GULF (Gulf Giants) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction GULF 42 % Chance of Winning EMI 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will clash in the 26th game of the International League T20 2024. The game is going to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 8. It is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants are the definition of a middling team in the 2024 ILT20. Not only are they third in a six-team tournament, they have also won four and lost as many matches so far. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.434. The team will be keen on winning the remaining games and make it to the play-offs.

On the other hand, MI Emirates are having the time of their lives this season. Having won six out of eight of their matches and having the best net run rate by a country mile, the Emirates have all but qualified for the playoffs. Not only that, they will most likely finish in the top two in the league table, thus getting an extra opportunity to make it to the final. They are the only team to have a stagnant position in the points table whereas the dynamics kept on changing within the other teams in the competition.

Gulf Giants' chance of winning: 42%

MI Emirates’ chance of winning: 58%

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Tips

Gulf Giants to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal

The Gulf Giants have a strong batting unit. Their openers did a very good job in the initial games but lost track in the games after that. The team posted the scores of 61, 48, 6, 4, 2, 5, 9 & 11 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Jamie Smith and James Vince open for the team and average at 12.12 & 23.62 respectively in the competition. The duo looked in good form in the first few games but were unable to cope up with the bowling attack as the tournament progressed. In their last meeting this season, Gulf Giants scored 48 runs before losing out on their first wicket. However, a lot has changed since then. MI Emirates took control of their bowling order and delivered impressive performances one after another.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: MI Emirates 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction

The pitches of the Dubai International Stadium are surprisingly not batter-friendly, with the average T20 score being around 150-160. The boundaries too aren’t the smallest here, with it being over 70m down the ground. The pace support provided by this pitch makes it much more difficult to score big runs. But history has shown that if the side batting first gets to a big score, the sides chasing usually capitulate under pressure.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 23.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches. The day will remain mostly sunny with a few patches of cloudy cover.

MI Emirates Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Sam Billings Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Jason Holder Bowler David Warner Batter Akif Raja Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign. They have an impressive batting and bowling unit.

Gulf Giants Player List

Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimon Hetmyer

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler James Vince (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Zuhaib Zubair All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants have recovered their standings and placed themselves at the 3rd place after two consecutive wins in the tournament. They will have to be more consistent to win this affair.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head-to-Head Record

Gulf Giants lead the tally by 3-0 in the three meetings with MI Emirates in the format. The same trend should follow in the next game as well.

Gulf Giants Won: 3

MI Emirates Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates looks unstoppable at this point in the tournament. Not only do they have two of the highest run-scorers (Nicholas Pooran and Muhammad Waseem) and two of the highest wicket-takers (Fazalhaq Farooqi and Trent Boult) of the tournament, they are in magnificent form, winning four out of five of their last matches. They are the clear favourites in this match. While the Gulf Giants have not been bad by any stretch of the imagination in this tournament, they certainly have been inconsistent. To win against the mighty MI Emirates, both – bowling and batting will have to fire, which is unlikely from what we have seen of the Giants this season.

In their last clash, MI Emirates batted first and secured 179 runs in the game. Nicholas Pooran scored 51 runs for MIE and was the top scorer from the side. Chris Jordan was the top bowler from Gulf Giants with 2 picks. Chasing the target, GG could only accumulate 161 runs in the game, losing the game by 18 runs. James Vince scored 52 runs whereas the remaining batters went out cheaply. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the top bowler from MIE with 4 wickets in the game.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.781 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Gulf Giants

Chris Lynn is a talented batter from Australia. He has scored 244 runs in 6 games at an average of 40.66. He went out cheaply in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran is in fantastic form and leads the table of the top scorers of the competition. He has scored 261 runs in 8 games at an average of 43.50. He scored 51 runs in his last encounter with GG.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Zuhaib Zubair to be the top bowler for Gulf Giants

Zuhaib Zubair has been pretty impressive in his campaign. He has picked a total of 9 wickets in 5 games for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 7.46 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a top bowling entity in the team. He is the top wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 7.65 in the competition. He was able to pick 4 wickets in his last game.