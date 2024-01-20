DUB (Dubai Capitals) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction

DUB

55%

Chance of Winning

EMI

45%

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2.16
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2.17
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2.13
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T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will clash in the second game of the International League T20 2024. This will be their inaugural game of this season that is going to take place in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 20 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last two meetings, Dubai Capitals lead the tally by 2-0.
  • Dubai Capitals finished at the fourth place last season whereas MI Emirates were positioned at the 3rd position.

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals made the play-offs last season but were knocked out in the Eliminator round. They finished at the four position of the points table with four wins and five losses. They did not have much luck last season but are thrilled to enter the competition with new additions to their squad.

On the other hand, MI Emirates finished above Dubai Capitals in the table standings last year. They had five wins and four losses last year. They reached Qualifier 2 but took an exit after a loss in the game. MI Emirates retained a lot of players from last season and will be joined by exciting new signings this season.

  • MI Emirates' chance of winning: 45%
  • Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 55%

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

Kieron Pollard to score high

Kieron Pollard is a spectacular batting entity and batted ecstatically in the previous season of the competition. He has an experience of 567 career T20s and scored 12430 runs in those innings at an average of 31.23. He was the team's top scorer with a total of 394 runs in 9 innings at an average of 78.80. He smashed four fifties and held a strike rate of 192.19 in the competition. All these figures suggest his batting efficiency and talent in the batting department. He scored 86 runs in his last match against Dubai Capitals. Pollard will be an important addition to MI Emirates in the next game and you should bet on him to score high in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: MI Emirates

1.66
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Most fours: Dubai Capitals

1.93
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Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals

1.77
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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

This track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers an equal advantage to both batters and bowlers. It provides significant movement to bowlers during the initial phase of the game, and the swing bowlers are expected to exploit the new ball on this playing surface. Meanwhile, spinners struggle to gain a significant grip on this pitch due to its relatively even nature. Except for the opening few overs, the batters are likely to hold sway for the majority of the match on this track. Given the circumstances, the team winning the toss should consider opting to field first on this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 17-25 degree Celsius on January 20. There is no possibility of rain on game-day.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Dasun Shanaka

All-rounder

Roelof van der Merwe

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicket-keeper

Max Holden

Batter

Mark Wood

Bowler

Joe Root

Batter

Andrew Tye

Bowler

David Warner

Batter

Akif Raja

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera

Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals won both the contests against MI Emirates last season. They finished pretty low in the standings and will be looking to retaliate this season.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Odeon Smith

Bowler

Ambati Rayudu

Batter

Andre Fletcher

Batter

Muhammad Waseem

Batter

Kieron Pollard

All-rounder

Zahoor Khan

Bowler

Corey Anderson

All-rounder

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Bowler

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Nicholas Pooran

Batter

Kusal Perera

Wicket-keeper

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates finished over the Dubai Capitals last season. They were knocked out in the penultimate game of the season last year and will be keen on doing better this season.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Dubai Capitals managed to win on both the occasions.

  • MI Emirates Won: 0
  • Dubai Capitals Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals will welcome a bunch of new players in the team. Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Roelof van der Merwe will enrich their bowling order. David Warner, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama have been brought in to bat effectively in the competition. Dasun Shanaka will be expected to shine in both the departments.

On the other hand, MI Emirates has many exciting additions to the team this year. Akeal Hosein, Odeon Smith, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will be responsible for the bowling order. Ambati Rayudu and Kusal Perera have been added to their new batting order. While there are other players in the squad, an appropriate amalgamation of skills can ensure a good game from their side in the next game.

In their last clash of the previous season, MI Emirates batted first and scored 164 runs in the game. Nicholas Pooran scored 43 runs in the game and the highest from his side. Jake Ball picked 3 wickets for the Capitals. Dubai Capitals responded positively and scored 166 runs in the innings, winning the game by 7 wickets. Dasun Shanaka (58*) and Sikandar Raza (56*) scored massively for Dubai Capitals in the game and took them through the finish line.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

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Dubai Capitals

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2.16
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2.17
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Mi Emirates

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1.72
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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Kieran Pollard to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Pollard was the team's top scorer with a total of 394 runs in 9 innings at an average of 78.80. He smashed four fifties and held a strike rate of 192.19 in the competition. He scored 86 runs in his last clash against MI Emirates.

Joe Root to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Joe Root will be the top batter from Dubai Capitals in the next game. He averages 31.92 in his T20 career. He scored 214 runs in 5 innings last season at an average of 53.50. He has a strike rate of 134.59 and smashed two fifties in his campaign.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Zahoor Khan to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Zahoor Khan will be the top bowling pick for the team. He picked 8 wickets in 9 games and held an economy rate of 8.66.

Akif Raja to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Akif Raja picked 9 wickets in his 10 games last year. He had an economy rate of 8.06. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals had a strong batting order last year but lacked in their bowling line-up. However, the new additions will be taking better care of their bowling front this season. MI Emirates have a strong team too. Despite finishing under MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals won both the clashes against the Emirates last season. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to win this affair, considering their history against MI Emirates last year.
  • Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 2.16 (Parimatch)
  • MI Emirates to win the match @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
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