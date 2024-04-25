UAE (United Arab Emirates Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction UAE 22 % Chance of Winning IRL 78 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates Women and Ireland Women will go head-to-head for the first time in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on April 25, 2024. Their fixture is going to be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, at 4:30 P.M IST.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

The United Arab Emirates Women were scheduled to host the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series but all three of the matches were abandoned without a ball bowled. Prior to that, they won all six matches that they participated in during the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup. They won all of their matches by substantial margins and established themselves as an incredibly strong side. They were, however, humbled on home soil during the Namibia Women tour of United Arab Emirates as the latter won the first match of the T20I series and faced defeat in the following five fixtures.

Ireland Women’s two-match T20I series versus Thailand Women kicked off on an unfortunate note as the first match was abandoned. However, they asserted their dominance in the second match with an eight-wicket victory over their rivals. They also had a brilliant run against Zimbabwe Women since Ireland Women white washed the opposition 5-0 and brought home a series victory as the visiting team.

United Arab Emirates chance of winning - 22%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 78%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score high before first dismissal

Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis have a knack for putting the bowlers under tremendous pressure as they go hammer and tongs the moment they arrive at the crease. This was absolutely the case against Zimbabwe, especially during the first two matches of the series, where the opening pair went on to amass partnerships of 138 runs and 94 runs. There was an abrupt change in performance as Gaby Lewis departed after a single run was scored in the third match. This downturn continued to plague them in the last two fixtures of the series as well since they scored 34 runs and 4 runs before the loss of their first wicket. However, they will be expected to recuperate and come back stronger.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zayed Cricket Stadium comes in handy to the bowlers since they have the advantage of being able to exploit the conditions and restrict the batting side to a low total. It has not been particularly conducive to the teams batting first, especially since the average first innings score is 151. The toss winner will want to field first at this venue.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are projected on match day with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Oza (c), Avanee Patil, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Khushi Sharma Batter Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Siya Gokhale Bowler Suraksha Kotte Bowler Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Rinitha Rajith Bowler Mehak Thakur Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women are in a decent position to offer a tough challenge against Ireland Women but their present form may not allow them to beat their upcoming rivals. They have been known to fumble against teams that they can be on par with and the chances of that happening against Ireland Women seem quite likely.

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany (C) All-rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Leah Paul Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Eimear Richardson Bowler Alana Dalzell Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have taken all of their adversaries head-on and make sure to put up a fight against any team they face. Their series against Zimbabwe Women also inspires confidence in their current form.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

United Arab Emirates and Ireland Women will be meeting for the first time in the WT20 Qualifier and, therefore, no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates Women

The opening order of both teams have been exceptional in nearly all of their matches as they rarely err. Ireland Women achieved excellent opening partnerships in their series against Zimbabwe as Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis scored 138, 94, 1, 34 and 4 runs before their first dismissal. United Arab Emirates Women have the potential to give Ireland Women a run for their money given that their last five encounters during the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup saw Esha Oza and Kavisha Egodage decimate the opposition with scores of 84, 34, 27, 68 and 90. However, with Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis opening the innings, it will make life difficult for their adversaries.

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Esha Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Batter

The skipper and opener for United Arab Emirates was quite destructive during the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup as she led the team’s run charts with 249 runs in six innings. She enjoyed the top spot during their final match against Malaysia Women where she achieved a half-century, having scored 53 runs. Oza will be relied upon to be their standout batter in the next match, too.

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Amy Hunter was the leading run-getter for Ireland Women during their tour of Zimbabwe where she accumulated 240 runs in five innings. She was particularly impressive in the first three matches of the series where she scored 101, 77 and 42 runs. There was a slight dip in her performance towards the tail end of the series but she will be the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Heena Hotchandani to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Bowler

Heena Hotchandani emerged as United Arab Emirates’ leading wicket-taker in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup as she picked up 13 wickets in six innings. She was tied as the leading bowler in their final match against Malaysia where she bagged two wickets in four overs and ended up with an economy rate of 4.00. She will be expected to come out on top once again.

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Laura Delany led Ireland Women’s bowling attack against Zimbabwe Women in their T20I series with eight wickets in five innings. Her spells in the second match and final match of the series were rather remarkable as she captured four wickets and three wickets, respectively. She will be anticipated to be on the top of her game in the next game as well.