ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction ABU 55 % Chance of Winning GULF 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will clash in the 16th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will be played on January 31 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are having trouble making an impression in this competition thus far. The team has been pretty inconsistent this season and are coming from a defeat against MI Emirates in their last game. With three losses and two wins, they are placed at the 4th place of the table standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.119. The Knight Riders have to be better in order to make the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Gulf Giants are coming off a win against the Dubai Capitals. With two wins and as many losses, Gulf Giants are placed 3rd in the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.153. They have a decent bowling order but lack majorly in their batting strength.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 55%

Gulf Giants’ chance of winning: 45%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score low before 1st dismissal

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign this season but they were blown out in the previous fixture where they witnessed a great loss against MI Emirates. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders posted the scores of 4, 12, 7, 3 & 33 runs before 1st dismissal in the five games. They registered a pretty low score in their opening partnership in four out of their five fixtures. Alishan Sharafu and Andries Gous opened for the team before but due to bad results, the pair was replaced with Joe Clarke and Michael Pepper in the opening order. Pepper and Clarke average at 20.75 & 11.50 respectively in the tournament. That said, ADKR should lose an early wicket in their next outing against the Gulf Giants.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for this encounter. The average 1st innings score at this venue in domestic T20s is 163 runs. However, a match-winning total on this ground will be something over 190-195 runs. While there is no particular advantage to either batting or bowling first at this venue, we reckon chasing should be the preferred option given the nature of the pitch in Abu Dhabi.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 21-25 degree Celsius on January 31. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Joe Clarke Batter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a loss and are suffering from a lot of inconsistencies in the competition. They need to do better with their bowling order.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Richard Gleeson Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Usman Khan Batter Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Chris Lynn Batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants won their last game against Dubai Capitals. They have a good bowling order but need to improve upon their batting.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

In the only meeting between the sides, the Gulf Giants managed to win the game last season.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 1

Gulf Giants Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders went against MI Emirates in their last fixture but lost the game by 8 wickets. Abu Dhabi went in to bat first and raised 188 runs in the game. There were several decent batting performances. Andre Russell scored the highest and remained unbeaten at 46 off 17 balls. However, their bowling order was not very efficient and conceded over the target, only picking 2 wickets in the process. David Willey and Ali Khan got a wicket each.

Gulf Giants made a leap after they won their last game against Dubai Capitals. Dubai Capitals were overwhelmed with the Giants’ bowling and were restricted to 132 runs in the game. Carlos Braithwaite picked 3 wickets. It was an easy chase for the team who surpassed the target with 3 wickets remaining. Jordan Cox scored an unbeaten 38 whereas James Vince scored 37 runs in the game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Andre Russell to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Andre Russell is a terrific all-rounder and bats pretty deep in the order. However, he emerged to be the best batter in the squad with 121 runs in the 4 innings he played at an average of 121.00. He scored 48, 3, 24* and 46* runs in his four games.

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince has scored 126 runs in 4 games for the Gulf Giants and averages at 31.50 in the competition. He scored 45, 52, 1 & 28 runs in four games and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine will lead his team from the bowling end. He has picked 5 wickets in the competition so far and possesses an economy rate of 6.41 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game.

Carlos Brathwaite to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Carlos Brathwaite made his season debut and picked 3 wickets in the last game. He leaked only 26 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.50. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.