DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction EMI 42 % Chance of Winning DUBC 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.186 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will clash in the 29th game of the International League T20 2024. The match will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium on February 10, 2024. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals are going through a rough patch. The team has seen more losses than wins in the competition. Dubai Capitals have won four games and lost five matches in the competition. With that, the team occupies the fourth position in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.339. The team are coming after a win against Desert Vipers and will be hoping to finish their ILT20 run on a high note.

On the other hand, MI Emirates had a fantastic campaign in the competition. They lost their last game against Gulf Giants but the loss did not hurt them as they have sealed their place at the top position of the standings. They have six wins and three losses in the competition. They have already qualified for the play-offs and this match will be a mere formality for the side.

Some players will be missing the fixture due to international duty and it will be interesting to see if it hampers a team’s performance in the next game.

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 42%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 58%

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal

Inconsistency explains the current state of Dubai Capitals in this season of the International League T20. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner were entrusted with the role of opening for the team in the competition. The pair failed to establish a good opening partnership in their campaign so far. They were replaced by Tom Banton and Max Holden in the opening line-up who also did not make any impact in the last game. The team posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9, 1, 15 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in nine games so far. Gurbaz averages at 18.25 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 14.37 in the competition. In their last contest against the Emirates, Dubai Capitals scored 15 runs for their opening partnership. The opening order has not looked the best in the competition so far and the Giants will exploit it in the next game. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.61 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Dubai Capitals 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted nine matches so far in ILT20 2024. There have been some high-scoring games, while some have seen low scores. The average first-innings total is 160 at this venue in the ongoing edition of the tournament. 188 is the highest first-innings total, while 95 is the lowest. Six games have been won by chasing teams, while three have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 19-22 degree Celsius on February 10. There is no possibility of rain on game-day. There is no real chance of weather playing spoilsport and the fans should witness a full game without any rain stoppages

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Richard Ngrava Bowler Tom Banton Batter David Warner Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Ben Dunk Batter Trent Boult Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Haider Ali Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Sam Billings (c) Wicket-keeper Scott Kuggeleijn Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from a close win by 5 wickets against Desert Vipers. They have a decent batting and bowler order but need to maintain consistency in the competition.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Mhammad Waseem Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Ambati Rayudu Batter Dan Mousley Batter Trent Boult Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Odean Smith All-rounder Kieron Pollard Batter Tim David Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have an impressive batting and bowling unit. They lost their last game but are expected to make a comeback in the next fixture.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

In the only three meetings between the sides, Dubai Capitals managed to win on all the occasions.

MI Emirates Won: 0

Dubai Capitals Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals went against Desert Vipers in their last game. Desert Vipers batted first and scored 171 runs in the game. Olly Stone and Roelof van der Merwe picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, Dubai Capitals scored 172 runs in a last ball thriller to win the game by 5 wickets. Sikandar Raza was the top scorer from the side with 64* off 35 balls.

MI Emirates met with Gulf Giants in their previous outing. It was a low scoring affair. Gulf Giants batted first and secured 158 runs as their total. Waqar Salamkheil was the only successful bowler from MI Emirates who picked 3 wickets in the game. The team, however, did not do so well while chasing the target. They scored 153 runs in the game and eventually lost the game by 5 runs. Kusal Perera scored 34 whereas Kieron Pollard smashed 40 runs in the game. Despite the loss, MI Emirates will be thrilled to win their next outing.

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem is the top batting pick from MI Emirates. He has amassed 255 runs in 9 matches and averages at 34.62 in the competition. He scored 51 runs in his last outing against Dubai Capitals and will be expected to exhibit the same form in the next game.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza has turned out to be pretty useful for the team in the middle order. He has scored 267 runs in 9 games at an average of 38.14. He smashed an unbeaten 64 in his last outing.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Waqar Salamkheil is the top bowler in the squad. He has picked 13 wickets in 8 games. He possesses an economy rate of 6.86 in the tournament. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Roelof van der Merwe has been exceptional this season with the ball. The Dutch bowler has picked a total of 8 wickets in 8 games and averages at 20.25. He has an economy rate of 7.83 in the competition. He was successful in picking 2 wickets in the last game and shall be responsible for timely wickets in the next game.