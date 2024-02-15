GULF (Gulf Giants) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction
GULF
54%
Chance of Winning
DUBC
46%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last four meetings, Gulf Giants lead the tally by 4-0.
- Gulf Giants won their last game against Dubai Capitals by 19 runs.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
The Gulf Giants were having an inconsistent season until they worked upon it until the end of the group games. They won their last four fixtures that led them to finish second in the points table with six wins and four losses. The team has a net run rate of 0.386. They met MI Emirates in the first qualifier and lost the game in a terrible batting performance. They will get another go at the title by contesting against the Capitals in the second qualifier game.
Dubai Capitals made a promising recovery in their campaign with two wins in their last two outings. They finished at the 4th place in the table standings with five wins and as many losses in the competition. They then contested in the Eliminator game of the competition and were promoted to the second qualifier game after a win over Gulf Giants. They have a net run rate of -0.203 in the competition.
The winner of this contest will clash in the finals and have an opportunity at lifting the title.
- Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 54%
- Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 46%
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips
Dubai Capitals to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Dubai Capitals have struggled with their opening partnership this season. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and David Warner opened for the team before but they did not do a satisfactory job. The pair was replaced by Tom Banton and Max Holden in the opening order. The team posted the scores of 15, 25, 0, 2, 11, 9, 1, 15, 16, 88 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in their campaign. Holden and Banton average at 13.40 and 32.00 respectively in the competition currently. The pair scored 15 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. In their last two outings against Gulf Giants, they scored 2 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. The opening order of Dubai Capitals has not looked the best in the competition so far and will be expected to face an early dismissal in their next outing.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: Gulf Giants
Most fours: Gulf Giants
Highest opening partnership: Gulf Giants
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction
Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE is generally a high-scoring ground due to its relatively smaller boundaries. The average first innings score at this venue is 143 runs. Meanwhile, the highest run-chase at this venue in the T20 format has been 215. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first in a bid to post a huge total to mount the pressure of the run chase on the opponent.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain between 19-26 degree Celsius on February 15. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain mostly cloudy.
Dubai Capitals Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
|
Scott Kuggeliejn
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals took control of their campaign and entered the qualifier 2 by defeating Gulf Giants by 85 runs. DC displayed a very strong bowling front in the last game.
Gulf Giants Player List
Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer
Gulf Giants Predicted XI:
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
James Vince (c)
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Zuhaib Zubair
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
Gulf Giants Team Form
The Giants have a good squad but their batting order failed miserably in the last game. They suffered quick dismissals in the game and will be working on that for their next fixture.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record
Gulf Giants lead the tally by 4-0 in the three meetings with Dubai Capitals in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.
- Gulf Giants Won: 3
- Dubai Capitals Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
In their last game, Gulf Giants met with MI Emirates in the 1st qualifier game. MI Emirates batted first and scored 163 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Daniel Worrall picked 3 wickets in the game whereas Blessing Muzarabani sent 2 batters back. Chasing the target, Gulf Giants lost very quick wickets in the game. They could only accumulate 118 runs and lost the game by 45 runs. Usman Khan was the top scorer from the side with 26 runs to his name.
On the other hand, the Dubai Capitals were very active in the last few games. They finished fourth in the standings and contested in the Eliminator game to enter the second qualifier game to have a chance at the finals. DC batted first in the last game and scored 188 runs for a loss of 5 wickets in the game. Tom Banton scored 44 runs whereas Sam Billings scored an unbeaten 46. There were other impactful innings from Tom Abell and Sikandar Raza as well. However, their bowling order were the real match winners. They bundled out the Gulf Giants in the last game at 103, winning the game by 32 runs. Scott Kuggeleijn picked 4 wickets in the game.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
James Vince to be the top batter for Gulf Giants
James Vince has batted very well for the Gulf Giants in the competition. Vince scored 32 runs in the last game vs Dubai Capitals. He has scored 298 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.09.
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals
Sikandar Raza is the top batter from Dubai Capitals. He has mustered 303 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.66. He scored 20 runs in his last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Chris Jordan to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants
Jordan has been magnificent. This season, Jordan has taken 11 wickets in nine games. He will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.
Scott Kuggeleijn to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals
Scott Kuggeleijn is the top bowler of Dubai Capitals in the competition. Kuggeleijn has picked a total of 12 wickets in 6 innings. He has an economy rate of 8.33 in the competition. He has picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be looking to pick timely wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gulf Giants
- Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to win the match @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
Parimatch