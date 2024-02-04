DEV (Desert Vipers) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction EMI 57 % Chance of Winning DEV 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will meet for the second time this season during the International League T20 on February 4, 2024. Their clash is going to be held at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with a scheduled start time of 4:00 P.M IST.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chances of Winning

Desert Vipers have had a relatively inconsistent campaign so far as they have shown signs of immense struggle in most of the matches they have participated in. Their only two victories were against MI Emirates and Gulf Giants earlier this season. Their form appears to have taken a downturn from their previous season where they won seven out of ten matches, as opposed to their current predicament where they have already lost four matches. Their match against Dubai Capitals was closely contested but they squandered the opportunity in an unforced error.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, have enjoyed five victories out of seven matches so far. Their previous match against Sharjah Warriors boosted their run rate and tightened their hold over the top spot in the standings. They finished the match in just 11.1 overs, having chased down a total of 129 and winning by eight wickets. All of their victories so far have been achieved in dominant fashion as they continue to extend their lead over the rest of the teams. After a third-place finish in the 2023 season of the tournament, they seem to have recuperated rather well as they have already surpassed their tally from the previous season.

Desert Vipers chance of winning - 43%

MI Emirates chance of winning - 57%

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

Rohan Mustafa emerged as Desert Vipers’ leading run scorer against Dubai Capitals, wherein he scored 50 runs off 33 deliveries. Alex Hales achieved his first 50 of the season in their match against Sharjah Warriors, having scored 61 runs from 40 balls and narrowly missed out on a half-century against Dubai Capitals where he scored 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wanindu Hasaranga were tied as the top wicket-takers against Dubai Capitals with two wickets each.

Muhammad Waseem, MI Emirates’ opener, stands as their top run scorer with 241 runs in seven innings which includes two half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran, their skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, is next in line with 222 runs to his credit. Fazalhaq Farooqi leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets, followed by Trent Boult who bagged 12 wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Desert Vipers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI Emirates Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: MI Emirates 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In the previous five matches held at the venue during the tournament so far, the chasing side has emerged victorious on all occasions. The pitch offers assistance to batsmen as it is conducive for high scores, but chasing a target has proved to be easier in the past few matches. Based on these outcomes, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests windy conditions on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Desert Vipers Player List

Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan, Dinesh Chandimal, Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Tom Curran, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Aryan Lakra, Sheldon Cottrell, Karthik Meiyappan, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Mustafa Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro (C) Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Adam Hose Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Ali Naseer All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers appear to be rather lax in their approach as they have been grappling with their form. Most of their matches were closely contested but they do not seem to be able to withstand the pressure.

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, Tim David, Muhammad Rohid.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Nicholas Pooran (C) Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Odean Smith Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Muhammad Rohid Bowler Ambati Rayudu All-rounder

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are in an incredibly comfortable position at the moment and could overcome Desert Vipers this time around.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates met once earlier this season wherein the former won by a margin of two wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Desert Vipers - 1

MI Emirates - 0

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than MI Emirates

In their match against Sharjah Warriors, MI Emirates’ achieved an incredible opening stand. Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera scored 80 runs together until the former’s wicket was taken in 5.3 overs. Desert Vipers, too, performed similarly well against Dubai Capitals as Rohan Mustafa and Alex Hales collaborated for 81 runs and they kept their partnership alive for 8.2 overs when the former’s wicket fell. Although both teams displayed similar performance, Desert Vipers could establish a better first wicket partnership, particularly owing to their longevity.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.243 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Best Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ Best Batter

Alex Hales played a brilliant innings against Dubai Capitals as he scored 49 runs off 32 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a half-century. He was striking at 153.12 and emerged as their second highest run scorer. Considering this recent performance, he could be anticipated to be their leading batsman in the next game.

Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ Best Batter

Muhammad Waseem, MI Emirates’ opening batsman, went guns blazing in their match against Sharjah Warriors, having scored 37 runs off a mere 13 deliveries. He achieved a brilliant strike rate of 284.61 and was their second highest run-getter. The asking rate was low and given the opportunity, he could outdo himself and be their top batter.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga was tied as their leading wicket-taker against Dubai Capitals. During his spell, he delivered a full quota of four overs, conceded 25 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.25. Taking his current form into account, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler.

Akeal Hosein to be MI Emirates’ Best Bowler

Akeal Hosein was tied as MI Emirates’ second highest wicket-taker in their match against Sharjah Warriors. In four overs, he allowed a mere 20 runs and claimed two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 5.00. He could be expected to emerge as their best bowler.