ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction
EMI
58%
Chance of Winning
ABU
42%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Nicholas Pooran of MI Emirates stands as the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 148 runs in four innings.
- Sam Hain and Laurie Evans of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders hold the record for the highest partnership by runs so far this season (131).
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chances of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clashed with Desert Vipers in their last encounter. They seem to have made a calculated decision as they opted to field first and allowed Desert Vipers to bat first and secure a target. The latter posted a total of 154 runs and lost eight wickets along the way as their only major contribution was from their skipper, Colin Munro, who finally found his rhythm and achieved a 50. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made light of the situation despite having lost three early wickets. Alishan Sharafu anchored their innings and scored the winning runs as the team emerged victorious by six wickets with 16 balls left unused.
MI Emirates enter this fixture on the back of a landslide victory against Sharjah Warriors. The latter won the toss and put MI Emirates to bat first, which would eventually come back to bite them. MI Emirates went on to accumulate 180 runs as they lost seven wickets in the process. Their middle order did the bulk of the scoring which allowed them to post a competitive total. Sharjah Warriors did not stand a chance as their batting order came tumbling down rather quickly. MI Emirates bowled out their opposition for a mere 74 runs in 12.1 overs and clinched victory by a margin of 106 runs.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chance of winning - 42%
- MI Emirates chance of winning - 58%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Tips
Andries Gous leads Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ run charts with 112 runs in four innings but he struck out early in their previous encounter. Alishan Sharafu has caught up after having achieved a half-century in their last match against Desert Vipers and currently has 108 runs to his credit. Sunil Narine, their captain, leads their bowling attack with five wickets in four innings.
Nicholas Pooran, MI Emirates’ skipper, is their top run scorer with 148 runs in four innings. Andre Fletcher is next in line with 100 runs in three innings, followed by opener Muhammad Waseem who has amassed 96 runs. Trent Boult stands as their top wicket-taker with nine wickets under his belt while Fazalhaq Farooqi has captured seven wickets so far.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
MI Emirates Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: MI Emirates
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction
The match is scheduled to be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. A total of 143 T20 matches have been hosted at the venue in the past, where the teams batting first have won on 28 occasions while the chasing side has edged out 39 victories. Teams batting second appear to have an advantage here, evidenced by the previous match played here between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers where the former won after electing to field first. Taking this recent result into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts partly overcast conditions with no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine (c), Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Andries Gous, Sam Hain, Michael Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, David Willey, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Jake Lintott, Josh Little, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine (C)
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
|
Matiullah Khan
|
Bowler
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have displayed inconsistent form as they started their campaign with a win and lost their momentum. After two losses they managed to achieve their second victory but they do not seem to have it in them to overcome MI Emirates.
MI Emirates Player List
Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, Tim David, Muhammad Rohid.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates have proven to be a formidable adversary this season as they are currently on a three-match winning streak.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates met for the first time this season, wherein the latter won by a significant margin.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - 0
MI Emirates - 1
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
MI Emirates to score more runs than Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first six overs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost three early wickets in their previous match against Desert Vipers as both their openers, Andries Gous and Joe Clarke, faltered and got out before they could make an impact. Sam Hain’s wicket was also taken at the cusp of the powerplay overs and they ended their first six overs with 39 runs on the board. MI Emirates, on the other hand, made much better use of the advantage in their last match against Sharjah Warriors, wherein they lost just one wicket in the first six overs and managed to amass 61 runs by the end of it. They seem more likely to achieve a better score during the powerplay overs in the upcoming match.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Best Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Best Batter
Alishan Sharafu stands as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ second highest run scorer with 108 runs in four innings. He went guns blazing against Desert Vipers and scored 82 runs off 47 balls. Considering his current form, he could emerge as their leading batsman in the upcoming match.
Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates’ Best Batter
Nicholas Pooran, MI Emirates’ skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, is their top run scorer with 148 runs in four innings so far. He was their second highest scorer in their previous match against Sharjah Warriors, having scored 37 runs from 29 deliveries. He could be relied upon to be their top batsman this time around.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Best Bowlers
Imad Wasim to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Best Bowler
Imad Wasim has only been able to capture three wickets in four innings so far. However, he seems to have found his rhythm as he delivered a brilliant spell against Desert Vipers in their previous match. In four overs, he conceded a mere 19 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.75. There is a good chance he could be their top bowler once again.
Trent Boult to be MI Emirates’ Best Bowler
Trent Boult is MI Emirates’ leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings. In their previous match against Sharjah Warriors, he only delivered two overs and allowed 11 runs, giving him an economy rate of 5.50. He captured two wickets in the process. He could be anticipated to be their best bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
Parimatch