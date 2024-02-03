ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction ABU 45 % Chance of Winning DUBC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.087 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be clashing again in the 20th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will be played on February 3 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have risen from the bottom to save their campaign. They won their last outing in the competition and look in decent form. The team has to get rid of the inconsistencies to maintain their winning momentum. They have three wins and as many losses in the competition and are placed at the 4th place of the standings with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.749.

Dubai Capitals look good with their position in the points table. They won their last fixture against Desert Vipers and look confident coming into this game. They have three wins and as many losses. It is their net run rate, -0.102, that placed them second in the points table with 6 points. Dubai Capitals will look to strengthen their position in the table standings by winning their next fixture.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 45%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. The team has made some changes and have brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and has posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in six games so far. Gurbaz averages at 21.83 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 10.33 in the competition. In their last contest against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals could not register a single run for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and Abu Dhabi will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal, before 20 runs, in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Dubai Capitals 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch in Abu Dhabi provides a favourable environment for bowlers, catering to the strengths of both spinners and fast bowlers alike. At times, the ball’s pace decreases significantly, posing a substantial challenge for batsmen who struggle to accurately judge its speed. This challenge, in turn, hinders their ability to execute precise shots effectively. The venue has hosted five games so far where the team batting second has won four of them. That said, it will be wise to opt to field first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 18-21 degree Celsius on February 3. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy and windy.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Sam Billings Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Kane Richardson Bowler Sikandar Raza Batter Jason Holder Bowler David Warner Batter Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals took control of their campaign and won their last game by 4 wickets. The batters did a good job in chasing a high score of 170 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Batter Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a win against Gulf Giants by 6 wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times before in the history of the competition where Dubai Capitals managed to win all those fixtures.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 0

Dubai Capitals Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be riding on high confidence after their last win against Gulf Giants. GG batted first and raised 161 runs in the game. Andre Russell and Imad Wasim picked 2 wickets each in the game. The batters also did a good job in chasing the target successfully, winning the game by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining. Michael Pepper scored 59 runs in the game and grabbed ‘the Man of the match’ title.

Dubai Capitals also won their last fixture. They went against Desert Vipers in a high scoring contest. Desert Vipers batted first and secured 169 runs in the game. Majority of the Capitals’ bowlers picked a wicket in the game. While chasing the target, Ben Dunk scored 59 runs whereas it was Rovman Powell who scored an unbeaten 40 and took the team through the finish line, winning the game by 4 wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 142 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.40. He scored 59 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next outing.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza is the top batter from Dubai Capitals. He has mustered 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.40. He scored 43 runs in his last outing against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine will lead his team from the bowling end. He has picked 5 wickets in the competition so far and possesses an economy rate of 6.23 in the competition. He was successful in picking 2 wickets against Dubai Capitals in his last outing against them

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 8 wickets in 6 games with an economy rate of 7.59. He picked 2 wickets in the previous meeting against ADKR.