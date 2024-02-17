EMI (MI Emirates) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction
EMI
45%
Chance of Winning
DUBC
55%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Dubai Capitals lead the tally by 4-1.
- Dubai Capitals won the last clash against MI Emirates by 19 runs.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
MI Emirates had a fantastic campaign in the competition. The team played 12 games in the competition where they managed to win 8 of them. They topped their group table and won the qualifier 1 to seal their place in the finals. The team has displayed immense talent in the batting and the bowling unit. The team will be looking to lift the trophy after leading a fantastic campaign in the ILT20.
Dubai Capitals had a tough campaign in the competition. They won five games and lost as many to finish fourth in the points table. The team outplayed their opponents in the Eliminator game and won the second qualifier to reach here in the finals. They have a strong batting unit and a more impressive bowling squad. They will be looking to win
- MI Emirates' chance of winning: 45%
- Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 55%
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips
Mi Emirates to score high before 1st dismissal
Mi Emirates have won the majority of their games in the competition. They boast a very strong batting order throughout the competition. Their openers, Kusal Perera and Muhammad Wasim have led a few impressive opening partnerships in their campaign. The pair scored 80, 22, 22, 21 & 34 runs before one of them was dismissed in their last five outings. However, they managed over the target on all those occasions, making this a safe betting tip. Perera and Wasim average at 33.00 & 20.88 respectively in the tournament. In their last meeting, MI Emirates scored 21 runs before their first dismissal. They will be expected to bat well in the next game and raise over 20 runs in the opening partnership.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most sixes: MI Emirates
Most fours: Dubai Capitals
Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch offers an equilibrium for both batters and bowlers. Early on, fast bowlers stand a chance to exploit considerable swing with the new ball, while spinners may face challenges due to the track’s consistent nature, affecting their grip. However, as the game unfolds, batters are likely to assert control, influencing the majority of the match dynamics. Considering these factors, the team winning the coin toss might consider choosing to bowl first at this venue.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain around 28 degree Celsius on February 17. There is no real chance of weather playing spoilsport and the fans should witness a full game without any rain stoppages. The skies will remain sunny.
Dubai Capitals Player List
Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza
Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter
|
Rahul Chopra
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (c)
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Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Scott Kuggeliejn
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals are coming from a win against Gulf Giants. They restricted GG at 138 and easily chased down the target with 9 wickets remaining.
MI Emirates Player List
Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan
MI Emirates Predicted XI:
|
Muhammad Rohid
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates have an impressive batting and bowling unit. They won the second qualifier by 45 runs to enter the finals. They bundled out Gulf Giants at 118.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed five times in the format where Dubai Capitals lead the tally by 4-1.
- MI Emirates Won: 1
- Dubai Capitals Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
MI Emirates met with Gulf Giants in their previous outing. MI Emirates batted first and secured 163 runs as their total. Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer with 36 runs. However, they defended the target successfully with the help of their bowlers. GG were bundled out for 118 runs. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was the top bowler with 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil picked 2 wickets each.
The Dubai Capitals clashed against Gulf Giants too. GG batted first and scored 138 runs in the game. All the DC bowlers, except for Zahur Khan, picked a wicket each in the game. The Capitals chased down the target easily. Leus du Plooy and Tom Banton had a fantastic opening partnership of 98 runs. Du Plooy scored an unbeaten 63 and dragged the team through the victory lines. DC won by 9 wickets.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates
Pooran had to miss a few of the games due to international duty. He is back and will enter as the best batting pick from MI Emirates. He has scored 297 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.42. He scored 36 runs in the last game, highest in his squad. He will enter as the best batting pick for MIE in the next game.
Leus du Plooy to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals
Leus du Plooy has scored 89 runs in 3 innings for Dubai Capitals. He averages at 44.5 in the competition. He is coming from a fantastic innings of an unbeaten 63 runs in his last game. He has a strike rate of 145.9 in the tournament. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Waqar Salamkheil to be the top bowler for MI Emirates
Waqar Salamkheil is the top bowler in the squad. He has picked 16 wickets in 10 games. He possesses an economy rate of 7.06 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.
Scott Kuggeleijn to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals
Scott Kuggeleijn has picked 13 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He has had a dominant bowling appeal in the games. He picked a wicket in his last outing. He has an economy rate of 8.41 in the competition and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Dubai Capitals to win the match @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to win the match @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch