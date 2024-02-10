GULF (Gulf Giants) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction GULF 42 % Chance of Winning ABU 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.015 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will clash in the 28th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Dubai International Stadium. The match will be played on February 10 and will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The points table is more defined now. The Gulf Giants recovered well from their irregularities and registered three wins in a row. They have five wins and four losses in nine games. They won their last fixture against MI Emirates by 5 runs. With that, they occupy the second place in the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.414.

Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last game after three consecutive wins in their campaign. The loss came against Sharjah Warriors. The team has good momentum and will have to avoid a few mistakes to have better chances at winning a game in their next outing. The team is placed at the third place with five wins and four losses. They also have 10 points but are placed below the Giants with a lower net run rate of -0.075.

This will be the last group round of the season and the teams must save their places in the standings for the play-offs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' chance of winning: 58%

Gulf Giants’ chance of winning: 42%

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Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Tips

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign and also took control of their form in the recent games. Their opening pair, Joe Clarke and Michael Pepper have displayed a decent form this season. Clarke and Pepper average at 13.83 & 28.00 respectively. Although Clarke is not doing so well, he is holding his ground for a good start in their opening partnership. The pair scored 33, 62, 40, 54 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last five outings. Clearly, they scored over our target on most of the occasions. In their last clash this season, they posted the score of 62 runs before their first dismissal. That said, the team is expected to score over 19 runs for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Gulf Giants 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Toss Prediction

The pitches of the Dubai International Stadium are surprisingly not batter-friendly, with the average T20 score being around 150-160. The boundaries too aren’t the smallest here, with it being over 70m down the ground. The pace support provided by this pitch makes it much more difficult to score big runs. But history has shown that if the side batting first gets to a big score, the sides chasing usually capitulate under pressure.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 20-23 degree Celsius on February 10. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Brandon McMullen, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Imad Wasim All-rounder Alishan Sharafu Batter Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Sunil Narine (c) Bowler David Willey Bowler Josh Little Bowler Sagar Kalyan Bowler Ravi Bopara All-rounder Joe Clarke Batter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming from a loss but they have a good team. They were bundled out for 94 runs in the last game.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Zuhaib Zubair Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Gerhard Erasmus Batter Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Chris Lynn Batter Jamie Overton Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants won their last game by MI Emirates by a small margin of 5 runs. It was a low scoring affair but the Gulf Giants displayed an impressive bowling performance.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice where each side has a game each.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Won: 1

Gulf Giants Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Gulf Giants went against MI Emirates in their last fixture and managed to win the game by 5 runs. GG went in to bat first and scored 158 runs in the game. James Vince was the top scorer with 59 runs off 41 balls. MI Emirates were stopped at 153, thanks to the Giants’ bowlers. Chris Jordan picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler in the team.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were on a good winning momentum. However, a loss against Sharjah Warriors in their last game broke their streak. ADKR were bundled out for 94 runs in the game. It was an easy chase for the Warriors who won the game by 7 wickets. Imad Wasim picked 2 wickets for the team.

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Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Michael Pepper will go in as the top batting pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has scored 224 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.00. He scored 32 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the next outing.

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince has scored 248 runs in 9 games for the Gulf Giants and averages at 27.55 in the competition. He scored 59 runs in his last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Imad Wasim to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Imad Wasim has been impressive lately. He picked 2 wickets in the last game, summing up his tally to 10 wickets in 9 games so far. He has an economy rate of 7.50 in the competition.

Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Chris Jordan picked 2 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 9 wickets in 8 games with an economy rate of 8.54.