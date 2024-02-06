DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction DUBC 57 % Chance of Winning GULF 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.992 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will meet in the 24th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 6. It is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals fell down the table standings after a loss in their last game. They lost against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and were pushed to 5th place in the points table. They have three wins and four losses in the competition with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.308. They will be keen on getting back at the competition in the next game.

Gulf Giants made a breakthrough after two losses in their campaign. They won their last game against Sharjah Warriors. Currently, they are placed third in the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.348. They will have to put on a more consistent approach to their campaign this season.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 43%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 57%

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Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal

Inconsistency explains the current state of Dubai Capitals in this season of the International League T20. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner were entrusted with the role of opening for the team in the competition. The pair failed to establish a good opening partnership in their campaign so far. The pair posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in seven games so far. Gurbaz averages at 18.71 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 14.85 in the competition. In their last contest against the Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals 2 runs for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and the Giants will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Dubai Capitals 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a balanced platform for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers, particularly in the early stages of the game with the new ball, can take advantage of substantial swing. Conversely, spinners might encounter difficulties in obtaining a secure grip due to the even nature of the surface. Nevertheless, as the match progresses, batsmen are expected to gain the advantage, dominating the majority of the game on this track. The team winning the coin toss should contemplate opting to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 25.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Sam Billings Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Jason Holder Bowler David Warner Batter Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from a loss against Abu Dhabi by 29 runs. They have been pretty inconsistent in the competition with only few batters scoring the runs for them.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Zuhaib Zubair All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants won their last match against Sharjah Warriors by 79 runs. They have a pretty efficient batting and bowling squad. They need to carry on their winning momentum.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record

Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-0 in the three meetings with Dubai Capitals in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.

Gulf Giants Won: 3

Dubai Capitals Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals went against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last fixture. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 183 runs in the game. The high target was overwhelming for the Capitals as they settled their innings at 154 runs, losing the fixture by 29 runs. All the bowlers of the Capitals picked a wicket at least but were pretty expensive in the game. The batters were very poor in the game. David Warner and Jason Holder scored 42 runs each whereas others in the squad went out for a much cheaper score.

On the other hand, the Gulf Giants went against Sharjah Warriors in the last game and won the game by 79 runs. The Gulf Giants batted first and secured 187 runs in the game. This was a challenge for the Warriors, facing against the strong bowlers of the Giants. Eventually, the Warriors were restricted to 108 runs and lost the game. Chris Lynn scored 45 runs whereas Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 53 in the game. The bowling order was very impressive. Zuhaib Zubair picked 4 wickets in the game.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.879 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

Chris Lynn is a talented batter from Australia. He has scored 243 runs in 5 games at an average of 48.60. He scored 45 runs in his last game. He will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza is the top run-scorer of the team. He has scored 193 runs in 6 games at an average of 32.16. He smashed 47 runs in his last outing against the Giants.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Zuhaib Zubair to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Zuhaib Zubair has been pretty impressive in his campaign. He has picked a total of 8 wickets in 4 games for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 8.00 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets for 22 runs in the last game.

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 games with an economy rate of 7.19. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.