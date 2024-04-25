VANT (Vanuatu Women) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe Women) Match Prediction VANT 5 % Chance of Winning ZIM 95 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.051 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Vanuatu Women and Zimbabwe Women are poised to clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. On April 25, 2024, the sides will meet at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 P.M IST.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Vanuatu Women were a middling team in the Women's T20 Pacific Cup 2024 as they ended their campaign with two wins out of five matches and a victory in the third-place play-off over Samoa Women. They started their run on a brilliant note with a 135-run victory over Fiji Women but suffered a three-match losing streak immediately after that. Subsequently, they bested Cook Islands Women by 120 runs and also achieved a 23-run victory in the third place play-off. In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier 2023, Vanuatu Women bagged a clean sweep with six wins in six matches.

Zimbabwe Women took on Papua New Guinea Women in a T20I series where the former made full use of their home ground and sent the visitors packing with a 2-0 series win where the second match was tied. They were adept at setting up good totals in both the matches that they won and the bowling unit took over to seal the deal. During the Women’s African Games 2024, Zimbabwe emerged victorious in all three of their matches and secured a spot in the final. They faced South Africa Emerging Women in the final where the match concluded in a tie but Zimbabwe Women edged out in the super over.

Vanuatu Women chance of winning - 5%

Zimbabwe Women chance of winning - 95%

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Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Tips

Rachel Andrew to score big for Vanuatu Women

Rachel Andrew turned out to be a linchpin for the team after her phenomenal showing against Cook Islands Women in the last match of the group stage in the Women's T20 Pacific Cup 2024. She scored a brilliant ton with 106 runs and a strike rate of 155.88. She also did well against Samoa Women with a knock of 42 runs considering the asking rate was incredibly low. She is on course to pull off a decent performance in the next game.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction

Zayed Cricket Stadium has a history of favoring the bowlers and the pitch is projected to behave that way in the upcoming matches as well. The pacers and spinners alike have the opportunity to restrict runs and keep the total to a minimum. The toss winning side would like to chase given the conditions the pitch has to offer.

Weather Report

Clear skies are predicted on match day and, consequently, there is no looming threat of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi.

Vanuatu Women Player List

Selina Solman (c), Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Andrew All-rounder Valenta Langiatu Batter Nasimana Navaika All-rounder Selina Solman (C) All-rounder Alvina Chilia Batter Leimauri Chilia Batter Maiyllise Carlot Batter Vicky Mansale Bowler Gillian Chilia Batter Mahina Tarimiala Wicket-keeper Vanessa Vira Bowler

Vanuatu Women Team Form

Vanuatu Women played brilliantly in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier 2023 but they would have to outdo themselves to stand a chance against Zimbabwe Women.

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicket-keeper Sharne Mayers Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Mary-Anne Musonda (C) Batter Kelis Ndhlovu All-rounder Pellagia Mujaji Batter Josephine Nkomo Bowler Precious Marange Bowler Audrey Mazvishaya Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women are coming off a victory over Papua New Guinea and stand as the reigning champions of the Women’s African Games. Undoubtedly, they are in excellent form at present.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head-to-Head

Vanuatu Women and Zimbabwe Women have never played against each other in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the sides.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Vanuatu Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe Women experimented with their top order against Papua New Guinea Women but either of their combinations did not seem to click. Modester Mupachikwa was their mainstay and she opened the innings alongside Kelis Ndhlovu in the first two matches of the series, having scored four and 18 runs together. For the final match, they demoted the latter down the order and brought in Sharne Mayers but this only seemed to worsen their situation as the pair failed to set up a partnership at all. Vanuatu Women’s openers were arguably better during the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup since Valenta Langiatu and Rachel Andrew added 0, 17 and 47 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches of the tournament. This puts them in contention to achieve a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Vanuatu Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 10.00 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.051 Bet Now!

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Batters

Rachel Andrew to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Batter

The opener emerged as Vanuatu Women’s leading batter in the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024, having amassed 207 runs in five innings. Her sensational innings in the final group stage match against Cook Islands Women, where she scored 106 runs and earned a strike rate of 155.88, makes her a dependable player to rely on for the upcoming match.

Mary-Anne Musonda to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Batter

Mary-Anne Musonda, Zimbabwe Women’s skipper, led the team’s run charts in their T20I series against Papua New Guinea where she accumulated 115 runs in three innings. Her performance in the first match was particularly impressive considering she garnered a half-century with 54 runs. She will be the leading choice for the next fixture.

Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women Best Bowlers

Selina Solman to be Vanuatu Women’s Best Bowler

Selina Solman was the top wicket-taker for the team with 13 wickets in five innings during the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024. Her exceptional fifer against Cook Islands Women in the final match was truly praiseworthy, especially as she allowed just nine runs to be scored off of her four-over spell, giving her an economy rate of 2.25. She will be the top choice for the next game.

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe Women’s Best Bowler

Josephine Nkomo led Zimbabwe Women’s bowling attack against Papua New Guinea in their T20I series, having captured four wickets in three innings. Her spell in the first match was quite remarkable as she took three wickets in four innings. She is expected to come out on top against Vanuatu Women.