DUB (Dubai Capitals) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction

DUB

55%

Chance of Winning

ABU

45%

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1.85
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1.8
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1.837
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T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will clash in the eight game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 25 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last two meetings, Dubai Capitals lead the tally by 2-0.
  • Dubai Capitals lost the last game by 5 wickets whereas Abu Dhabi lost their last game by 9 wickets.

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals made the play-offs last season but were knocked out in the Eliminator round. They finished at the fourth position of the points table with four wins and five losses. However, they had a great start to their campaign this season. However, after a win, they lost their second game against Sharjah Warriors. With a win and a loss, they are placed second in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.669.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did not only fail to make the play-off last season but ended up at the bottom of the points table. The team won a single game and lost eight matches in the competition. They started this year’s campaign with a win but lost their last game against MI Emirates by a huge margin. This pushed them to the 5th place of the current standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.302.

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 45%
  • Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 55%

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Tips

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score low before 1st dismissal

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign this season but they were blown out in the previous fixture where they witnessed a great loss against MI Emirates. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders posted the scores of 4 & 12 runs before 1st dismissal in the two games. Alishan Sharafu and Andries Gous open for the team and currently average at 5.50 & 98.00 respectively in the competition. Gous had a terrific innings in the 1st game but was overwhelmed by the quality of bowling in the last game. In their last two meetings last season, ADKR scored 2 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in those outings. That said, ADKR are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Dubai Capitals.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: Dubai Capitals

1.96
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Most fours: Dubai Capitals

1.93
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Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals

1.83
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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Toss Prediction

This track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equal advantage to both batters and bowlers. It is batting friendly and has witnessed a shower of runs from the batters. However, the team batting second has won in all the three games here. That said, it will be wise to opt to field here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 17-26 degree Celsius on January 25. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Roelof van der Merwe

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket-keeper

Rovman Powell

Batter

Kane Richardson

Bowler

Sikandar Raza

Batter

Jason Holder

Bowler

David Warner

Batter

Akif Raja

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera

Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from a loss against Sharjah Warriors by 5 wickets. They lost the game despite a brave effort in the batting department. They will continue to bat well but need some assistance in the bowling department.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Alishan Sharafu

Batter

Laurie Evans

Batter

Michael Pepper

Batter

Sam Hain

Batter

Sunil Narine (c)

Bowler

David Willey

Bowler

Josh Little

Bowler

Matiullah Khan

Bowler

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Andries Gous

Wicket-keeper

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last game by a huge margin. They were knocked all out at 95 in the previous game.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Dubai Capitals managed to win on both the occasions.

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 0
  • Dubai Capitals Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals went against Sharjah Warriors in their last fixture but lost the game by 5 wickets. Dubai Capitals batted first and raised 170 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Sam Billings scored 52 runs whereas Sikandar Raza knocked 48 runs on his own. Despite putting up a respectable score, they failed to defend the target. They conceded 171 runs, losing the game eventually. Dushmantha Chameera was the only effective bowler from the side with 4 picks in the game.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be riding on low confidence after their last loss against MI Emirates. ADKR went in to bat first and scored 95 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Andre Russell was the only notable batter from the side with the score of 48 runs in the game. The game was already in favour of MI Emirates who finished the game very quickly, winning it by 9 wickets with almost 12 overs to spare.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

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Dubai Capitals

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Andries Gous to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The wicket-keeper batter, Andries Gous averages 32.06 in his T20 career with over 1000 runs in 39 games. He began his campaign with a score of 95 runs in the first game. He was knocked out at 3 runs in the last game but is expected to make a comeback in the next game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top batter in the first game of the competition. He scored 81 runs in the first game followed by an innings of 15 runs in the next outing. He has scored 96 runs in 2 games at an average of 48.00.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine will lead his team from the bowling end. He has picked 2 wickets in the competition so far and possesses an economy rate of 6.40 in the competition.

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 games with an economy rate of 6.75. He picked 4 wickets in the last game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals have a great team this year as well. They clashed twice against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last year and managed to win both the fixtures. In their last meeting against ADKR, Dubai Capitals registered a win by 7 wickets. Abu Dhabi lost their last fixture by a huge margin indicating a vulnerability in the batting order of the team. That said, Dubai Capitals will still come in as a much stronger team out of two and win this affair.
  • Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
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