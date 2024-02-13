ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction ABU 54 % Chance of Winning DUBC 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be clashing in the Eliminator game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will be played on February 13 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The points table revealed the top four teams of the points table after the end of group games. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were having a great season until they lost their last two games of their campaign. Irrespective of that, they finished third in the points table with five wins and as many losses in the competition. They have a net run rate of -0.084.

Dubai Capitals made a promising recovery in their campaign with two wins in their last two outings. They have five wins and as many losses in their campaign. They had 10 points when they finished the group games and possess a net run rate of -0.203. Their last win came against MI Emirates that earned them the necessary points to finish in the top four.

The winner of this contest will contest in the second qualifier and have a chance at winning the title. Whereas the losing team will be knocked out of the competition.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 54%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 46%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. The team brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and did not yield any favourable results. Tom Banton and Max Holden have been given the responsibility to open for the team now. The team has posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9, 1, 15, 16 & 88 runs before their first dismissal in their campaign. Holden and Banton average at 16.50 and 26.00 respectively in the competition currently. In their last two contests against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals could only score 0 & 1 for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and Abu Dhabi will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch in Abu Dhabi provides a favourable environment for bowlers, catering to the strengths of both spinners and fast bowlers alike. At times, the ball’s pace decreases significantly, posing a substantial challenge for batsmen who struggle to accurately judge its speed. This challenge, in turn, hinders their ability to execute precise shots effectively. That said, it will be wise to opt to field first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 19-23 degree Celsius on February 13. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Tom Banton Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Max Holden Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Ben Dunk Batter Haider Ali Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Leus du Plooy Batter Akif Raja Bowler Scott Kuggeliejn Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals took control of their campaign and won their last game by 19 runs against MI Emirates. The bowlers did a fantastic job in restricting the opponents under the target.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Sagar Kalyan Bowler Joe Clarke Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a loss against Gulf Giants by 3 runs. They will have to deliver a better bowling performance.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times before in the history of the competition where Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won three games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 3

Dubai Capitals Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a loss against the Gulf Giants by 3 runs. They will be hoping to deliver a better performance in the next game, especially in their bowling department. Jason Roy scored 47 runs, highest in the team, in the last game while there were other contributions in the middle order. Their bowlers, however, were not very impressive where Ali Khan was the best bowler with 2 wickets.

On the other hand, Dubai Capitals won two games in a row. They clashed against MI Emirates in their last outing. They scored 147 runs in the game. Max Holden scored 51 runs while others went out cheaply in the game. Moreover, the magic lied with their bowling order who restricted MIE to 128 runs, winning the game by 19 runs. Haider Ali picked 3 wickets whereas Zahir Khan was responsible for sending two batsmen back to the stands.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.102 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 224 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.88. He scored 4 & 32 runs in his last two meetings against DC in the competition.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza is the top batter from Dubai Capitals. He has mustered 263 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.87. He scored 43 & 11 runs in his last two outings against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Imad Wasim to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Imad Wasim will lead his team from the bowling end. He has picked 11 wickets in the competition so far and possesses an economy rate of 7.23 in the competition. He was successful in picking 1 wicket in his last outing

Olly Stone to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Olly Stone is a terrific bowler in the team. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. He has picked a wicket in his last game. He has an economy rate of 6.75 in the competition.