DEV (Desert Vipers) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction

DEV

55%

Chance of Winning

GULF

45%

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1.80
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1.79
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1.781
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T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Desert Vipers will meet with Gulf Giants in the 19th game of the International League T20 2024. The showdown will take place on February 3, 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last five meetings, Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-2 against Desert Vipers.
  • Desert Vipers are placed at the 6th place whereas Gulf Giants are placed at the 5th place of the points table.

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The competition is in its full form where the table standings keeps on changing constantly after every game.

Desert Vipers were the runners-up in the previous season of the competition. They lost in the finals against the Gulf Giants. However, the team is having an inconsistent campaign in the competition. With two wins and four losses, Desert Vipers are placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.373. They will hope for a better performance in the upcoming fixture.

Gulf Giants topped the points table last season and eventually grabbed the title. The defending champions began their campaign with a win but lost the momentum as they failed to maintain the same dominance from last season. With two wins and three losses, Gulf Giants are placed 5th in the table standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.049.

  • Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 45%
  • Desert Vipers’ chance of winning: 55%

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Gulf Giants to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The Gulf Giants have a strong batting unit. Their openers did a very good job in the initial games but lost track in the games after that. The team posted the scores of 61, 48, 6, 4 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Jamie Smith and James Vince open for the team and average at 13.20 & 27.40 respectively in the competition. The duo looked in good form in the first few games but were unable to cope up with the bowling attack as the tournament progressed. In their last meeting this season, Gulf Giants scored 6 runs before losing out on their first wicket. Moreover, Desert Vipers also have a strong bowling unit and should be able to pick an early first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: Gulf Giants

1.87
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Most fours: Desert Vipers

1.94
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Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants

1.80
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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a fairground for both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers are well-positioned to exploit notable swing, particularly with the new ball in the initial stages of the game. On the flip side, spinners may encounter difficulties in achieving a firm grip due to the pitch's consistent characteristics. Nonetheless, batsmen are anticipated to hold an upper hand beyond the early overs for a significant part of the match on this track. Teams winning the toss are recommended to contemplate choosing to bowl first at this location.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 18-22 degree Celsius on February 3. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but it will be pretty windy.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Alex Hales

Batter

Colin Munro (c)

Batter

Rohan Mustafa

All-rounder

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Ali Naseer

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

Azam Khan

Wicket-keeper

Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowler

Adam Hose

Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers lost their previous game by 4 wickets. They put up a good total but leaked too many runs in the game.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Richard Gleeson

Bowler

James Vince (c)

Batter

Jordan Cox

Batter

Usman Khan

Batter

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

Zuhaib Zubair

Bowler

Karim Janat

All-rounder

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowler

Dominic Drakes

Bowler

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Jamie Smith

Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants lost the last fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets. Their batters are doing very well in the competition but their bowling form does not look good.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed five times in the competition. Gulf Giants have won three games whereas Desert Vipers have two fixtures.

  • Gulf Giants Won: 3
  • Desert Vipers Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

In the last game, Desert Vipers met with Dubai Capitals but lost the game by 4 wickets. Desert Vipers batted first and could secure 169 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process. Rohan Mustafa scored 50 runs whereas Alex Hales chipped in 49 runs. While chasing, the Capitals managed to surpass the target with 4 wickets in hand. Wanindu Hasaranga and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked 2 wickets each.

On a similar note, Gulf Giants lost against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last outing of the competition. The Gulf Giants batted first and secured 161 runs in the game. Chris Lynn smashed 67 runs in the game whereas others settled for a much lower score. While chasing the target, Abu Dhabi surpassed the target with 6 wickets in hand. There were no impressive bowling performances from GG. However, Mujeeb Ur Rehman managed to pick 2 wickets in the game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

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Desert Vipers

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1.80
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1.79
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Gulf Giants

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2.115
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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

Chris Lynn will be the top batting pick from the Gulf Giants. He has amassed 167 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55.66. He has posted the scores of 63, 37 & 67 runs in those three outings. His first innings came against Desert Vipers where he scored 63 runs. That said, he will go in as the best batting figure from the team.

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Alex Hales is a talented batter from Desert Vipers. He has scored 145 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.16. He scored 49 runs in his last game. He will be the batting pick from Desert Vipers for their next outing.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Richard Gleeson to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Richard Gleeson is the top bowler of the team. He has picked 5 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 7.15 in the competition. He picked a single wicket in his last game but should be able to deliver a much more impressive performance in the next game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a talented bowler from Pakistan. He has picked 6 wickets in 5 games for the team and possesses an economy rate of 8.65. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against the Gulf Giants.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Desert Vipers

The sides have clashed five times in the format. Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-2. However, Desert Vipers managed to defeat the Giants in their meeting this season by 6 wickets. Gulf Giants have a strong batting order but severely lack in their bowling department. Whereas with a decent batting unit and a strong bowling order, Desert Vipers should be able to dominate this affair. Having said that, Desert Vipers will go in as match favourites for the next fixture.
  • Desert Vipers to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
  • Gulf Giants to win the match @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
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