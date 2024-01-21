GULF (Gulf Giants) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction EMI 45 % Chance of Winning GULF 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.089 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will meet for the first time this season during the International League T20 on January 21, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, at 8:00 P.M IST.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chances of Winning

Gulf Giants participated in the first match of the season against Sharjah Warriors, where the latter won the toss and elected to field first. This did not work out as they anticipated since the Gulf Giants went on to post a total of 198/7 by the end of 20 overs. Sharjah Warriors struggled in their attempt to chase down the score and faltered quite a bit as they could only muster 167 runs with three wickets in hand by the end of their innings. The Giants clinched victory by 31 runs.

MI Emirates lost to Gulf Giants twice in the previous season of the tournament. The first time around, the latter won the toss and put MI Emirates to bat first. They managed to score 139 but were unable to defend their total. It was a cakewalk for the Giants as they breezed past their adversary, winning by a margin of five wickets. The next time both teams went head-to-head was during the Qualifier round, wherein the Giants won the toss yet again and allowed MI Emirates to set the target. They kicked it up a notch and secured a much better total, considering they amassed 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Gulf Giants rolled up their sleeves where it mattered the most and chased down the target in 18.1 overs, having won by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Gulf Giants chance of winning - 55%

MI Emirates chance of winning - 45%

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

James Vince and Jamie Smith have performed exceptionally well as the opening batsmen for Gulf Giants. They are currently leading the run charts of the team with the former having amassed 45 runs from 35 deliveries while the latter accumulated 42 runs from just 18 balls. Jamie Overton leads their bowling attack with three wickets in a single innings, followed by Chris Jordan who has captured two wickets.

Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates’ skipper, was their leading run-getter last season with 394 runs in nine innings. Muhammad Waseem, their opening batsman, was next in line with 367 runs in 11 innings, followed by Nicholas Pooran who garnered 355 runs in ten innings. On the bowling front, Dwayne Bravo was the top wicket-taker for the team with 13 wickets in nine innings and trailing closely behind was Fazalhaq Farooqi with 12 wickets under his belt.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. A total of 75 T20 matches have been held at the venue in the past, with teams batting first having won 34 times while teams batting second emerged victorious on 41 occasions. Fielding first seems to be an advantage at this pitch, evidenced by the last match played here between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 2023 season. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, which turned out to be a brilliant decision as they won by a margin of five wickets with 20 balls remaining. Considering this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Abu Dhabi is predicted to be mostly cloudy with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Usman Khan Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Bowler Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants seem to have maintained their form from last season and appear to be in good shape.

MI Emirates Player List

Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Mohammad Rashid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Will Smeed Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Ambati Rayudu Batter Kieron Pollard (C) All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Bowler McKenny Clarke Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates were mediocre in the previous edition of the tournament and are likely to remain that way in the next game.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates faced each other twice in the previous season of the tournament, with the former having emerged victorious on both occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Gulf Giants - 2

MI Emirates - 0

Abandoned - 1

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Gulf Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Emirates

Gulf Giants played their first match of the season against Sharjah Warriors and their opening duo, Jamie Smith and James Vince, collaborated and added 61 runs to the first wicket. They kept their partnership alive for 5.2 overs before the former’s wicket was taken. Both batsmen narrowly missed out on their half-centuries. Taking their incredible partnership into account, Gulf Giants could establish a better first wicket partnership than MI Emirates in the next match.

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Best Batters

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ Best Batter

James Vince, the skipper, emerged as the team’s top run scorer in their first match of the season, wherein he scored 45 runs from 35 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 128.57. In his T20I career so far, he has amassed 463 runs in 17 innings, including two half-centuries. Considering his form, he can be relied upon to be their leading batsman once again.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates’ Best Batter

Kieron Pollard, their captain, was MI Emirates’ leading batsman in the 2023 edition of the tournament, having accumulated 394 runs in nine innings which is inclusive of four half-centuries. His figures speak for himself considering he has garnered 1569 runs in 83 innings in his T20I career so far. Taking this into account, he could emerge as their top batter.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Best Bowlers

Jamie Overton to be Gulf Giants’ Best Bowler

Jamie Overton delivered a brilliant spell against Sharjah Warriors in their first match, wherein he bowled a full quota of four overs, conceded 29 runs and captured three wickets which translated into an economy rate of 7.25. Given this recent performance, he could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates’ Best Bowler

Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker for MI Emirates in the previous season of the tournament, wherein he claimed 13 wickets in nine innings. In his T20I career so far, he has accumulated 78 wickets in 77 innings. He could be expected to remain their premier bowler in the upcoming match.