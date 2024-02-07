ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction ABU 61 % Chance of Winning SHAW 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 25th game of the International League T20 2024, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will collide in a game of 20 overs. The game will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on February 7. The match will be played from 8:00 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have taken care of their inconsistent form earlier this season. They won three games in a row and managed to seal their place in the second position of the points table. With five wins and three losses, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders earned 10 points and currently possess a net run rate of 0.269. The team will be keen on repeating the outcome against Sharjah Warriors in their last outing.



With three wins and five losses, Sharjah Warriors are currently lying at the bottom of the league table. Their current form is concerning as they lost their last three games in the competition. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -2.019. Captain Lewis Gregory will be hoping that the side can put on a better show against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, unlike their last meeting against them.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 61%

Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 39%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips

Sharjah Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sharjah Warriors have struggled with their opening partnerships in the competition. Johnson Charles and Martin Guptill opened for the side but Guptill had to take a seat while Niroshan Dickwella rose to the occasion. That did not go as planned as the pair did not do well opening for the team. Sharjah Warriors posted the scores of 93, 9, 3, 70, 14, 34, 0 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. They failed to put up a respectable score in the majority of the games. Dickwella and Charles average at 12.00 & 33.14 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Abu Dhabi are having an incredible campaign in the current competition, especially with their talented bowlers in the squad. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch in Abu Dhabi provides a favourable environment for bowlers, catering to the strengths of both spinners and fast bowlers alike. At times, the ball’s pace decreases significantly, posing a substantial challenge for batsmen who struggle to accurately judge its speed. This challenge, in turn, hinders their ability to execute precise shots effectively. The venue has hosted five games so far where the team batting second has won four of them. That said, it will be wise to opt to field first here.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. The weather forecast for Tuesday’s game is clear skies in the evening.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Batter Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler Andre Russell All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a win against Sharjah Warriors by 7 wickets. It was an impressive bowling performance for the team.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Martin Guptill Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory Batter Basil Hameed Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Mohammad Jawadullah Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c) Batter

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors will come in as underdogs after their last loss against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times before in the history of the competition where Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lead the tally by 2-1.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 2

Sharjah Warriors Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Both the sides have contrasting forms in the current competition. Abu Dhabi are placed at the second place and have a good winning momentum whereas Sharjah are coming from three straight losses.

In their last game, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the toss and decided to field first. Sharjah Warriors scored 75 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. It was an easy chase for ADKR who surpassed the target with 79 balls and 7 wickets remaining. Ravi Bopara and Josh Little were the best bowlers for ADKR who picked 4 & 3 wickets respectively in the game. Whereas Joe Clarke was the top scorer (ADKR) in the game with 34 runs. There were no exceptional bowling performances from Sharjah bowlers except for Muhammad Jawadullah who picked 3 wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.186 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 192 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27.42. He scored 18 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next outing.

Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors

Johnson Charles has scored 232 runs in 8 games for the team at an average of 33.14. He did not score much in the last game but is expected to score many runs in the next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

David Willey to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

David Willey possesses a lot of experience in the bowling arena. He has picked 9 wickets in 8 games with an economy rate of 7.46. He picked 2 wickets for 16 runs in his last game against the Knight Riders.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors

Maheesh Theekshana is the best bowling pick from Sharjah Warriors. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games and possesses an economy rate of 6.85. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.