runs together before the first dismissal. Thailand Women seem to be in a more stable position than the USA Women.

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women T20i Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi Thailand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! USA Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.12 Bet Now!

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Best Batters

Natthakan Chantham to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Natthakan Chantham struggled against Sri Lanka Women, as did the other batters from the team, but emerged as the top batter for the team against Uganda Women where she knocked 34 runs and remained not out. She leads the team’s run charts with 39 runs in two innings and will remain the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Aditiba Chudasama to be United States of America’s Best Batter

Aditiba Chudasama got a chance to contribute to the team in the last match versus Scotland Women, where she ended up scoring 20 runs. She achieved a strike rate of precisely 100.00 and, given that the rest of the team have not been much better, will be the leading choice for the next match.

Thailand Women vs United States of America Women Best Bowlers

Chanida Sutthiruang to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Chanida Sutthiruang has been the only consistent wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in two innings. She was brilliant against Uganda Women as she allowed just ten runs to be scored off of her bowling in four overs and managed to take two wickets along the way, giving her an economy rate of 2.50. She will be expected to come out on top again.

Isani Vaghela to be United States of America’s Best Bowler

Isani Vaghela leads the team’s bowling attack with three wickets in two innings so far. She was tied as the top wicket-taker against Scotland Women, having picked two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.25. With an average of 13.00 in the tournament so far, she is the top pick for the next game.