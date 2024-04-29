UAE (United Arab Emirates Women) vs NED (Netherlands Women) Match Prediction UAE 41 % Chance of Winning NED 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The United Arab Emirates Women and Netherlands Women will take on each other in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on April 29, 2024, at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Their match is scheduled to commence at 9:00 P.M IST.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates Women have had a difficult run in the tournament so far with two defeats in two matches. Ireland Women restricted the hosts to 105 runs in the first match and nearly bowled the latter out. To rub salt in the wound, they completed the chase in the 17th over and won the match with six wickets still in hand. The UAE Women did not have any respite against Zimbabwe Women either as they were relegated to a total of 105 runs again. It is almost uncanny that they ended up with the same result twice, but this time the blow was harsher as Zimbabwe Women emerged victorious by eight wickets.

On the other hand, Netherlands Women have already managed to assert their dominance as a solid team after their first match against Vanuatu Women. Owing to the efforts of Sterre Kalis who scored 70 runs, the team boasted a total of 154 runs. Vanuatu Women did inflict some damage since they were able to dismiss six of Netherlands Women’s batters but their exertion was in vain. Vanuatu Women’s batters did not even try to chase the total and there was nothing they could do against the Dutch bowlers. Netherlands Women won by a margin of precisely 100 runs.

United Arab Emirates Women chance of winning - 41%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 59%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates Women to score low before first dismissal

The United Arab Emirates Women are exhibiting signs of struggle, especially among the batters who have failed to make an impression in either of their matches. The openers have not been in a position to provide much support to the team with their paltry scores of 14 runs and 20 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Unless they can find a way to survive the first few overs together, they will not be able to do well in this match either, especially when Netherlands Women employ a highly destructive bowling attack.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

The four matches held at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the tournament so far have heavily favored the chasing side. The teams batting first have been doomed from the start since the surface has not allowed them to score big runs. The totals have been unimpressive and with an average first innings score of 93 runs, the toss winning side would opt to field first without a second thought.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are anticipated at Abu Dhabi with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is not expected to have a bearing on the match whatsoever.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Oza (c), Avanee Patil, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma Batter Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Bowler Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny All-rounder Siya Gokhale Bowler Suraksha Kotte Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women’s woes from the first match continued to haunt them into the next match, too, as the batters had trouble racking up runs. The bowlers did not have much to work with given that the totals were not defendable.

Netherlands Women Player List

Heather Siegers (c), Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (C) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk Batter Eva Lynch All-rounder Hannah Landheer Batter Caroline de Lange Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Merel Dekeling Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women proved that they are a force to be reckoned with right off the bat. They made a brilliant start to the season with a 100-run victory over Vanuatu Women. Both the batting and bowling units have shown solid form.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

The sides have endured a mixture of results in their three head-to-head matches so far. The United Arab Emirates Women emerged victorious once, one match was tied and the remaining fixture was abandoned without a ball bowled.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

United Arab Emirates Women - 1

Netherlands Women - 0

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 1

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates Women

The United Arab Emirates Women have been subpar on the opening front with Esha Oza and Theertha Satish opening the innings. In both matches so far, the pair have posted totals of 20 runs and 14 runs together and on both occasions, the batters faced early dismissals. They struggled to keep the innings together and left the rest of the batting order to pick up their slack. Netherlands Women faced a similar fate as Heather Siegers and Sterre Kalis added just ten runs to the first wicket against Vanuatu Women. The skipper was the first to fall while the latter went on to smash a half-century. Siegers is expected to regain her form as the season progresses and once she starts contributing, the pairing could be destructive. Netherlands Women are backed to have a better opening stand than their counterpart.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Heena Hotchandani to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Batter

Heena Hotchandani was the leading batter for the team in their previous match against Zimbabwe Women. She scored 32 runs and got bowled before she was bowled out and had a strike rate of 96.96. She is currently their top run scorer with 50 runs in two innings and will be expected to come out on top again.

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis emerged as the top run-getter for Netherlands Women with a brilliant score of 70 runs and achieved a strike rate of 137.25. She single handedly brought the team to a competitive total and will be expected to be their standout batter once more.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Suraksha Kotte to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Bowler

Suraksha Kotte played her first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe Women and emerged as the only bowler from the team who picked up a wicket. During her two-over spell, she also allowed just 13 runs which gave her an economy rate of 6.50. She is the top choice for the next game.

Caroline de Lange to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Caroline de Lange was incredibly economical against Vanuatu Women in their previous outing. She delivered four overs and only allowed eight runs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.00. She managed to take two wickets during her spell, making her the joint top wicket-taker for the team. She is the top pick for the upcoming match.