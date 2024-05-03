UAE (United Arab Emirates Women) vs VANT (Vanuatu Women) Match Prediction UAE 90 % Chance of Winning VANT 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers head towards the knockout stage, United Arab Emirates Women still have a chance of making it into the semi-finals, albeit through a miracle. They will go up against Vanuatu Women in their final Qualifier group game on May 3, 2024, at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Their match is slated to begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates Women had a terrible start to the event with back to back losses in as many games. The hosts, against Ireland Women, were stopped at the mere 105 runs before their bowling failed to put up much of a fight resulting in a six wicket defeat with almost four overs to spare. Coming into the second game against Zimbabwe Women, who had lost to Vanuatu Women in their first game in one of the greatest upsets in cricket history, UAE Women would have been confident. However, they were again restricted to 105 as the African side came out winners by eight wickets. Just when all seemed lost, though, UAE thrashed second placed Netherlands by a massive 10 wickets with 49 balls to spare to recover their NRR.

Vanuatu Women came into the tournament as the absolute underdogs. They stunned the cricketing world by restricting Zimbabwe Women to just 61 before pulling off the chase with six wickets to spare. Coming into the game against Netherlands the morale was quite high but it proved anticlimactic as the Dutch sealed the win by 100 runs with Vanuatu scoring just 54 runs in the chase. Against Ireland Women, they did manage to score 88 runs whilst batting first but the target was too low to trouble the experienced Ireland side. Ireland sealed the deal with seven and a half overs to spare.

United Arab Emirates Women chance of winning - 90%

Vanuatu Women chance of winning - 10%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Tips

Vanuatu Women to score over 9.5 before first dismissal

As shocking as this might look, the numbers support the minnows. In the three games so far, they have scored double digit runs twice. It is the middle and lower order that has struggled to get going in the tournament resulting in double digit team scores. UAE as well has not been able to capitalize on the new ball. Only once have their bowlers been able to get a breakthrough with single digits on the scorecard. With the market at just 9.5, it seems like a great punt to take in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vanuatu Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 9.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: UAE Women 1.39 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Toss Prediction

The matches at Zayed Cricket Stadium in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers have heavily helped the chasing side. With the dew factor coming into play, teams have found it very easy to chase so expect the toss winning captain to chase in the game.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the game which should make the contest and the tournament very exciting. The temperature is expected to peak at 33 degrees Celsius during the game with the minimum expected to be around 29.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Oza (c), Avanee Patil, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma Batter Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Rinitha Rajith Bowler Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Lavanya Keny All-rounder Siya Gokhale Bowler Suraksha Kotte Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

Two losses and a win is what UAE Women’s form looks like but that does not tell you the full story. The win in the last game not only gave them their first points but with it being against a direct rival, it gives them a chance at qualifying as well.

Vanuatu Women Player List

Selina Solman (c), Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Andrew All-rounder Valenta Langiatu Batter Nasimana Navaika All-rounder Selina Solman (C) All-rounder Alvina Chilia Batter Maiyllise Carlot Batter Leimauri Chilia Batter Gillian Chilia Batter Vicky Mansale Bowler Mahina Tarimiala Wicket-keeper Vanessa Vira Bowler

Vanuatu Women Team Form

While Vanuatu Women boast of 61.5% win record, those wins had come against associate nations. The win against Zimbabwe was enormous for the country but the two back to back losses brought them crashing back to reality.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have never faced off in WT20Is.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates Women to have a better opening partnership than Vanuatu Women

This is as close to a sure thing as you can expect in cricket. Vanuatu just don’t have the firepower to compete with the UAE as far as the opening partnership is concerned. While the payout for this punt is just 1.39, the value is still quite high when you take into account how vastly superior the Asian side is.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Vanuatu Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.54 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Batters

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has the most runs for the team in the competition so far. She started the season with a score of 15 runs before getting 13 in the next innings. However, her unbeaten 66 against the Netherlands showed what she is capable of. Her career average of over 30 is expected to be surpassed against Vanuatu.

Valenta Langiatu to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Batter

Valenta Langiatu is the Vanuatu’s highest scorer so far. She has a career average of 17 runs but looked very comfortable against Ireland scoring 27. She is the best bet for Vanuatu to finally break the 100-run mark and it will be her contribution that will be the determining factor in that.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women Best Bowlers

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Bowler

Oza started the season with a three wicket haul against Ireland before going wicketless in the next two games. However, the reason for us picking her is a simple one. She has been bowled more than any other bowler in the team and against a Vanuatu team with a shaky middle order, she should find some success.

Nasimana Navaika to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Bowler

Nasimana Navaika has managed to claim a wicket in every game she has played in the tournament so far. She started off with a four-fer against Zimbabwe before returning with two and one wickets against Netherlands and Ireland respectively. The next best bowlers in the team are Vira and Andrew with three wickets apiece.