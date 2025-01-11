DUBC (Dubai Capitals) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction DUBC 41 % Chance of Winning EMI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.599 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The third season of the International League T20 kicks off with a replay of the 2024 final with Dubai Capitals taking on MI Emirates. The match is scheduled to be played at 7:30 PM IST on 11th January at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals retained David Warner ahead of the 2025 season to strengthen their top-order batting. They boast of the likes of last season’s MVP Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, and so on. They will be looking to avenge the loss that MI Emirates inflicted on them in the final.

Defending champions MI Emirates have a difficult start to the tournament with the Capitals waiting for them in the opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They have retained a large chunk of the squad that helped them lift the title last season while adding the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Tom Banton, among others.

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 41%

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 59%

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Matches between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates have traditionally been high-scoring. Both teams average over 168 runs per inning in games involving the two. With it being the first game of the season, both the sides will be eager to lay down the marker and hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game with a total of over 300 runs scored in the game.

Muhammad Waseem is a two-time Blue Belt winner, an award given to the best UAE player of the season. The MI Emirates batsman scored 367 runs in the inaugural season and backed that up with 321 runs in the second to finish in the top 4 run scorers of the tournament on both occasions. In the absence of the traditional big hitters due to the ongoing Big Bash League, we’re backing Waseem to go big against the Capitals.

Match Prediction Best Odds A fifty to be scored in the match 1.20 Bet on Batery Dubai Capitals to score over 16.5 for the 1st wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery MI Emirates to score more fours 1.78 Bet on Batery

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

While this is the first match of the tournament, the last 10 games at the venue has seen teams batting first win 8 times. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first and put the pressure on the opponents.

Weather Report

We’re well into the winter season in UAE with Dubai seeing temperatures ranging between 17 and 24 degrees celsius. While there’s no rain forecast, the players are in for a humid evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Najibullah Zadran Allrounder Joe Weatherley Batter Joe Burns Batter Sikandar Raza Allrounder Rovman Powell Allrounder Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Obed McCoy Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn Allrounder Olly Stone Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have won four of the last five games they have played in. However, the only loss in that period was a defeat to MI Emirates in the final last season.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Muhammad Rohid Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates come into the tournament as the defending champions. They have won three of their last five games, including a crucial final triumph over Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates have faced each other 6 times in the history of the International League T20. Despite losing the last game between the two teams, Dubai Capitals lead the head-to-head record 4-2.

Head to Head

Dubai Capitals: 4

MI Emirates: 2

Draw: 0

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership than MI Emirates

Traditionally, MI Emirates have struggled against Dubai Capitals in the group stages. In four games in the group stage, they have managed scores of just 25, 9, 21, and 7 for the opening wicket. Dubai Capitals’ openers, on the other hand, have outscored them in each game, putting together partnerships of 88, 15, 78, and 44 runs in the four games.

We’re going with the historic record and backing the Capitals to have a better opening wicket partnership than the Emirates.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.599 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

The MVP from last season, Sikandar Raza scored 313 runs in 11 innings, batting at an average of 31.30. In the absence of other big hitters due to the ongoing Big Bash League, Raza will shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs.

Kusal Perera to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

The experienced Sri Lankan was the third most prolific batsman last season. Kusal Perera comes into the tournament with scores of 48 and 101 in his last two matches. The 34-year-old will be expected to lead the team’s run scoring charts as they look to defend their title.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

33-year-old allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn finished as the leading wicket-taker for his team last season alongside captain Sikandar Raza with 13 wickets, but played five matches fewer than the Zimbabwean. Kuggeleijn is in great form, ending as the best bowler in the 2024 Nepal Premier League.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Afghanistani pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took 17 wickets in just eight matches last season to help MI Emirates win the second edition of the ILT20. The 24-year-old comes into the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10.