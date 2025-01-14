GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction
GULF
42%
Chance of Winning
DEV
58%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The final of the inaugural season saw Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants face-off against each other with the latter coming out victorious.
- All 3 of the Desert Vipers’ wins over the Gulf Giants have come in the last four games.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
The Gulf Giants look to have lost a step after their squad rebuilding ahead of the third season of the ILT20. The team won the inaugural edition of the tournament and qualified for the play-offs the following season. However, their season started with a big loss against the Sharjah Warriors. They’ll need to shake off that loss soon if they are to match their exploits from the previous campaigns.
The Desert Vipers come into the tournament as one of the favourites to qualify for the final. The team finished runner-up in the opening season and fell off the boil in the last campaign, failing to go through from the group stage. This season, however, they started with a bang - handing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 7-wicket loss.
- Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 42%
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 58%
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
After a low-scoring opening match, Dubai reverted to its usual high-scoring nature with the second game seeing 349 runs being scored. Out of the three grounds in the ILT20, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen the highest average scores.
In light of the above statistics, we’re backing both teams to score a hatful of boundaries. We find odds of 1.85 on Batery for more than 26 fours to be hit in the match tempting. We’re also backing James Vince to go big in the match. Last season’s top scorer joined the camp at the last minute due to his commitments with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. However, with a game under his belt and having familiarised himself with the conditions, we’re backing him to go big against the Vipers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership
Gulf Giants to score more than 13.5 fours
James Vince to score above 23.5
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
In 32 games played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, teams batting first have won only thirteen times. Both matches played at the venue this season saw the team that won the toss elect to chase. Smart money is on the captain that wins the toss to field first.
Weather Report
There’s a 25% chance of rain in Dubai on the 14th of February, but in the afternoon. With it being an evening game, we can expect the rain to steer clear. The temperature is expected to be in the early twenties.
Gulf Giants News & Player List
Gulf Giants Player List
James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Allrounder
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mark Adair
|
Allrounder
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Saghir Khan
|
Allrounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worral
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Gulf Giants finished second in the group last season but exited the tournament after back-to-back defeats in the qualifiers. Their campaign didn’t go off to a great start as they lost the opening match against Sharjah Warriors.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
Allrounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Allrounder
|
Tanish Suri
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Ali Naseer
|
Allrounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Allrounder
Desert Vipers Team Form
The Desert Vipers come into the tournament having failed to qualify for the play-offs last season with 6 losses in the group stage. This season, however, they laid down the marker in the opening game by defeating the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wickets.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
The Gulf Giants established a head-to-head superiority over the Desert Vipers in the opening season by winning three out of four games including a victory in the final. The previous edition, however, saw the Vipers complete the double over the Giants and level the score.
Head to Head
Gulf Giants: 3
Desert Vipers: 3
Draw: 0
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Both teams to approach the powerplay cautiously
While both Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers possess explosive batsmen, the teams are notoriously slow starters. Their first games saw the Giants score 41 runs and lose two wickets in the powerplay while the Vipers came out of their 6 overs with the scoreboard reading 46/1. When facing each other last season, the teams averaged just 38.5 runs for the powerplay overs. We’re expecting the same approach to continue and the teams to start relatively slowly but pick the pace up as the innings progress.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman
The captain of the team joined the Gulf Giants in time from the Big Bash League to play in the opening game. While he couldn’t perform right away, he has had time to settle in now and get familiar with the conditions. He comes into the tournament on the back of a hundred and a fifty in his last four games for the Sydney Sixers and we’re backing him to go big against the Vipers.
Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
Fresh off his exploits in the Big Bash League, Dan Lawrence made an explosive start to life with the Desert Vipers. Coming in to bat at No. 3, the 27-year-old smashes three sixes and seven fours in his 39-ball-70-run knock. With Fakhar Zaman and Alex Hales settling in, Lawrence could be the team’s top scorer in Dubai.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
The Irishman is familiar with the conditions in the UAE, having played there since October 2024 in different tournaments. His acclimatisation reaped rewards as he took 2 wickets in the opening match against Sharjah Warriors including the wicket of the dangerous Jason Roy. We expect he’ll rise to the challenge once again versus Desert Vipers.
Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
The Pakistani pacer gave his team the perfect start against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by getting the wicket of Kyle Mayers in the third over of the match. He kept his line tight, bowling a match-high 12 dot balls in his four overs and looked in good touch. We expect him to be among the wickets against the Giants.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Gulf Giants to Win - 2.10 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to Win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch