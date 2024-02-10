GULF (Gulf Giants) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction
GULF
42%
Chance of Winning
ABU
58%
T20i
Dubai International Stadium
Facts:
- The tally reads as 1-1 in their two meetings so far.
- Gulf Giants are placed 2nd in the table whereas ADKR are placed at the 3rd place.
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
The points table is more defined now. The Gulf Giants recovered well from their irregularities and registered three wins in a row. They have five wins and four losses in nine games. They won their last fixture against MI Emirates by 5 runs. With that, they occupy the second place in the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.414.
Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last game after three consecutive wins in their campaign. The loss came against Sharjah Warriors. The team has good momentum and will have to avoid a few mistakes to have better chances at winning a game in their next outing. The team is placed at the third place with five wins and four losses. They also have 10 points but are placed below the Giants with a lower net run rate of -0.075.
This will be the last group round of the season and the teams must save their places in the standings for the play-offs.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 58%
- Gulf Giants’ chance of winning: 42%
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Tips
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ PARIMATCH)
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign and also took control of their form in the recent games. Their opening pair, Joe Clarke and Michael Pepper have displayed a decent form this season. Clarke and Pepper average at 13.83 & 28.00 respectively. Although Clarke is not doing so well, he is holding his ground for a good start in their opening partnership. The pair scored 33, 62, 40, 54 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last five outings. Clearly, they scored over our target on most of the occasions. In their last clash this season, they posted the score of 62 runs before their first dismissal. That said, the team is expected to score over 19 runs for the 1st wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Gulf Giants
Most fours: Gulf Giants
Highest opening partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Toss Prediction
The pitches of the Dubai International Stadium are surprisingly not batter-friendly, with the average T20 score being around 150-160. The boundaries too aren’t the smallest here, with it being over 70m down the ground. The pace support provided by this pitch makes it much more difficult to score big runs. But history has shown that if the side batting first gets to a big score, the sides chasing usually capitulate under pressure.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain between 20-23 degree Celsius on February 10. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine (c)
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Sagar Kalyan
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a loss but they have a good team. They were bundled out for 94 runs in the last game.
Gulf Giants Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Zuhaib Zubair
|
Bowler
|
James Vince (c)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
Batter
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Bowler
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Gulf Giants won their last game by MI Emirates by a small margin of 5 runs. It was a low scoring affair but the Gulf Giants displayed an impressive bowling performance.
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed twice where each side has a game each.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 1
- Gulf Giants Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds
Gulf Giants went against MI Emirates in their last fixture and managed to win the game by 5 runs. GG went in to bat first and scored 158 runs in the game. James Vince was the top scorer with 59 runs off 41 balls. MI Emirates were stopped at 153, thanks to the Giants’ bowlers. Chris Jordan picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler in the team.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were on a good winning momentum. However, a loss against Sharjah Warriors in their last game broke their streak. ADKR were bundled out for 94 runs in the game. It was an easy chase for the Warriors who won the game by 7 wickets. Imad Wasim picked 2 wickets for the team.
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Dubai International Stadium, null
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 224 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.00. He scored 32 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next outing.
James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants
James Vince has scored 248 runs in 9 games for the Gulf Giants and averages at 27.55 in the competition. He scored 59 runs in his last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Imad Wasim to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Imad Wasim has been impressive lately. He picked 2 wickets in the last game, summing up his tally to 10 wickets in 9 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.50 in the competition.
Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants
Chris Jordan picked 2 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 9 wickets in 8 games with an economy rate of 8.54.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
- Gulf Giants to win the match @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch