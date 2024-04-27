UGA (Uganda Women) vs USA (United States of America Women) Match Prediction UGA 45 % Chance of Winning USA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On April 27, 2024, Uganda Women and United States of America Women are going to meet in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. They will be hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with the match scheduled to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Chances of Winning

Uganda Women’s worst nightmare materialized against Scotland Women in the last match as they lost in embarrassing fashion. Uganda Women made a blunder at the toss where they decided to field first even though the surface was behaving well in favor of the teams batting first. Scotland Women were able to rack up a total of 161 runs while having lost three wickets. Nearly half of Uganda Women’s batting order did not manage to survive the powerplay and it was evident that they could do nothing to stay in contention. Phiona Kulume was the leading scorer for the team with 16 runs while the rest of the batters contributed single digit runs. Needless to say, Uganda Women were bowled out in the 13th over for a mere 52 runs, leading to 109-run defeat.

The United States of America are yet to take part in the tournament as they enter their first fixture against Uganda Women. However, it would be an absolute shocker if the USA Women do not start their campaign on an incredibly high note. In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023, the team won all six of the matches they participated in and made sure none of their rivals stood a chance.

Uganda Women chance of winning - 45%

United States of America chance of winning - 55%

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Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Betting Tips

Uganda Women to score low before first dismissal

Uganda Women’s opening partnerships have been rather disastrous in their previous few outings which raises doubts about their capability to give the American bowlers a head-scratch. In their very first encounter of the tournament against Scotland Women, Prosscovia Alako was clean bowled by Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce and Uganda Women had nothing to show for themselves on the opening front. The United States of America have strong bowlers in their lineup, the likes of Isani Vaghela and Aditiba Chudasama, who have the potential to put a damper on Uganda Women’s innings.

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction

Ireland Women were able to make things work in their favor after they won the toss and chose to field first against the United Arab Emirates in the first match played at Zayed Cricket Stadium this season. The middle overs of the first innings were especially crucial as it allowed Ireland Women to maximize their advantage by capturing several wickets in quick succession. The following match between Vanuatu Women and Zimbabwe Women also ended with a similar result. The toss winning skipper could model themselves after Ireland Women and Vanuatu Women after their brilliant showings as the chasing side.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are projected on match day with no threat of rainfall in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

Uganda Women Player List

Janet Mbabazi (c), Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Malisa Ariokot, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Prosscovia Alako Batter Immaculate Nakisuuyi All-rounder Stephanie Nampiina Batter Janet Mbabazi (C) All-rounder Rita Musamali All-rounder Kevin Awino Wicket-keeper Phiona Kulume Batter Sarah Walaza Bowler Concy Aweko Bowler Sarah Akiteng Bowler Evelyn Anyipo Bowler

Uganda Women Team Form

Uganda Women’s batters were dismal against Scotland Women and there’s no denying that their overall form needs a complete rework if they intend to be in contention of qualifying for the WT20.

United States of America Women Player List

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Gargi Bhogle Batter Anika Kolan Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Geetika Kodali All-rounder Sindhu Sriharsha (C) Wicket-keeper Isani Vaghela Bowler Aditiba Chudasama Bowler Jessica Willathgamuwa Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America enter the tournament with the confidence of a six-match winning streak in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023. Their batters and bowlers alike are undoubtedly in good form.

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Head-to-Head

Uganda Women and United States of America Women are going to take on each other for the first time in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Betting Odds

United States of America to have a better opening partnership than Uganda Women

The United States of America Women boast a clear advantage when it comes to their opening partnership. While Uganda Women’s openers were silenced against Scotland Women in their first match of the tournament, the USA Women have been on an entirely different plane. In their match against Canada during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023, openers Gargi Bhogle and Disha Dhingra scored 61 runs together. Uganda Women clearly have a lot to dwell on before they return to the field in the next match. The USA Women have a strong case for a better opening partnership than Uganda Women.

Uganda Women vs United States of America T20i Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi Uganda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! USA Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Best Batters

Immaculate Nakisuuyi to be Uganda Women’s Best Batter

Immaculate Nakisuuyi did not make an impact in their first match against Scotland Women where she scored just seven runs before she was dispatched. However, she will be expected to come into her own this time around, especially after her performances in the Women’s African Games where she scored 95 runs in four innings.

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra was the top batter for the team during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023 where she scored 158 runs in six innings. She also notched up a half-century in the last match against Canada, having scored 58 runs. She is the leading choice for the upcoming game.

Uganda Women vs United States of America Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Akiteng to be Uganda Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Akiteng was tied as Uganda’s leading bowler in the match against Scotland where she managed to capture a single wicket in her four-over spell. She also allowed 31 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 7.75. She is the top pick for the next match.

Isani Vaghela to be United States of America’s Best Bowler

Isani Vaghela was at the top of her game during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023, having captured 15 wickets in six innings. She also played a proactive role in the final game against Canada, where she was responsible for the fall of four wickets. She will be anticipated to be their premier bowler again.