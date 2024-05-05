UAE (UAE Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction SRI 85 % Chance of Winning UAE 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and UAE Women will clash in the 2nd Semi-final game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. The game will take place on May 5, 2024. Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi will host this game and it will commence from 9:00 PM IST.

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

UAE Women somehow made it to the semi-finals after a win in their last game. With two wins and as many losses, UAE Women finished second in the Group B. They were tied with Netherlands with 4 points each but with a superior net run rate of 0.976, they qualified to proceed further in the competition. However, they face a massive challenge against Sri Lanka Women in their next outing.

Sri Lanka Women are probably the strongest side this season. They have a big chance of actually winning this competition. Their last win against the USA Women was not a surprise. With four wins, the team finished atop the Group A points table. Sri Lanka Women has a very strong batting and bowling unit and will be expected to continue with the same form in the upcoming game against UAE Women.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 85%

UAE Women chance of winning - 15%

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UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Women have been the most dominating team in the competition. They came in strong with their world-class batting order and have punished every bowler that came their way. The openers, Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu led impressive opening partnerships in the competition. They average at 67.50 & 34.33 respectively in the tournament and posted the scores of 24, 95*, 50 & 6 runs before 1st dismissal in those games. The openers have shown immense grit and talent with the bat and raised a strong opening partnership in those games. UAE-W will stand no chance against SL-W in the next game. That said, Sri Lanka Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SL-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UAE-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka Women 1.56 Bet on Parimatch

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi will assist the bowlers. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 19 matches is 114 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 53% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 32 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Hansima Karunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a force to be reckoned with in this competition. They have a very strong squad and have every intention of winning this tournament.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Oza (c), Avanee Patil, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma Batter Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Bowler Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny All-rounder Siya Gokhale Bowler Suraksha Kotte Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

UAE Women have a decent squad. Their batters played very well in the last game but it was their bowlers who bagged in the game for them by restricting USA Women to 63 runs. UAE-W will face a big challenge in the next game against SL-W.

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and UAE Women have met once in the format. Sri Lanka Women won the game by 11 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

UAE Women - 0

Sri Lanka Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women went against USA Women in the last group game. It was a poor batting outing for Sri Lanka Women who scored only 123/4 in the game. Vishmi Gunaratne and Hansima Karunaratne scored 25 runs each in the game. However, the team was determined to get back in the game. The bowlers did a great job at restricting USA-W to 105 to win the game by 18 runs. Chamari Athapaththu picked 3 wickets and conceded only 14 runs. The team looks prepared with both their departments and will be looking to proceed into the finals.

The UAE Women faced Vanuatu Women in the last game. UAE Women displayed ecstatic form with the bat and scored 133 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Theertha Satish was the top scorer of the team with 44 runs to her name. Esha Oza also scored 29 runs in the game. It was not a huge score but the team defended the target successfully and limited VAN-W to 63 to win the game by 70 runs. Samaira Dharnidharka was excellent with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game.

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.27 Bet Now!

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Vishmi Gunaratne is the best batter from Sri Lanka. She has scored 135 runs in 4 innings at an average of 67.50. She scored 25 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batting pick from the side.

Esha Oza to be UAE Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has been very good with the bat. She has scored 123 runs in 4 games at an average of 41.00. She scored 29 runs in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

UAE Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the best bowler from the side. She has taken 7 wickets in the tournament. She did not play the last game but will be looking to make a strong return in the next game.

Samaira Dharnidharka to be UAE Women’s Best Bowler

Samaira Dharnidharka is the team’s best bowler. She has picked 7 wickets in 4 games. She picked 4 wickets in the last game for the team.