DUB (Dubai Capitals) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction DUB 55 % Chance of Winning SHAW 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals and Sharjah Warriors will lock horns on January 22, 2024, during the International League T20. Their encounter will be hosted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8:00 P.M IST.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Chances of Winning

Dubai Capitals played against MI Emirates in their first match of the season, wherein the former won the toss and elected to field first, allowing MI Emirates to set the target. They went on to amass 159 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Dubai Capitals bested them during their chase and concluded the match in just 16 overs, winning by a margin of seven wickets with 24 balls remaining.

Sharjah Warriors encountered Gulf Giants, the defending champions, in their first match this season. The former won the toss and put Gulf Giants to bat first and post a total on the board. This turned out to be a disaster as they allowed Gulf Giants to score 198/7 and faltered in their attempt to chase it down. Sharjah Warriors scored 167/7 by the end of their innings and fell short by 31 runs.

Dubai Capitals chance of winning - 55%

Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 45%

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Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dubai Capitals’ wicket-keeper and opening batsman, stands as their leading run scorer with 81 runs in a single innings. Jake Fraser-McGurk is next in line with 54 runs under his belt. They were the major contributors in their first match against MI Emirates. On the bowling front, Sikandar Raza and Jason Holder, the team’s all-rounders, are tied with three wickets to each of their credit.

Johnson Charles, Sharjah Warriors’ opening batsman, leads their run charts with 57 in one innings. He was the only batsman from the team to have achieved a half-century in their first match against Gulf Giants. Martin Guptill contributed 40 runs from 30 deliveries while the rest made minor contributions. Maheesh Theekshana leads their bowling attack with four wickets, followed by Chris Woakes who bagged two wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Capitals Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last match held at the venue during the tournament was between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers, wherein the former won the toss and elected to field first. They were tasked with chasing a total of 164/8 and went on to win by six wickets with 14 balls remaining. MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals played at the venue earlier this season and the latter won after fielding first. Taking these recent outcomes into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be conducive for a game of cricket as there appears to be no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

Dubai Capitals Player List

David Warner (c), Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Max Holden, Rovman Powell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Joe Root, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mohammad Mohsin, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Haider Ali, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jason Holder.

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (C) Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Sam Billings Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Rahul Chopra Batter Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals started their campaign on a strong note with a sizable victory over MI Emirates. They made it past the group stage in the previous season and got knocked out in the eliminator round. They seem to have it in them to overcome Sharjah Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Lewis Gregory, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Johnson Charles Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C) Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Basil Hameed Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors continue to languish at the tail end of the standings just as they did last season, having finished just one place above the final spot. Although there is room for improvement, they do not appear to be in a position to beat Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head

Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors have encountered each other once in the previous season of the tournament, wherein the latter emerged victorious by a sizable margin. Their following match ended without a result.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Dubai Capitals - 0

Sharjah Warriors - 1

No Result - 1

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Capitals

David Warner, serving as captain and opening batsman for Dubai Capitals, was unable to find his stead in their previous match against Gulf Giants as he failed to maintain a respectable opening partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He scored a single run and lost his wicket in 2.2 overs, leading the opening duo to conclude their collaboration with just 15 runs. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, achieved a remarkable partnership between their opening pair, Martin Guptill and Johnson Charles. They scored 93 runs together and kept their partnership alive for 10.3 overs when the former’s wicket was taken. Considering the disparity in performance, Sharjah Warriors could establish a better first wicket partnership than Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Best Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Dubai Capitals’ Best Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dubai Capitals’ wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading run scorer at the moment. In their first match of the season against MI Emirates, he opened the innings with 81 runs from a mere 39 deliveries, resulting in an exceptional strike rate of 207.69. Considering this recent showing, he could be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter

Johnson Charles, Sharjah Warriors’ opening batsman, emerged as the top run-getter of their previous match against Gulf Giants, wherein he amassed 57 runs from 38 balls, giving him a strike rate of 150.00. He has accumulated a total of 1015 runs in 44 innings through the course of his T20 career. There is a good possibility he could remain their standout batsman.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Best Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Dubai Capitals’ Best Bowler

The all-rounder delivered a brilliant spell against MI Emirates in their first match of the season. In four overs, he conceded just 21 runs and bagged three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 5.25. Although he was tied as the top wicket-taker, he was highly economical and could be relied upon to continue as their premier bowler in the next game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana was the leading wicket-taker of their last match against Gulf Giants. He delivered four overs, allowed just 15 runs and captured four wickets during the process, giving him an incredible economy rate of 3.75. He displayed immense wicket-taking prowess and was able to curtail the opposition’s scoring rather effectively, making him the top pick to be the best bowler in the upcoming match.