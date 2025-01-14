GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction GULF 42 % Chance of Winning DEV 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR A repeat of the season 1 final beckons as Gulf Giants face Desert Vipers in the 2025 International League T20. The match is scheduled to be played at 8:00 PM IST on 12th January at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

The Gulf Giants look to have lost a step after their squad rebuilding ahead of the third season of the ILT20. The team won the inaugural edition of the tournament and qualified for the play-offs the following season. However, their season started with a big loss against the Sharjah Warriors. They’ll need to shake off that loss soon if they are to match their exploits from the previous campaigns.

The Desert Vipers come into the tournament as one of the favourites to qualify for the final. The team finished runner-up in the opening season and fell off the boil in the last campaign, failing to go through from the group stage. This season, however, they started with a bang - handing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 7-wicket loss.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 42%

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 58%

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Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After a low-scoring opening match, Dubai reverted to its usual high-scoring nature with the second game seeing 349 runs being scored. Out of the three grounds in the ILT20, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen the highest average scores.

In light of the above statistics, we’re backing both teams to score a hatful of boundaries. We find odds of 1.85 on Batery for more than 26 fours to be hit in the match tempting. We’re also backing James Vince to go big in the match. Last season’s top scorer joined the camp at the last minute due to his commitments with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. However, with a game under his belt and having familiarised himself with the conditions, we’re backing him to go big against the Vipers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gulf Giants to score more than 13.5 fours 2.00 Bet on Parimatch James Vince to score above 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

In 32 games played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, teams batting first have won only thirteen times. Both matches played at the venue this season saw the team that won the toss elect to chase. Smart money is on the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

There’s a 25% chance of rain in Dubai on the 14th of February, but in the afternoon. With it being an evening game, we can expect the rain to steer clear. The temperature is expected to be in the early twenties.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter James Vince Batter Rehan Ahmed Allrounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Batter Ollie Robinson Wicketkeeper Mark Adair Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Saghir Khan Allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Daniel Worral Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants finished second in the group last season but exited the tournament after back-to-back defeats in the qualifiers. Their campaign didn’t go off to a great start as they lost the opening match against Sharjah Warriors.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Luke Wood Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Ali Naseer Allrounder Lockie Ferguson Allrounder

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers come into the tournament having failed to qualify for the play-offs last season with 6 losses in the group stage. This season, however, they laid down the marker in the opening game by defeating the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

The Gulf Giants established a head-to-head superiority over the Desert Vipers in the opening season by winning three out of four games including a victory in the final. The previous edition, however, saw the Vipers complete the double over the Giants and level the score.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 3

Desert Vipers: 3

Draw: 0

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Both teams to approach the powerplay cautiously

While both Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers possess explosive batsmen, the teams are notoriously slow starters. Their first games saw the Giants score 41 runs and lose two wickets in the powerplay while the Vipers came out of their 6 overs with the scoreboard reading 46/1. When facing each other last season, the teams averaged just 38.5 runs for the powerplay overs. We’re expecting the same approach to continue and the teams to start relatively slowly but pick the pace up as the innings progress.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.731 Bet now!

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

The captain of the team joined the Gulf Giants in time from the Big Bash League to play in the opening game. While he couldn’t perform right away, he has had time to settle in now and get familiar with the conditions. He comes into the tournament on the back of a hundred and a fifty in his last four games for the Sydney Sixers and we’re backing him to go big against the Vipers.

Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Fresh off his exploits in the Big Bash League, Dan Lawrence made an explosive start to life with the Desert Vipers. Coming in to bat at No. 3, the 27-year-old smashes three sixes and seven fours in his 39-ball-70-run knock. With Fakhar Zaman and Alex Hales settling in, Lawrence could be the team’s top scorer in Dubai.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

The Irishman is familiar with the conditions in the UAE, having played there since October 2024 in different tournaments. His acclimatisation reaped rewards as he took 2 wickets in the opening match against Sharjah Warriors including the wicket of the dangerous Jason Roy. We expect he’ll rise to the challenge once again versus Desert Vipers.

Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

The Pakistani pacer gave his team the perfect start against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by getting the wicket of Kyle Mayers in the third over of the match. He kept his line tight, bowling a match-high 12 dot balls in his four overs and looked in good touch. We expect him to be among the wickets against the Giants.