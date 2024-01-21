ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs DES (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction DES 43 % Chance of Winning ABU 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.804 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers will meet in the 3rd game of the International League T20 2024. This will be their inaugural game of this season and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 21 and will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did not only fail to make the play-off last season but ended up at the bottom of the points table. The team won a single game and lost eight matches in the competition. They have retained a good line-up of players and will also be joined by their new signings this season.

On the other hand, Desert Vipers were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They lost in the finals against the Gulf Giants. They also ended up second in the table standings with seven wins and three losses. With that said, the team will be excited for their brand new journey in the second season of the ILT20.

Desert Vipers' chance of winning: 43%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chance of winning: 57%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips

Alex Hales to score high

Alex Hales is a talented English batter and will join Desert Vipers in the second edition of the ILT20. Alex Hales has an experience of over 400 T20 career innings with an average of 30.04. He is coming from playing in the BBL where he was one of the top scorers in the competition with 244 runs in 9 games at an average of 30.50. Last season in the competition, Hales smashed 469 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.90. He had a strike rate of over 150 in the competition. He knocked 64 & 110 runs in his two outings against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Having that said, you should bet on Alex Hales to score high in his first game of the International League T20 2024.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.91 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Desert Vipers 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction

This track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equal advantage to both batters and bowlers. It provides significant movement to bowlers during the initial phase of the game, and the swing bowlers are expected to exploit the new ball on this playing surface. Meanwhile, spinners struggle to gain a significant grip on this pitch due to its relatively even nature. Except for the opening few overs, the batters are likely to hold sway for the majority of the match on this track. Given the circumstances, the team winning the toss should consider opting to field first on this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 18-25 degree Celsius on January 21. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Brandon McMullen All-rounder Charith Asalanka All-rounder Ravi Bopara Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine Bowler Joe Clarke Batter Josh Little Bowler Ali Khan Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Batter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be looking for a good game of cricket in the first match of this season. They produced pretty disappointing results last year and will be looking for a comeback this season.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Luke Wood Bowler Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Adam Hose Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers finished second last season. They have a great bowling order and will look to dominate over Abu Dhabi in the next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Desert Vipers managed to win on both the occasions.

Desert Vipers Won: 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

ADKR squad has several well-known big players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Jonny Bairstow in their lineup. The long wait is over as, at long last, the ADKR team for the ILT20 of 2024 has been revealed. Later, they will add local players from the UAE using a draft.

Desert Vipers signed new players in the team, namely Adam Hose, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. They have also managed to retain many old names in the squad.

In their last clash in the previous season, Desert Vipers batted impressively and scored 219 runs in the game. Alex Hales scored 110 whereas Colin Munro chipped in 56 runs in the game. The bowling order of Abu Dhabi was inefficient in picking wickets in the game. Abu Dhabi did not have an appropriate response and could only post 108 runs in the game. They lost all their wickets in the process. Andre Russell was the top scorer from the side with 57 runs whereas the others were knocked out for a low score.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.804 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Alex Hales will be the top batter from Desert Vipers. He was the top scorer in the competition last year with 469 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.90. He scored 64 & 110 runs in his two outings against Abu Dhabi in his two meetings with them.

Andre Russell to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Andre Russell is an explosive batter and believes in hitting hard. He will be instrumental to the team’s batting order. He was one of the top run scorers for the team last season with 196 runs in 9 games at an average of 21.77. He scored 57 runs in his last game against Desert Vipers.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga will be the top bowler in the first game of the season. He picked 15 wickets for his team last season in 9 games. He had an economy rate of 7.18 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Abu Dhabi.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is a top-notch spinner from the West Indies. He picked 7 wickets from his side last season and possessed an economy rate of 6.58 in the competition.