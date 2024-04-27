UAE (United Arab Emirates Women) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe Women) Match Prediction UAE 55 % Chance of Winning ZIM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe Women are poised to clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on April 27, 2024. The stage is set for their encounter at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, and it is scheduled to begin at 9:00 P.M IST.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

The United Arab Emirates had an unfortunate start to the season with a defeat at the hands of Ireland Women. Esha Oza, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma and Heena Hotchandani were the only contributors during the game, albeit their scores were not impressive by any means. They added 15, 22, 24 and 18 runs, respectively, to the tally which allowed the team to put on a total of 105 runs. The hosts were saved by the bell considering they were nearly bundled out, having lost nine wickets. Ireland Women made quick work of it and finished the match in the 17th over, winning by six wickets.

Zimbabwe Women would not have expected to make such an abhorrent start to the season against Vanuatu Women. Batting first, the former were only able to secure a total of 61 after Sharne Mayers added 16 runs while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Josephine Nkomo scored 11 runs and 10 runs, respectively. Vanuatu Women could play a relaxed innings and ended up playing the long game. They won the match in the 17th over, having chased it down by six wickets.

United Arab Emirates Women chance of winning - 55%

Zimbabwe Women chance of winning - 45%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Tips

Zimbabwe Women to score low before first dismissal

Modester Mupachikwa and Sharne Mayers were not particularly effective in their outing against Vanuatu Women. The openers had to settle for a partnership of ten runs after a one-sided effort from the latter. This is not the first time the team’s opening wicket has failed them. In Zimbabwe Women’s T20I series against Papua New Guinea Women, the pair could hardly bring themselves to lay down a decent foundation with stands of 0, 18 and 4 runs. Unless they miraculously improve overnight, they will find it tough to post a decent partnership.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction

Both of the matches played at Tolerance Oval so far in the tournament resulted in victories for the teams batting first. The wicket seems suitable for big totals and the batting side will want to capitalize on that. Moreover, chasing appeared to be rather difficult on this pitch which will prompt the toss winning side to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be quite sunny on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius. The weather conditions are not likely to have a bearing on the match.

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Oza (c), Avanee Patil, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (C) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Khushi Sharma Batter Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Samaira Dharnidharka Batter Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Rinitha Rajith Bowler Lavanya Keny All-rounder Mehak Thakur Bowler Siya Gokhale Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates are expected to be safe since their batting order proved to be marginally better than that of their upcoming rivals but regardless, they will have to be careful in their approach. Their bowling unit also showed decent strength.

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicket-keeper Sharne Mayers Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Mary-Anne Musonda (C) Batter Kelis Ndhlovu All-rounder Josephine Nkomo Bowler Pellagia Mujaji Batter Loreen Tshuma Bowler Precious Marange Bowler Audrey Mazvishaya Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women’s batters were absolutely dismal and they set the team up for failure with a horrendous total. Unless they improve in the batting department, their chances seem slim.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head-to-Head

United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe Women have squared off twice in the past with one win apiece.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

United Arab Emirates Women - 1

Zimbabwe Women - 1

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Sharne Mayers was the only opener who attempted to give the opposition a fight in their quest to get a head start on Vanuatu Women. Modester Mupachikwa did not support her opening partner in this endeavor as she failed to score any runs before her dismissal. Mayers singlehandedly added ten runs to the first wicket. United Arab Emirates Women were only marginally better in this regard since Esha Orza and Theertha Satish scored 20 runs together before the fall of the former’s wicket. Despite this, they will be backed to outdo Zimbabwe’s opening order.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Batters

Khushi Sharma to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Batter

Khushi Sharma was the leading batter for the United Arab Emirates Women in their previous match against Ireland Women with 24 runs and a strike rate of 85.71. In the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup, she scored 64 runs in four innings. She will be on course to come out on top once again.

Sharne Mayers to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Batter

Sharne Mayers emerged as Zimbabwe’s top run-getter for the team in their clash against Vanuatu Women where she amassed 16 runs and achieved a strike rate of 133.33. She was dismissed quite early but for the next match, she will be expected to hang on to her wicket for longer and notch up a good score.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Bowlers

Esha Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’s Best Batter

Esha Oza has been on the money with the bat so far but her wicket-taking abilities came into play in the last game against Ireland Women. During her four-over spell, she bagged three wickets and managed to be highly economical with an economy rate of 3.25. She is anticipated to showcase her bowling prowess in the next match.

Audrey Mazvishaya to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Bowler

Audrey Mazvishaya delivered a brilliant spell against Vanuatu Women in the previous encounter. She made it difficult for the opposition to score off of her seeing as she only allowed ten runs in four overs, including two maidens, and captured two wickets. She is the top contender to be their leading bowler.