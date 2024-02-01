DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction
DUBC
59%
Chance of Winning
DEV
41%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last two meetings, Desert Vipers lead the tally by 2-0.
- Dubai Capitals are placed 4th in the table whereas Desert Vipers occupy the 5th place in the standings.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals have won more than they lost this season. They are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. The team has three defeats and two wins in the competition. They are placed 4th in the table standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.135.
Desert Vipers have risen from the bottom to salvage their campaign in the competition. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed 5th in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.438. The Vipers surprisingly pulled a win against MI Emirates in their last outing and will be expected to play well in the next game. One win in four matches doesn’t really help the Vipers chances of qualifying one bit, and they’re going to have to find a way to turn their campaign around.
- Desert Vipers' chance of winning: 41%
- Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 59%
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips
Dubai Capitals to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. The team has made some changes and have brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and has posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in five games so far. Gurbaz averages at 25.40 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 11.60 in the competition. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and Desert Vipers will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Dubai Capitals
Most fours: Dubai Capitals
Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction
Dubai International Stadium provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers, particularly the fast ones, often benefit from the surface during the early overs. The pitch offers swing and bounce with the new ball, giving them an advantage. However, as the match progresses, the batsmen tend to take control and make their mark. That said, it will be wise to opt to field here first.
Weather Report
No threat of rain. We’re going to get a full quota of overs in for this fixture, and it should be an exciting contest. Both teams have their fair share of batting woes so this clash may not turn out to be a run fest no matter how well the pitch plays.
Dubai Capitals Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Batter
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Sharjah Warriors by a huge margin.
Desert Vipers Player List
Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga
Desert Vipers Predicted XI:
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Colin Munro (c)
|
Batter
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers won their last game against MI Emirates by 2 wickets. Their bowlers performed well in the game but their batters need to do better.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head Record
In the only two meetings between the sides, Desert Vipers managed to win on both the occasions.
- Desert Vipers Won: 2
- Dubai Capitals Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals went against Sharjah Warriors in their last fixture. Dubai Capitals went in to bat first but succumbed to constant cheap dismissals in the game. They settled for a total of 104 runs in the game. Sikandar Raza was the top scorer with 22 runs in the game. Abu Dhabi surpassed the target and scored 105, winning the game by 9 wickets and 41 balls to spare. Haider Ali got the only wicket for Dubai Capitals in the game.
On the other hand, the Desert Vipers went against MI Emirates in the last game. DV surpassed all expectations and managed to win the game by 2 wickets. MIE scored 149 runs in the game. Mohammad Amir picked 3 wickets and helped the team to restrict the opponents at a low total. The team struggled but somehow made it to the finish line, scoring 150 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Sherfane Rutherford was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Adam Hose to be the top batter for Desert Vipers
Adam Hose is a terrific batter. He scored 103 runs in 5 games at an average of 20.60. He is having a slow campaign but is likely to break out to score a lot of runs in the next game.
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals
Sikandar Raza is the top run-scorer in Dubai Capitals. He has scored 160 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40.00. He scored 48, 43, 47 & 22 runs respectively in the four games he has played. He will be expected to bat well in the next game against the Vipers.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers
Wanindu Hasaranga is a terrific bowler in the Vipers’ squad. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 6.25. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be expected to perform well with the ball.
Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals
Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games with an economy rate of 7.50.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to win the match @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch