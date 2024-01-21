ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs DES (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction

DES

43%

Chance of Winning

ABU

57%

Parimatch

1.77
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Melbet

1.88
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.804
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers will meet in the 3rd game of the International League T20 2024. This will be their inaugural game of this season and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 21 and will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last two meetings, Desert Vipers lead the tally by 2-0.
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders finished at the bottom place last season whereas Desert Vipers were positioned at the 2nd position.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did not only fail to make the play-off last season but ended up at the bottom of the points table. The team won a single game and lost eight matches in the competition. They have retained a good line-up of players and will also be joined by their new signings this season.

On the other hand, Desert Vipers were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They lost in the finals against the Gulf Giants. They also ended up second in the table standings with seven wins and three losses. With that said, the team will be excited for their brand new journey in the second season of the ILT20.

  • Desert Vipers' chance of winning: 43%
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chance of winning: 57%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips

Alex Hales to score high

Alex Hales is a talented English batter and will join Desert Vipers in the second edition of the ILT20. Alex Hales has an experience of over 400 T20 career innings with an average of 30.04. He is coming from playing in the BBL where he was one of the top scorers in the competition with 244 runs in 9 games at an average of 30.50. Last season in the competition, Hales smashed 469 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.90. He had a strike rate of over 150 in the competition. He knocked 64 & 110 runs in his two outings against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Having that said, you should bet on Alex Hales to score high in his first game of the International League T20 2024.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

1.80
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Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

1.91
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Highest opening partnership: Desert Vipers

1.77
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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction

This track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equal advantage to both batters and bowlers. It provides significant movement to bowlers during the initial phase of the game, and the swing bowlers are expected to exploit the new ball on this playing surface. Meanwhile, spinners struggle to gain a significant grip on this pitch due to its relatively even nature. Except for the opening few overs, the batters are likely to hold sway for the majority of the match on this track. Given the circumstances, the team winning the toss should consider opting to field first on this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 18-25 degree Celsius on January 21. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Brandon McMullen

All-rounder

Charith Asalanka

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara

Batter

Michael Pepper

Wicket-keeper

Sam Hain

Batter

Sunil Narine

Bowler

Joe Clarke

Batter

Josh Little

Bowler

Ali Khan

Bowler

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Dushmantha Chameera

Batter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be looking for a good game of cricket in the first match of this season. They produced pretty disappointing results last year and will be looking for a comeback this season.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Luke Wood

Bowler

Alex Hales

Batter

Colin Munro

Batter

Dinesh Chandimal

Batter

Bas de Leede

All-rounder

Sheldon Cottrell

Bowler

Gus Atkinson

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Azam Khan

Wicket-keeper

Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowler

Adam Hose

Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers finished second last season. They have a great bowling order and will look to dominate over Abu Dhabi in the next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Desert Vipers managed to win on both the occasions.

  • Desert Vipers Won: 2
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 0
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

ADKR squad has several well-known big players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Jonny Bairstow in their lineup. The long wait is over as, at long last, the ADKR team for the ILT20 of 2024 has been revealed. Later, they will add local players from the UAE using a draft.

Desert Vipers signed new players in the team, namely Adam Hose, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. They have also managed to retain many old names in the squad.

In their last clash in the previous season, Desert Vipers batted impressively and scored 219 runs in the game. Alex Hales scored 110 whereas Colin Munro chipped in 56 runs in the game. The bowling order of Abu Dhabi was inefficient in picking wickets in the game. Abu Dhabi did not have an appropriate response and could only post 108 runs in the game. They lost all their wickets in the process. Andre Russell was the top scorer from the side with 57 runs whereas the others were knocked out for a low score.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

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Desert Vipers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.06
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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.88
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.804
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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Alex Hales will be the top batter from Desert Vipers. He was the top scorer in the competition last year with 469 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46.90. He scored 64 & 110 runs in his two outings against Abu Dhabi in his two meetings with them.

Andre Russell to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Andre Russell is an explosive batter and believes in hitting hard. He will be instrumental to the team’s batting order. He was one of the top run scorers for the team last season with 196 runs in 9 games at an average of 21.77. He scored 57 runs in his last game against Desert Vipers.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga will be the top bowler in the first game of the season. He picked 15 wickets for his team last season in 9 games. He had an economy rate of 7.18 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Abu Dhabi.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is a top-notch spinner from the West Indies. He picked 7 wickets from his side last season and possessed an economy rate of 6.58 in the competition.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clashed twice last season where DV managed to win on both the occasions. Desert Vipers dominated in those games, landing the game in their favour by huge margins. In their last meeting, DV won the game by 111 runs. The team has a good batting order but boasts a very strong and aggressive bowling line-up. They will be expected to win this affair and you should put your money on them to win the upcoming fixture.
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
  • Desert Vipers to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
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