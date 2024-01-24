DEV (Desert Vipers) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction GULF 48 % Chance of Winning DEV 52 % Registration Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Desert Vipers will meet with Gulf Giants in the 7th game of the International League T20 2024. The showdown will take place on January 24, 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The title finalists of the previous season will meet again in the 7th game of the competition. Desert Vipers were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They lost in the finals against the Gulf Giants. They also ended up second in the table standings with seven wins and three losses. However, the team did not have the best of starts in the competition. They lost their first game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets. With a net run rate of -1.196 and no points, the team is placed 5th in the points table.

Gulf Giants topped the points table last season with seven wins and a single loss. They eventually cruised past the knock-out games to win the title. The defending champions began their campaign with a win but lost their next game against MI Emirates by 18 runs. They currently occupy the third place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.325.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 48%

Desert Vipers’ chance of winning: 52%

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Gulf Giants to score high before 1st dismissal

Gulf Giants have a very strong opening order in the competition. Last season, the opening line-up revolved around James Vince, Tom Banton and Chris Lynn who managed to post 5, 46, 53 & 25 runs before their first dismissal in the four meetings with Desert Vipers. This season, James Vince and Jamie Smith open for the team and have done a great job so far in the competition. They have played two games and posted 61 & 48 runs before their first dismissal in those outings. Smith and Vince average at 29.50 & 48.50 respectively in the competition and will be expected to carry on the same explosive momentum in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Desert Vipers 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equitable platform for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are poised to capitalise on significant swing, especially with the new ball during the early phases of the game. Conversely, spinners may face challenges in gaining a firm grip due to the consistent nature of the pitch. Nevertheless, batters are expected to enjoy an advantage beyond the initial overs for the majority of the match on this track. Teams winning the toss are advised to consider opting for bowling first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 16-24 degree Celsius on January 24. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Dan Lawrence All-rounder Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro (c) Batter Rohan Muustafa All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Adam Hose Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers lost their previous game by 6 wickets. They were decent with their batting order but needed to do better in the bowling department.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Usman Khan Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Karim Janat All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants lost the last fixture against MI Emirates by 18 runs. Their batters are doing very well in the competition and should be able to bounce back in the next game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times in the competition. Gulf Giants have won three games whereas Desert Vipers have won a single fixture.

Gulf Giants Won: 3

Desert Vipers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

In the last game, Desert Vipers met with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders but lost the game by 6 wickets. Desert Vipers batted first and could secure 164 runs, losing 8 wickets in the process. Adam Hose scored the highest, 45, in the team whereas the remaining squad settled for a much meagre score. While chasing, ADKR managed to surpass the target with 6 wickets in hand. Tymal Mills picked 2 wickets in the game.

On a similar note, Gulf Giants lost in their second outing of the competition. They met with MI Emirates in their last game and lost by 18 runs. MI Emirates scored 179 runs in the game. Chris Jordan came along with 2 wickets to his name whereas the rest of the bowlers did not have much luck. While chasing the target, the side had a decent start but kept losing wickets in the game to eventually post 161 runs in 20 overs. They were shy of a few runs and lost the fixture. Vince scored 52 runs in the game and should be able to bat well in the next game as well.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince led the team last season from the front. He batted impeccably and scored 439 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.77. He scored 52 off 43 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Adam Hose to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Adam Hose was the best batter from his side in the last fixture. He scored 45 runs in his last game. He averages over 30 in his career T20s. He will be the best batting pick for the next game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Chris Jordan was one of the biggest reasons for the Giants’ title victory. He picked 20 wickets for the team. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing and will be expected to pick wickets in the next game.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Tymal Mills is a talented bowler in the team. He picked 2 wickets in the last game for 21 runs. He will be the best bowling pick from Desert Vipers for the next fixture.