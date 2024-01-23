ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction ABU 41 % Chance of Winning EMI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates will clash in the 6th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is scheduled to take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 23. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did not only fail to make the play-off last season but ended up at the bottom of the points table. The team won a single game and lost eight matches in the competition. However, they retained and signed new players in the team. The result ended up in their favour as they won their first game against the Vipers. The team is placed second in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.196.

On the other hand, MI Emirates finished third in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. They reached Qualifier 2 but took an exit after a loss in the game. The team started their campaign with a loss but won their last outing against Gulf Giants. The team is positioned at the 4th place with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.467.

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 59%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chance of winning: 41%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

Mi Emirates to score low before 1st dismissal

MI Emirates has Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opening for the team this season. However, the batters failed to establish a strong opening partnership as Will Smeed lost his wicket very early in both the games. He scored 5 & 1 runs in both the games respectively. The duo posted 7 & 3 runs before their first dismissal. Will Smeed averages 3.00 whereas Waseem is at 35.00 after two games in the competition. In their last two meetings with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates posted 8 & 35 runs before their first dismissal. That said, MI Emirates are expected to lose their first wicket pretty early in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: MI Emirates 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for this encounter between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants. The average 1st innings score at this venue in domestic T20s is 163 runs. However, a match-winning total on this ground will be something over 190-195 runs. Since there may not be any dew on the pitch due to the cloudy weather, the spinners will back themselves to make an impact in the second innings. While there is no particular advantage to either batting or bowling first at this venue, we reckon chasing should be the preferred option given the nature of the pitch in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have some big-hitting finishers who can help chase down a competitive score.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 19-23 degree Celsius on January 23. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Batter Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won their first game by 6 wickets. Their batters and bowlers were impressive in the previous game and will be looking for another win.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Ambati Rayudu Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Will Smeed Batter Dwayne Bravo Bowler Tim David Batter Trent Boult Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates bounced back with a win in their second game by 18 runs. Their batters look in form and will be eager to clinch another win.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Mi Emirates won both the fixtures.

MI Emirates Won: 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders faced Desert Vipers in their first game of the tournament and managed to win it by 6 wickets. Desert Vipers collected 164 runs in 20 overs. Ali Khan was the best bowler in ADKR with 3 picks in the game. While chasing the target, Andries Gous played a phenomenal innings of an unbeaten 95 to help the team win the game. Michael Pepper also chipped in 36 runs of his own.

Mi Emirates lost their first game in the competition. However, the team returned with a win against the Gulf Giants in their previous outing. MI Emirates batted first and secured 179 runs in the game. Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer with 51 runs in the game. Tim David also scored an unbeaten 41 in the game. However, the bowling unit of MIE was equally impressive as they restricted the Giants at 161 runs to win the game by 18 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi got the most success with 4 wickets in the game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran was one of the top scorers for the team with 355 runs in 10 games at an average of 50.71. He was pretty explosive in the previous match with the score of 51 runs in the game. He has 72 runs in 2 games and averages at 36.00 in the competition.

Andries Gous to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The wicket-keeper batter, Andries Gous averages 32.06 in his T20 career with over 1000 runs in 39 games. He was pretty impressive in the last game with the score of an unbeaten 95 runs off 50 balls.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Fazalhaq Farooqi was one of the top bowlers for the team last season with 12 picks in 10 innings. He has 5 wickets in 2 innings currently in the competition and has an economy rate of 8.00. He picked 4 wickets in his last game.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine will lead his team from the bowling end. He picked 2 wickets for 23 runs in the last game.