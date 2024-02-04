GULF (Gulf Giants) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction GULF 45 % Chance of Winning SHAW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.186 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors are going to lock horns for the second time this season in the International League T20 on February 4, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8:00 P.M IST.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Chances of Winning

Gulf Giants have lost their edge over the course of the tournament. They are the defending champions but the odds have hardly been in their favor considering the fact that they have managed to edge out two victories so far. They have endured a mixed bag of results and lack consistency which has put them in a bind. Their current predicament is dismal and their contrariety makes it difficult to gauge their true form.

Sharjah Warriors have only performed marginally better than the Giants with an additional win under their belt. However, their previous encounter against MI Emirates was disastrous as they were limited to a meager total of 129 runs. Their bowling unit was not equipped to defend the total as they allowed MI Emirates to complete the match in just half the allotted duration, leading them to clinch victory by eight wickets with 53 balls left unused. Sharjah Warriors were poised to achieve a hat trick of wins but they were absolutely decimated by their opposition.

Gulf Giants chance of winning - 45%

Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 55%

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips

Chris Lynn, having participated in three innings, achieved his second half-century of the season in their last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, where he scored 67 runs off 48 deliveries. The openers for Gulf Giants failed to make an impact and got dismissed rather quickly against ADKR. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman managed to capture two wickets against them.

Johnson Charles is the only player from Sharjah Warriors to have surpassed the 200-run milestone with 229 runs in six innings. He is in a league of his own considering the fact that no other batsman has reached triple-digit figures yet. Maheesh Theekshana and Daniel Sams have performed admirably on the bowling front with 11 wickets and ten wickets, respectively.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gulf Giants Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gulf Giants 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the previous five matches hosted at the venue during the tournament this season, the teams batting second have been incredibly dominant as they have won all matches. Most of the totals at the pitch have been upwards of 150 runs but batting second appears to be more lucrative considering the scores were all chased down. The toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first.

Weather Report

It is predicted to be windy on match day with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Chris Lynn Batter Jordan Cox Batter Usman Khan Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite Bowler Zuhaib Zubair Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants’ form has been rather horrendous and after a flawless campaign in the previous season they need to attempt to find their footing once again.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Johnson Charles Batter Mark Deyal Batter Sean Williams Batter Basil Hameed Batter Lewis Gregory (C) Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors have not really witnessed an improvement from the previous season but considering their current form, they could overcome Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors played against each other once earlier in the season. The former won by a 33-run margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Gulf Giants - 1

Sharjah Warriors - 0

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants

Gulf Giants’ opening duo, Jamie Smith and James Vince, found it difficult to get going and managed to score just two runs in their match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders before the former’s wicket was taken towards the end of the first over. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, maintained a significantly better partnership against MI Emirates. Johnson Charles and Niroshan Dickwella collaborated and scored 34 runs in 4.4 overs when the latter’s wicket was taken. Considering these recent performances, Sharjah Warriors could establish a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants.

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Best Batters

Chris Lynn to be Gulf Giants’ Best Batter

Chris Lynn was the major contributor for Gulf Giants in their match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, having amassed 67 runs off just 48 deliveries. He achieved a strike rate of 139.58 and emerged as the leading run scorer of the entire match. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.

Sean Williams to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter

Sean Williams was Sharjah Warriors’ top run scorer in their encounter against MI Emirates, wherein he scored 35 runs from 25 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 140.00. He was the player who anchored their innings and could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Best Bowlers

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to be Gulf Giants’ Best Bowler

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was the leading-wicket taker for Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He delivered 3.2 overs, conceded 31 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 9.30. Although his spell was rather expensive, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler.

James Fuller to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter

James Fuller delivered two overs against MI Emirates and claimed an important wicket. He was not particularly economical considering he allowed 18 runs which gave him an economy rate of 9.00. Despite this setback, he was tied as their leading wicket-taker and could be their premier bowler once more in the upcoming match.