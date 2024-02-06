DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction
DUBC
57%
Chance of Winning
GULF
43%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last three meetings, Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-0.
- Dubai Capitals are placed 5th in the points table whereas Gulf Giants are at the 3rd place.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals fell down the table standings after a loss in their last game. They lost against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and were pushed to 5th place in the points table. They have three wins and four losses in the competition with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.308. They will be keen on getting back at the competition in the next game.
Gulf Giants made a breakthrough after two losses in their campaign. They won their last game against Sharjah Warriors. Currently, they are placed third in the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.348. They will have to put on a more consistent approach to their campaign this season.
- Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 43%
- Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 57%
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Tips
Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal
Inconsistency explains the current state of Dubai Capitals in this season of the International League T20. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner were entrusted with the role of opening for the team in the competition. The pair failed to establish a good opening partnership in their campaign so far. The pair posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in seven games so far. Gurbaz averages at 18.71 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 14.85 in the competition. In their last contest against the Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals 2 runs for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and the Giants will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Dubai Capitals
Most fours: Gulf Giants
Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a balanced platform for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers, particularly in the early stages of the game with the new ball, can take advantage of substantial swing. Conversely, spinners might encounter difficulties in obtaining a secure grip due to the even nature of the surface. Nevertheless, as the match progresses, batsmen are expected to gain the advantage, dominating the majority of the game on this track. The team winning the coin toss should contemplate opting to bowl first at this venue.
Weather Report
With a maximum temperature of 25.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.
Dubai Capitals Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Rahul Chopra
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Batter
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals are coming from a loss against Abu Dhabi by 29 runs. They have been pretty inconsistent in the competition with only few batters scoring the runs for them.
Gulf Giants Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
James Vince (c)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Zuhaib Zubair
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Bowler
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Gulf Giants won their last match against Sharjah Warriors by 79 runs. They have a pretty efficient batting and bowling squad. They need to carry on their winning momentum.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head-to-Head Record
Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-0 in the three meetings with Dubai Capitals in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.
- Gulf Giants Won: 3
- Dubai Capitals Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals went against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last fixture. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 183 runs in the game. The high target was overwhelming for the Capitals as they settled their innings at 154 runs, losing the fixture by 29 runs. All the bowlers of the Capitals picked a wicket at least but were pretty expensive in the game. The batters were very poor in the game. David Warner and Jason Holder scored 42 runs each whereas others in the squad went out for a much cheaper score.
On the other hand, the Gulf Giants went against Sharjah Warriors in the last game and won the game by 79 runs. The Gulf Giants batted first and secured 187 runs in the game. This was a challenge for the Warriors, facing against the strong bowlers of the Giants. Eventually, the Warriors were restricted to 108 runs and lost the game. Chris Lynn scored 45 runs whereas Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 53 in the game. The bowling order was very impressive. Zuhaib Zubair picked 4 wickets in the game.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants
Chris Lynn is a talented batter from Australia. He has scored 243 runs in 5 games at an average of 48.60. He scored 45 runs in his last game. He will be expected to score many runs in the next game.
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals
Sikandar Raza is the top run-scorer of the team. He has scored 193 runs in 6 games at an average of 32.16. He smashed 47 runs in his last outing against the Giants.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Zuhaib Zubair to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants
Zuhaib Zubair has been pretty impressive in his campaign. He has picked a total of 8 wickets in 4 games for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 8.00 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets for 22 runs in the last game.
Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals
Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 10 wickets in 7 games with an economy rate of 7.19. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to win the match @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Parimatch