EMI (MI Emirates) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction EMI 45 % Chance of Winning DUBC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.408 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The final game of the International League T20 2024 is here and Dubai Capitals will clash against MI Emirates. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this fixture on February 17, 2024. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

MI Emirates had a fantastic campaign in the competition. The team played 12 games in the competition where they managed to win 8 of them. They topped their group table and won the qualifier 1 to seal their place in the finals. The team has displayed immense talent in the batting and the bowling unit. The team will be looking to lift the trophy after leading a fantastic campaign in the ILT20.

Dubai Capitals had a tough campaign in the competition. They won five games and lost as many to finish fourth in the points table. The team outplayed their opponents in the Eliminator game and won the second qualifier to reach here in the finals. They have a strong batting unit and a more impressive bowling squad. They will be looking to win

MI Emirates' chance of winning: 45%

Dubai Capitals’ chance of winning: 55%

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MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Betting Tips

Mi Emirates to score high before 1st dismissal

Mi Emirates have won the majority of their games in the competition. They boast a very strong batting order throughout the competition. Their openers, Kusal Perera and Muhammad Wasim have led a few impressive opening partnerships in their campaign. The pair scored 80, 22, 22, 21 & 34 runs before one of them was dismissed in their last five outings. However, they managed over the target on all those occasions, making this a safe betting tip. Perera and Wasim average at 33.00 & 20.88 respectively in the tournament. In their last meeting, MI Emirates scored 21 runs before their first dismissal. They will be expected to bat well in the next game and raise over 20 runs in the opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Emirates 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Dubai Capitals 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Emirates 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch offers an equilibrium for both batters and bowlers. Early on, fast bowlers stand a chance to exploit considerable swing with the new ball, while spinners may face challenges due to the track’s consistent nature, affecting their grip. However, as the game unfolds, batters are likely to assert control, influencing the majority of the match dynamics. Considering these factors, the team winning the coin toss might consider choosing to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain around 28 degree Celsius on February 17. There is no real chance of weather playing spoilsport and the fans should witness a full game without any rain stoppages. The skies will remain sunny.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja Akif, Roman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Tom Banton Batter Rovman Powell Batter Rahul Chopra Batter Sam Billings (c) Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Haider Ali Bowler Sikandar Raza All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Leus du Plooy Batter Jason Holder Bowler Scott Kuggeliejn Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are coming from a win against Gulf Giants. They restricted GG at 138 and easily chased down the target with 9 wickets remaining.

MI Emirates Player List

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Rohid Bowler Muhammad Waseem Batter Nicholas Pooran (c) Wicket-keeper Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batter Trent Boult Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Kieron Pollard Batter Tim David Batter

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have an impressive batting and bowling unit. They won the second qualifier by 45 runs to enter the finals. They bundled out Gulf Giants at 118.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed five times in the format where Dubai Capitals lead the tally by 4-1.

MI Emirates Won: 1

Dubai Capitals Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

MI Emirates met with Gulf Giants in their previous outing. MI Emirates batted first and secured 163 runs as their total. Nicholas Pooran was the top scorer with 36 runs. However, they defended the target successfully with the help of their bowlers. GG were bundled out for 118 runs. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was the top bowler with 3 wickets whereas Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil picked 2 wickets each.

The Dubai Capitals clashed against Gulf Giants too. GG batted first and scored 138 runs in the game. All the DC bowlers, except for Zahur Khan, picked a wicket each in the game. The Capitals chased down the target easily. Leus du Plooy and Tom Banton had a fantastic opening partnership of 98 runs. Du Plooy scored an unbeaten 63 and dragged the team through the victory lines. DC won by 9 wickets.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.4 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.408 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be the top batter for MI Emirates

Pooran had to miss a few of the games due to international duty. He is back and will enter as the best batting pick from MI Emirates. He has scored 297 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.42. He scored 36 runs in the last game, highest in his squad. He will enter as the best batting pick for MIE in the next game.

Leus du Plooy to be the top batter for Dubai Capitals

Leus du Plooy has scored 89 runs in 3 innings for Dubai Capitals. He averages at 44.5 in the competition. He is coming from a fantastic innings of an unbeaten 63 runs in his last game. He has a strike rate of 145.9 in the tournament. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be the top bowler for MI Emirates

Waqar Salamkheil is the top bowler in the squad. He has picked 16 wickets in 10 games. He possesses an economy rate of 7.06 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be the top bowler for Dubai Capitals

Scott Kuggeleijn has picked 13 wickets in 7 innings of the competition. He has had a dominant bowling appeal in the games. He picked a wicket in his last outing. He has an economy rate of 8.41 in the competition and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.