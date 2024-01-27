GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DUB (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction GULF 41 % Chance of Winning DUB 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will meet in the 11th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on January 27 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants started the tournament with a huge win over Sharjah Warriors but they have lost the following games to MI Emirates and Desert Vipers. The Gulf Giants are placed at the 3rd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.009. The team will be keen on retaliating and retaining the title this year.

Whereas Dubai Capitals have won more than they lost this season. They are coming from a victory against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and look in great form. Dubai Capitals occupy the second place in the points table with two wins and a loss. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.153 in the competition.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 41%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal

Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. When the sides last clashed, DC scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. The team has made some changes and have brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and has posted the scores of 15, 25 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games so far. Gurbaz averages at 39.00 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 7.00 in the competition. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Dubai Capitals 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Dubai Capitals 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a small ground and perhaps among the highest-scoring ones in the world when it comes to big scores in T20 cricket. There isn't much for the bowlers where, and both fast bowlers and spinners have struggled so far on this track in this tournament, as there is a small margin of error for them. We have seen massive scores at this venue, where the pitch has been a great one to bat. Most teams that have batted first at this venue have won games. The side winning the toss shouldn't have any hesitation in opting to bat first on this track.

Weather Report

It will be a warm evening in Sharjah, and we expect to see a batting-friendly wicket where fast bowlers would have a tough time. The temperature will remain between 19-28 degree Celsius on January 25. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Sam Billings Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Kane Richardson Bowler Sikandar Raza Batter Jason Holder Bowler David Warner Batter Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Batter

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from two consecutive victories in the competition. They won their last game against ADKR by 5 wickets.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Usman Khan Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Karim Janat All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants lost the last fixture against Desert Vipers by 6 wickets. They are struggling in the batting department and should do better in the next game.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

In the only two meetings between the sides, Gulf Giants managed to win on both the occasions.

Gulf Giants Won: 2

Dubai Capitals Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals went against Abu Dhabi Knight in their last fixture. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 183 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Although the total seemed like a good target, it was not much of a task for the Dubai Capitals. DC surpassed the target and scored 185, winning the game by 5 wickets and 23 balls to spare. Dushmantha Chameera excelled in the bowling department with 2 picks in the game. Whereas Sam Billings knocked 67 runs in the game.

On the other hand, the Gulf Giants went against Desert Vipers in the last game and lost the game by 6 wickets. The Gulf Giants batted first and secured 160 runs in the game. This was a challenge for Desert Vipers but they recovered well in the game to win the game by 6 wickets. Chris Lynn scored 63, highest in the squad. Whereas Richard Gleeson and DOminic Drakes picked 2 wickets each in the game. Despite their valiant efforts, the Giants had to suffer another loss in their campaign.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

CHris Lynn is a talented batter from Australia. He featured in the BBL and scored a ton of runs for the Adelaide Strikers. He scored 63 runs off 42 balls in his first game of the ILT20. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Sam Billings to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sam Billings has been consistent since he entered the competition. He has scored 132 runs in 3 games at an average of 66.00. He scored 13*, 52 & 67 runs in three games and will be the top batting pick for Dubai Capitals in the next game of the competition.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Dominic Drakes to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Dominic Drakes has been fantastic for Gulf Giants in the competition. He has 4 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 5.90 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 7.41. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.