ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction
ABU
35%
Chance of Winning
DEV
65%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last three meetings, Desert Vipers lead the tally by 2-1.
- Desert Vipers are placed 4th in the table whereas ADKR are placed at the bottom.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are having trouble making an impression in this competition thus far. They are keen to get their first point because they had lost their last two games. Their form took a dip and the team dropped down to the bottom position of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -2.338. The sides will clash again in the competition and Abu Dhabi will look for a chance to revive their campaign.
On the flipside, Desert Vipers lost their first game but made a return in their campaign with a win against Gulf Giants in their last game. Desert Vipers will be looking to keep up their winning momentum in their next outing against the Knight Riders. The team is placed 4th in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.224.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 35%
- Desert Vipers’ chance of winning: 65%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign this season but they were blown out in the previous fixture where they witnessed a great loss against Dubai Capitals. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders posted the scores of 4, 12 & 7 runs before 1st dismissal in the three games. They scored under our target on all those occasions. Alishan Sharafu and Andries Gous open for the team and currently average at 8.66 & 51.00 respectively in the competition. Gous had a terrific innings in the 1st game but was dismissed early in the next two outings. In their last meeting, ADKR scored 4 runs before their first dismissal in the outing. That said, ADKR are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Desert Vipers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Desert Vipers
Most fours: Desert Vipers
Highest opening partnership: Desert Vipers
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction
Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for this encounter. The average 1st innings score at this venue in domestic T20s is 163 runs. However, a match-winning total on this ground will be something over 190-195 runs. While there is no particular advantage to either batting or bowling first at this venue, we reckon chasing should be the preferred option given the nature of the pitch in Abu Dhabi.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain between 21-27 degree Celsius on January 27. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Desert Vipers Player List
Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga
Desert Vipers Predicted XI:
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro (c)
|
Batter
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers won their previous game by 6 wickets. They were decent with their batting order but did even better in the bowling performance.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine (c)
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Matiullah Khan
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost two games in a row. They lost their last game by 5 wickets against Dubai Capitals. The team needs work in their bowling order.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head Record
In the only three meetings between the sides, Desert Vipers managed to win two games whereas Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won a single game.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 1
- Desert Vipers Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders went against Dubai Capitals in the last game. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 183 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Sam Hain scored 77 runs whereas Laurie Evans remained unbeaten at 67 runs. Although the total seemed like a good target, it was not much of a task for the Dubai Capitals. DC surpassed the target and scored 185, winning the game by 5 wickets and 23 balls to spare. Sunil Narine and David Willey picked 2 wickets each whereas the other bowlers were ineffective in the game.
On the other hand, Desert Vipers went against Gulf Giants in the last game and managed to win the game by 6 wickets. GG batted first and secured 160 runs in the game. This was a challenge for Desert Vipers but they recovered well in the game to win the game by 6 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi was successful in picking 3 wickets in the game. Wanindu Hasaranga defied all odds to score 42 runs in the game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Laurie Evans will be the top batting pick from ADKR in the upcoming game. He is coming from playing in the BBL, scoring 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 58.40. He has scored 89 runs in the three games this season at an average of 44.50. He has posted the scores of 21, 1 & 67* runs in those three games.
Adam Hose to be the top batter for Desert Vipers
Adam Hose is a terrific batter. He scored 84 runs in 2 games at an average of 42.00. He scored 45 & 39 runs in the two games of this season. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sunil Narine will lead his team from the bowling end. He has picked 4 wickets in the competition so far and possesses an economy rate of 6.11 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers
Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class bowler and was able to pick 3 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. He will be the top bowling pick for the side in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Desert Vipers to win the match @ 1.55 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match @ 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch