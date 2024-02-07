ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction
ABU
61%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
39%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last three meetings, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lead the tally by 2-1.
- Abu Dhabi won their last meeting against Sharjah Warriors by 7 wickets.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have taken care of their inconsistent form earlier this season. They won three games in a row and managed to seal their place in the second position of the points table. With five wins and three losses, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders earned 10 points and currently possess a net run rate of 0.269. The team will be keen on repeating the outcome against Sharjah Warriors in their last outing.
With three wins and five losses, Sharjah Warriors are currently lying at the bottom of the league table. Their current form is concerning as they lost their last three games in the competition. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -2.019. Captain Lewis Gregory will be hoping that the side can put on a better show against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, unlike their last meeting against them.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 61%
- Sharjah Warriors’ chance of winning: 39%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips
Sharjah Warriors to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Sharjah Warriors have struggled with their opening partnerships in the competition. Johnson Charles and Martin Guptill opened for the side but Guptill had to take a seat while Niroshan Dickwella rose to the occasion. That did not go as planned as the pair did not do well opening for the team. Sharjah Warriors posted the scores of 93, 9, 3, 70, 14, 34, 0 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. They failed to put up a respectable score in the majority of the games. Dickwella and Charles average at 12.00 & 33.14 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Abu Dhabi are having an incredible campaign in the current competition, especially with their talented bowlers in the squad. That said, you should pick this betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Most fours: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Highest opening partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction
The cricket pitch in Abu Dhabi provides a favourable environment for bowlers, catering to the strengths of both spinners and fast bowlers alike. At times, the ball’s pace decreases significantly, posing a substantial challenge for batsmen who struggle to accurately judge its speed. This challenge, in turn, hinders their ability to execute precise shots effectively. The venue has hosted five games so far where the team batting second has won four of them. That said, it will be wise to opt to field first here.
Weather Report
The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. The weather forecast for Tuesday’s game is clear skies in the evening.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine (c)
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Matiullah Khan
|
Bowler
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a win against Sharjah Warriors by 7 wickets. It was an impressive bowling performance for the team.
Sharjah Warriors Player List
Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Mahesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Sean Williams, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
Batter
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)
|
Batter
Sharjah Warriors Team Form
Sharjah Warriors will come in as underdogs after their last loss against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed three times before in the history of the competition where Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lead the tally by 2-1.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 2
- Sharjah Warriors Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds
Both the sides have contrasting forms in the current competition. Abu Dhabi are placed at the second place and have a good winning momentum whereas Sharjah are coming from three straight losses.
In their last game, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won the toss and decided to field first. Sharjah Warriors scored 75 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. It was an easy chase for ADKR who surpassed the target with 79 balls and 7 wickets remaining. Ravi Bopara and Josh Little were the best bowlers for ADKR who picked 4 & 3 wickets respectively in the game. Whereas Joe Clarke was the top scorer (ADKR) in the game with 34 runs. There were no exceptional bowling performances from Sharjah bowlers except for Muhammad Jawadullah who picked 3 wickets.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters
Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 192 runs in 7 innings at an average of 27.42. He scored 18 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next outing.
Johnson Charles to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors
Johnson Charles has scored 232 runs in 8 games for the team at an average of 33.14. He did not score much in the last game but is expected to score many runs in the next game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers
David Willey to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
David Willey possesses a lot of experience in the bowling arena. He has picked 9 wickets in 8 games with an economy rate of 7.46. He picked 2 wickets for 16 runs in his last game against the Knight Riders.
Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors
Maheesh Theekshana is the best bowling pick from Sharjah Warriors. He has picked 11 wickets in 8 games and possesses an economy rate of 6.85. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
- Sharjah Warriors to win the match @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
Parimatch