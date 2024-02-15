GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction GULF 54 % Chance of Winning DUBC 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.892 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be clashing in the second qualifier game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on February 15 and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The Gulf Giants were having an inconsistent season until they worked upon it until the end of the group games. They won their last four fixtures that led them to finish second in the points table with six wins and four losses. The team has a net run rate of 0.386. They met MI Emirates in the first qualifier and lost the game in a terrible batting performance. They will get another go at the title by contesting against the Capitals in the second qualifier game.

Dubai Capitals made a promising recovery in their campaign with two wins in their last two outings. They finished at the 4th place in the table standings with five wins and as many losses in the competition. They then contested in the Eliminator game of the competition and were promoted to the second qualifier game after a win over Gulf Giants. They have a net run rate of -0.203 in the competition.

The winner of this contest will clash in the finals and have an opportunity at lifting the title.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 54%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 46%

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Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner opened for the team before but they did not do a satisfactory job. The pair was replaced by Tom Banton and Max Holden in the opening order. The team posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9, 1, 15, 16, 88 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in their campaign. Holden and Banton average at 13.40 and 32.00 respectively in the competition currently. The pair scored 15 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. In their last two outings against Gulf Giants, they scored 2 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. The opening order of Dubai Capitals has not looked the best in the competition so far and will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: Gulf Giants 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Gulf Giants 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE is generally a high-scoring ground due to its relatively smaller boundaries. The average first innings score at this venue is 143 runs. Meanwhile, the highest run-chase at this venue in the T20 format has been 215. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first in a bid to post a huge total to mount the pressure of the run chase on the opponent.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain between 19-26 degree Celsius on February 15. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Tom Banton Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Max Holden Batter Sam Billings (c) Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Haider Ali Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Leus du Plooy Batter Akif Raja Bowler Scott Kuggeliejn Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals took control of their campaign and entered the qualifier 2 by defeating Gulf Giants by 85 runs. DC displayed a very strong bowling front in the last game.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Zuhaib Zubair All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Giants have a good squad but their batting order failed miserably in the last game. They suffered quick dismissals in the game and will be working on that for their next fixture.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

Gulf Giants lead the tally by 4-0 in the three meetings with Dubai Capitals in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.

Gulf Giants Won: 3

Dubai Capitals Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

In their last game, Gulf Giants met with MI Emirates in the 1st qualifier game. MI Emirates batted first and scored 163 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Daniel Worrall picked 3 wickets in the game whereas Blessing Muzarabani sent 2 batters back. Chasing the target, Gulf Giants lost very quick wickets in the game. They could only accumulate 118 runs and lost the game by 45 runs. Usman Khan was the top scorer from the side with 26 runs to his name.

On the other hand, the Dubai Capitals were very active in the last few games. They finished fourth in the standings and contested in the Eliminator game to enter the second qualifier game to have a chance at the finals. DC batted first in the last game and scored 188 runs for a loss of 5 wickets in the game. Tom Banton scored 44 runs whereas Sam Billings scored an unbeaten 46. There were other impactful innings from Tom Abell and Sikandar Raza as well. However, their bowling order were the real match winners. They bundled out the Gulf Giants in the last game at 103, winning the game by 32 runs. Scott Kuggeleijn picked 4 wickets in the game.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

James Vince has batted very well for the Gulf Giants in the competition. Vince scored 32 runs in the last game vs Dubai Capitals. He has scored 298 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.09.

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Sikandar Raza is the top batter from Dubai Capitals. He has mustered 303 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.66. He scored 20 runs in his last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Jordan has been magnificent. This season, Jordan has taken 11 wickets in nine games. He will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Scott Kuggeleijn is the top bowler of Dubai Capitals in the competition. Kuggeleijn has picked a total of 12 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 8.33 in the competition. He has picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be looking to pick timely wickets in the next game.