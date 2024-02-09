DEV (Desert Vipers) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction

DEV

57%

Chance of Winning

DUBC

43%

Parimatch

1.85
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Melbet

1.81
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.802
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Desert Vipers will meet with Dubai Capitals in the 27th game of the International League T20 2024. The showdown will take place on February 9, 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last three meetings, Desert Vipers lead the tally by 2-1 against Dubai Capitals.
  • Desert Vipers are placed at the 4th place whereas Dubai Capitals are placed at the 5th place of the points table.

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers are having an inconsistent campaign, winning alternate games in the competition. Currently, they are situated at the 4th place of the points table. They have 3 wins and 5 losses in the competition. The Vipers have earned 6 points and possess a net run rate of -0.298. Desert Vipers will look to seal their place in the play-offs by winning the next fixture.

Dubai Capitals are having a disappointing season so far. With only two games left to play, Dubai Capitals will find it hard to make a comeback in the competition. They have 3 wins and 5 losses in their campaign and are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.389. Two consecutive losses may have hindered their confidence but the team will look to run past the former to qualify for the play-offs.

  • Dubai Capitals' chance of winning: 43%
  • Desert Vipers’ chance of winning: 57%

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Inconsistency explains the current state of Dubai Capitals in this season of the International League T20. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner were entrusted with the role of opening for the team in the competition. The pair failed to establish a good opening partnership in their campaign so far. The pair posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9, 1 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in eight games so far. Gurbaz averages at 18.25 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 14.37 in the competition. In their last contest against the Vipers, Dubai Capitals 9 runs for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and the Giants will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: Desert Vipers

1.97
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Most fours: Desert Vipers

1.94
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Highest opening partnership: Desert Vipers

1.85
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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a fairground for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers are well-positioned to exploit notable swing, particularly with the new ball in the initial stages of the game. On the flip side, spinners may encounter difficulties in achieving a firm grip due to the pitch's consistent characteristics. Nonetheless, batsmen are anticipated to hold an upper hand beyond the early overs for a significant part of the match on this track. Teams winning the toss are recommended to contemplate choosing to bowl first at this location.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 18-23 degree Celsius on February 8. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but it will be pretty windy.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Roelof van der Merwe

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

Batter

Kane Richardson

Bowler

Sikandar Raza

Batter

Jason Holder

Bowler

David Warner

Batter

Akif Raja

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera

Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against the Gulf Giants by 19 runs. They will have to work better on their batting order.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Alex Hales

Batter

Colin Munro (c)

Batter

Rohan Mustafa

All-rounder

Shadab Khan

Bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Azam Khan

Wicket-keeper

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Adam Hose

Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers lost their last game against MI Emirates by 30 runs. They conceded a lot of runs and could not chase the target in time.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times in the competition. Dubai Capitals have won a single game whereas Desert Vipers lead the tally by 2-1.

  • Dubai Capitals Won: 1
  • Desert Vipers Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

In the batting department, DV will be depending on the likes of Alex Hales, captain Colin Munro, Azam Khan, Ali Naseer, Adam Hose and bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the Vipers will be relying on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Nathan Sowter, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir and Matheesha Pathirana to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

In the batting department, Dubai Capitals will rely all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain David Warner to bundle the majority of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Sikandar Raza, Akif Raja, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera and Roelof van der Merwe.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

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Desert Vipers

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1.85
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1.81
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Dubai Capitals

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2.087
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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza has scored 203 runs in 7 games for Dubai Capitals. He averages at 29.00 in the competition. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Alex Hales is a talented batter from Desert Vipers. He has scored 195 runs in 8 innings at an average of 24.37. He scored 49 runs in his last game against Dubai Capitals. He will be the batting pick from Desert Vipers for their next outing.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Scott Kuggeleijn has made an impact since he entered the competition for Dubai Capitals. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games at an economy rate of 7.19. He picked 3 wickets for 29 runs in the last game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga is in good form. He has picked 12 wickets in 8 games. He possesses an economy rate of 6.09 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets against Dubai Capitals in their last face-off.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Desert Vipers

Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals have clashed three times in the competition. Desert Vipers have a 2-1 lead in the tally. In their recent meeting, Dubai Capitals had the last laugh, winning the game by 4 wickets. However, the form of DC took a dip recently and they are struggling in their batting order. That said, Desert Vipers will look to get back at them with a win in the next fixture. Desert Vipers will be match favourites.
  • Desert Vipers to win the match @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
  • Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
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