DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction DUBC 59 % Chance of Winning DEV 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.965 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will meet in the 17th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on February 1 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals have won more than they lost this season. They are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. The team has three defeats and two wins in the competition. They are placed 4th in the table standings with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.135.

Desert Vipers have risen from the bottom to salvage their campaign in the competition. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed 5th in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.438. The Vipers surprisingly pulled a win against MI Emirates in their last outing and will be expected to play well in the next game. One win in four matches doesn’t really help the Vipers chances of qualifying one bit, and they’re going to have to find a way to turn their campaign around.

Desert Vipers' chance of winning: 41%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 59%

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Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. The team has made some changes and have brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and has posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in five games so far. Gurbaz averages at 25.40 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 11.60 in the competition. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and Desert Vipers will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Dubai Capitals 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Dubai Capitals 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Toss Prediction

Dubai International Stadium provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers, particularly the fast ones, often benefit from the surface during the early overs. The pitch offers swing and bounce with the new ball, giving them an advantage. However, as the match progresses, the batsmen tend to take control and make their mark. That said, it will be wise to opt to field here first.

Weather Report

No threat of rain. We’re going to get a full quota of overs in for this fixture, and it should be an exciting contest. Both teams have their fair share of batting woes so this clash may not turn out to be a run fest no matter how well the pitch plays.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Sam Billings Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Kane Richardson Bowler Sikandar Raza Batter Jason Holder Bowler David Warner Batter Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Sharjah Warriors by a huge margin.

Desert Vipers Player List

Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Sherfane Rutherford Batter Alex Hales Batter Colin Munro (c) Batter Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Shadab Khan Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Adam Hose Batter

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers won their last game against MI Emirates by 2 wickets. Their bowlers performed well in the game but their batters need to do better.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Desert Vipers managed to win on both the occasions.

Desert Vipers Won: 2

Dubai Capitals Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals went against Sharjah Warriors in their last fixture. Dubai Capitals went in to bat first but succumbed to constant cheap dismissals in the game. They settled for a total of 104 runs in the game. Sikandar Raza was the top scorer with 22 runs in the game. Abu Dhabi surpassed the target and scored 105, winning the game by 9 wickets and 41 balls to spare. Haider Ali got the only wicket for Dubai Capitals in the game.

On the other hand, the Desert Vipers went against MI Emirates in the last game. DV surpassed all expectations and managed to win the game by 2 wickets. MIE scored 149 runs in the game. Mohammad Amir picked 3 wickets and helped the team to restrict the opponents at a low total. The team struggled but somehow made it to the finish line, scoring 150 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Sherfane Rutherford was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Adam Hose to be the top batter for Desert Vipers

Adam Hose is a terrific batter. He scored 103 runs in 5 games at an average of 20.60. He is having a slow campaign but is likely to break out to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza is the top run-scorer in Dubai Capitals. He has scored 160 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40.00. He scored 48, 43, 47 & 22 runs respectively in the four games he has played. He will be expected to bat well in the next game against the Vipers.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga is a terrific bowler in the Vipers’ squad. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 6.25. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be expected to perform well with the ball.

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games with an economy rate of 7.50.