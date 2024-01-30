DEV (Desert Vipers) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction DEV 38 % Chance of Winning EMI 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.609 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will clash in the 15th game of the International League T20 2024. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 30. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers have dropped down to the bottom position in the points table after two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last fixture against Sharjah Warriors. They have a win and three losses in four games and placed at the 6th place with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.575. They have a decent batting order but their bowling line-up has disappointed the team time and again in the tournament.

On the flipside, MI Emirates started their campaign with a loss but recovered well to win all the games after that in the competition. They are coming from a win against Abu Dhabi in their last fixture. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the apex position of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 2.150.

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 62%

Desert Vipers’ chance of winning: 38%

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

MI Emirates to score high before 1st dismissal

Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed opened for the team in the first two games of the competition. The duo posted the scores of 7 & 3 runs before one of them lost their wicket. Will Smeed looked particularly out of form and scored 5 & 1 runs in the two games. However, the team made some changes and brought in Kusal Perera in the opening position. Together, Waseem and Perera posted 42, 0 & 110 runs before the first dismissal in the next three games. That said, the opening order looks in form and will be expected to bat well against the weak bowling front of the Vipers. Waseem scored 89* whereas Perera scored 54 runs in the last game. Waseem and Perera average at 61.66 & 39.33 respectively in the current competition. That said, MI Emirates look well adjusted to the competition and will establish a strong opening partnership in the next game against Desert Vipers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Desert Vipers 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

Dubai International Stadium provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers, particularly the fast ones, often benefit from the surface during the early overs. The pitch offers swing and bounce with the new ball, giving them an advantage. However, as the match progresses, the batsmen tend to take control and make their mark. That said, it will be wise to opt to field here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain around 26 degree Celsius. There is no possibility of rain on game-day. However, the skies will remain cloudy on January 30.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Sherfane Rutherford Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro (c) Batter Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Shadab Khan Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Adam Hose Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers lost their last game by 7 runs against Sharjah Warriors. They need to do better in their batting and bowling order.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Tim David Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Nicholas Pooran (c) Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates will be impressed with their performance in the last couple of games. They won their last game by 8 wickets against ADKR. Their batters look in great form.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, both sides have won a game each.

MI Emirates Won: 1

Desert Vipers Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Desert Vipers went against Sharjah Warriors in their last fixture. Sharjah Warriors were the first team to bat in the game and scored 174 runs in the game. Luke Wood and Wanindu Hasaranga shined with the ball and picked 3 wickets in the game. Desert Vipers lacked majorly in their batting order and were restricted to 167 runs in the game, losing it by 7 runs. Alex Hales scored 61 runs in the game whereas the others were dismissed for a much cheaper total.

MI Emirates clashed against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last outing. ADKR scored 188 runs in the game. Fazalhaq Farooqi did not disappoint with the ball and picked 3 wickets in the game. However, the very talented batting unit chased down the target with 8 wickets and an over to spare. Kusal Perera (54) and Muhammad Waseem (89*) were the top scorers in the fixture from the side. MI Emirates boasts a very strong squad and will be expected to dominate this affair against Desert Vipers.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.31 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.609 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 185 runs in 5 games at an average of 61.66. He has scored an unbeaten 89 in the last game in 62 balls. He will take his form in the next game as well to score a high score.

Adam Hose to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Adam Hose is a terrific batter. He scored 103 runs in 4 games at an average of 25.75. He is also the top scorer from the side and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Trent Boult is an experienced bowler from New Zealand. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in the competition so far. He has an economy rate of 6.88 in the competition and managed to pick a wicket in the previous fixture.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga is a terrific bowler in the Vipers’ squad. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 6.62. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well with the ball.