GULF (Gulf Giants) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction
GULF
45%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
55%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gulf Giants are the defending champions of the tournament but currently languish towards the tail end of the standings.
- Johnson Charles of Sharjah Warriors stands as the second highest run scorer of the tournament so far with 229 runs in six innings.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Chances of Winning
Gulf Giants have lost their edge over the course of the tournament. They are the defending champions but the odds have hardly been in their favor considering the fact that they have managed to edge out two victories so far. They have endured a mixed bag of results and lack consistency which has put them in a bind. Their current predicament is dismal and their contrariety makes it difficult to gauge their true form.
Sharjah Warriors have only performed marginally better than the Giants with an additional win under their belt. However, their previous encounter against MI Emirates was disastrous as they were limited to a meager total of 129 runs. Their bowling unit was not equipped to defend the total as they allowed MI Emirates to complete the match in just half the allotted duration, leading them to clinch victory by eight wickets with 53 balls left unused. Sharjah Warriors were poised to achieve a hat trick of wins but they were absolutely decimated by their opposition.
- Gulf Giants chance of winning - 45%
- Sharjah Warriors chance of winning - 55%
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Tips
Chris Lynn, having participated in three innings, achieved his second half-century of the season in their last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, where he scored 67 runs off 48 deliveries. The openers for Gulf Giants failed to make an impact and got dismissed rather quickly against ADKR. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman managed to capture two wickets against them.
Johnson Charles is the only player from Sharjah Warriors to have surpassed the 200-run milestone with 229 runs in six innings. He is in a league of his own considering the fact that no other batsman has reached triple-digit figures yet. Maheesh Theekshana and Daniel Sams have performed admirably on the bowling front with 11 wickets and ten wickets, respectively.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gulf Giants Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Sharjah Warriors Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Gulf Giants
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Toss Prediction
The match is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the previous five matches hosted at the venue during the tournament this season, the teams batting second have been incredibly dominant as they have won all matches. Most of the totals at the pitch have been upwards of 150 runs but batting second appears to be more lucrative considering the scores were all chased down. The toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first.
Weather Report
It is predicted to be windy on match day with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.
Gulf Giants Player List
James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Carlos Brathwaite
|
Bowler
|
Zuhaib Zubair
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants’ form has been rather horrendous and after a flawless campaign in the previous season they need to attempt to find their footing once again.
Sharjah Warriors Player List
Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, Sean Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Niroshan Dickwella
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Basil Hameed
|
Batter
|
Lewis Gregory (C)
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
Sharjah Warriors Team Form
Sharjah Warriors have not really witnessed an improvement from the previous season but considering their current form, they could overcome Gulf Giants.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Head-to-Head
Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors played against each other once earlier in the season. The former won by a 33-run margin.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Gulf Giants - 1
Sharjah Warriors - 0
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds
Sharjah Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants
Gulf Giants’ opening duo, Jamie Smith and James Vince, found it difficult to get going and managed to score just two runs in their match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders before the former’s wicket was taken towards the end of the first over. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, maintained a significantly better partnership against MI Emirates. Johnson Charles and Niroshan Dickwella collaborated and scored 34 runs in 4.4 overs when the latter’s wicket was taken. Considering these recent performances, Sharjah Warriors could establish a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Best Batters
Chris Lynn to be Gulf Giants’ Best Batter
Chris Lynn was the major contributor for Gulf Giants in their match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, having amassed 67 runs off just 48 deliveries. He achieved a strike rate of 139.58 and emerged as the leading run scorer of the entire match. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman.
Sean Williams to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter
Sean Williams was Sharjah Warriors’ top run scorer in their encounter against MI Emirates, wherein he scored 35 runs from 25 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 140.00. He was the player who anchored their innings and could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Best Bowlers
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to be Gulf Giants’ Best Bowler
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was the leading-wicket taker for Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He delivered 3.2 overs, conceded 31 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 9.30. Although his spell was rather expensive, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler.
James Fuller to be Sharjah Warriors’ Best Batter
James Fuller delivered two overs against MI Emirates and claimed an important wicket. He was not particularly economical considering he allowed 18 runs which gave him an economy rate of 9.00. Despite this setback, he was tied as their leading wicket-taker and could be their premier bowler once more in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sharjah Warriors
- Gulf Giants to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
- Sharjah Warriors to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch