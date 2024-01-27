GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DUB (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction
GULF
41%
Chance of Winning
DUB
59%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last two meetings, Gulf Giants lead the tally by 2-0.
- Dubai Capitals won the last game by 5 wickets whereas Abu Dhabi lost their last game by 6 wickets.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
Gulf Giants started the tournament with a huge win over Sharjah Warriors but they have lost the following games to MI Emirates and Desert Vipers. The Gulf Giants are placed at the 3rd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.009. The team will be keen on retaliating and retaining the title this year.
Whereas Dubai Capitals have won more than they lost this season. They are coming from a victory against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and look in great form. Dubai Capitals occupy the second place in the points table with two wins and a loss. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.153 in the competition.
- Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 41%
- Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 59%
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips
Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal
Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. When the sides last clashed, DC scored 22 runs before their first dismissal. The team has made some changes and have brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner in the opening order. The pair has failed miserably in the position and has posted the scores of 15, 25 & 0 before their first dismissal in three games so far. Gurbaz averages at 39.00 whereas Warner has been out of form this season, averaging at 7.00 in the competition. That said, Dubai Capitals will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Dubai Capitals
Most fours: Dubai Capitals
Highest opening partnership: Dubai Capitals
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction
Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a small ground and perhaps among the highest-scoring ones in the world when it comes to big scores in T20 cricket. There isn't much for the bowlers where, and both fast bowlers and spinners have struggled so far on this track in this tournament, as there is a small margin of error for them. We have seen massive scores at this venue, where the pitch has been a great one to bat. Most teams that have batted first at this venue have won games. The side winning the toss shouldn't have any hesitation in opting to bat first on this track.
Weather Report
It will be a warm evening in Sharjah, and we expect to see a batting-friendly wicket where fast bowlers would have a tough time. The temperature will remain between 19-28 degree Celsius on January 25. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.
Dubai Capitals Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Batter
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals are coming from two consecutive victories in the competition. They won their last game against ADKR by 5 wickets.
Gulf Giants Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
James Vince (c)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Bowler
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Gulf Giants lost the last fixture against Desert Vipers by 6 wickets. They are struggling in the batting department and should do better in the next game.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record
In the only two meetings between the sides, Gulf Giants managed to win on both the occasions.
- Gulf Giants Won: 2
- Dubai Capitals Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals went against Abu Dhabi Knight in their last fixture. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 183 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Although the total seemed like a good target, it was not much of a task for the Dubai Capitals. DC surpassed the target and scored 185, winning the game by 5 wickets and 23 balls to spare. Dushmantha Chameera excelled in the bowling department with 2 picks in the game. Whereas Sam Billings knocked 67 runs in the game.
On the other hand, the Gulf Giants went against Desert Vipers in the last game and lost the game by 6 wickets. The Gulf Giants batted first and secured 160 runs in the game. This was a challenge for Desert Vipers but they recovered well in the game to win the game by 6 wickets. Chris Lynn scored 63, highest in the squad. Whereas Richard Gleeson and DOminic Drakes picked 2 wickets each in the game. Despite their valiant efforts, the Giants had to suffer another loss in their campaign.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants
CHris Lynn is a talented batter from Australia. He featured in the BBL and scored a ton of runs for the Adelaide Strikers. He scored 63 runs off 42 balls in his first game of the ILT20. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.
Sam Billings to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals
Sam Billings has been consistent since he entered the competition. He has scored 132 runs in 3 games at an average of 66.00. He scored 13*, 52 & 67 runs in three games and will be the top batting pick for Dubai Capitals in the next game of the competition.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Dominic Drakes to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants
Dominic Drakes has been fantastic for Gulf Giants in the competition. He has 4 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 5.90 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals
Dushmantha Chameera is the top bowler from his side in the current season of the ILT20. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 7.41. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to win the match @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch