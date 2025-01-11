DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction
DUBC
41%
Chance of Winning
EMI
59%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Interestingly, both the wins that MI Emirates have registered over Dubai Capitals have been in knockout games.
- The top 3 wicket-takers of the ILT20 last season all played for MI Emirates.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals retained David Warner ahead of the 2025 season to strengthen their top-order batting. They boast of the likes of last season’s MVP Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, and so on. They will be looking to avenge the loss that MI Emirates inflicted on them in the final.
Defending champions MI Emirates have a difficult start to the tournament with the Capitals waiting for them in the opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They have retained a large chunk of the squad that helped them lift the title last season while adding the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Tom Banton, among others.
- Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 41%
- MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 59%
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Matches between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates have traditionally been high-scoring. Both teams average over 168 runs per inning in games involving the two. With it being the first game of the season, both the sides will be eager to lay down the marker and hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game with a total of over 300 runs scored in the game.
Muhammad Waseem is a two-time Blue Belt winner, an award given to the best UAE player of the season. The MI Emirates batsman scored 367 runs in the inaugural season and backed that up with 321 runs in the second to finish in the top 4 run scorers of the tournament on both occasions. In the absence of the traditional big hitters due to the ongoing Big Bash League, we’re backing Waseem to go big against the Capitals.
Match Prediction Best Odds
A fifty to be scored in the match
Dubai Capitals to score over 16.5 for the 1st wicket
MI Emirates to score more fours
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
While this is the first match of the tournament, the last 10 games at the venue has seen teams batting first win 8 times. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first and put the pressure on the opponents.
Weather Report
We’re well into the winter season in UAE with Dubai seeing temperatures ranging between 17 and 24 degrees celsius. While there’s no rain forecast, the players are in for a humid evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai Capitals News & Player List
Dubai Capitals Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Allrounder
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Joe Burns
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Allrounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
Allrounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Allrounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
Allrounder
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals have won four of the last five games they have played in. However, the only loss in that period was a defeat to MI Emirates in the final last season.
MI Emirates News & Player List
MI Emirates Player List
Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Allrounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Allrounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates come into the tournament as the defending champions. They have won three of their last five games, including a crucial final triumph over Dubai Capitals.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head
Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates have faced each other 6 times in the history of the International League T20. Despite losing the last game between the two teams, Dubai Capitals lead the head-to-head record 4-2.
Head to Head
Dubai Capitals: 4
MI Emirates: 2
Draw: 0
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership than MI Emirates
Traditionally, MI Emirates have struggled against Dubai Capitals in the group stages. In four games in the group stage, they have managed scores of just 25, 9, 21, and 7 for the opening wicket. Dubai Capitals’ openers, on the other hand, have outscored them in each game, putting together partnerships of 88, 15, 78, and 44 runs in the four games.
We’re going with the historic record and backing the Capitals to have a better opening wicket partnership than the Emirates.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Sikandar Raza to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman
The MVP from last season, Sikandar Raza scored 313 runs in 11 innings, batting at an average of 31.30. In the absence of other big hitters due to the ongoing Big Bash League, Raza will shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs.
Kusal Perera to be MI Emirates’ top batsman
The experienced Sri Lankan was the third most prolific batsman last season. Kusal Perera comes into the tournament with scores of 48 and 101 in his last two matches. The 34-year-old will be expected to lead the team’s run scoring charts as they look to defend their title.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Scott Kuggeleijn to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
33-year-old allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn finished as the leading wicket-taker for his team last season alongside captain Sikandar Raza with 13 wickets, but played five matches fewer than the Zimbabwean. Kuggeleijn is in great form, ending as the best bowler in the 2024 Nepal Premier League.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
Afghanistani pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took 17 wickets in just eight matches last season to help MI Emirates win the second edition of the ILT20. The 24-year-old comes into the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.01 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to Win - 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch